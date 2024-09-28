Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 28 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Liverpool
|5
|12
|+9
|WWWLW
|20th
|Wolves
|5
|1
|-9
|LLDLL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WOLVES
LIVERPOOL