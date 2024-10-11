This Premium Members article explores the expected goals (xG) data from the season so far.

Firstly, we’ll assess each side from an attacking and defensive perspective.

Then, we’ll also discover the leading players for expected goal involvement (xGI), as well as the best and worst finishers.

TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (xG) – GAMEWEEK 1-7

Team xG Goals scored xG delta Season Ticker rank (GW1-7) Tottenham Hotspur 15.03 14 -1.03 16th Chelsea 14.65 16 +1.35 3rd Liverpool 14.03 13 -1.03 1st Manchester City 13.94 17 +3.06 18th Arsenal 13.09 15 +1.91 14th Bournemouth 12.24 8 -4.24 5th Brentford 11.30 13 +1.70 19th Manchester United 11.11 5 -6.11 9th West Ham United 10.96 10 -0.96 10th Fulham 10.93 10 -0.93 7th Brighton and Hove Albion 10.81 13 +2.19 17th Newcastle United 10.46 8 -2.46 8th Aston Villa 10.03 12 +1.97 2nd Southampton 8.34 4 -4.34 13th Nottingham Forest 8.32 7 -1.32 11th Crystal Palace 8.21 5 -3.21 6th Everton 7.00 7 0.00 4th Wolverhampton Wanderers 6.61 9 +2.39 20th Leicester City 5.10 9 +3.90 15th Ipswich Town 5.06 6 +0.94 12th

Tottenham Hotspur have the highest xG total in Gameweeks 1-7.

They haven’t been clinical enough, underperforming their xG by 1.03, but deserve credit for creating so many chances given their tricky start to the season:

Spurs’ attacking process is fine, then, they just need to learn how to manage games better.

Chelsea are as high as second, meanwhile.

The Blues’ opening day defeat to Manchester City remains their only loss. Two home draws against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest really should have been wins, given the xG difference in both matches:

As for Liverpool, they are the only team to post a superior xG tally in every match this season. They have benefitted from the easiest start, however, at least according to our Season Ticker.

Perhaps the biggest story here is Manchester United.

Their inability to finish chances is a concern. The Red Devils have scored over six fewer goals than expected given the quality of chances they have created.

United’s shot conversion rate in the Premier League this season is just 5.6%. Only Crystal Palace (5.4%) and Southampton (5.3%) have worse averages.

At the foot of the table, newly promoted Ipswich Town and Leicester City, plus Wolverhampton Wanderers, occupy the bottom three.

EXPECTED GOALS CONCEDED (xGC) – GAMEWEEK 1-7

DETAILS OF HOW TO VOTE HERE

GO STRAIGHT TO THE VOTING PAGE HERE



