Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 6 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CHELSEA

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Chelsea 6 13 +8 WDWWW 10th Nottm Forest 6 9 +1 WDWDL

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



