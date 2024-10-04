Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 6 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRIGHTON
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Tottenham
|6
|10
|+7
|WLLWW
|9th
|Brighton
|6
|9
|+2
|WDDDL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):