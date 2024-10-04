Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 6 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRIGHTON

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Tottenham 6 10 +7 WLLWW 9th Brighton 6 9 +2 WDDDL

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



