  1. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Think I'll bench Saka and play Dibling if he's out, Palmer's fixtures are tough and I don't fancy Foden yet

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      4.5 from Southampton to save the day!

    2. Lone_Wolf
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Benching 10mil. Interesting

        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Why use a transfer when I don't really like the look of any of the potential replacements?

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Depends on the info we get on Saka's injury.

      • Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        If he's out for a couple game-weeks I'll replace him with a punt based on the next four fixtures and look to get him back GW12 after the next IB when Arsenal fixtures improve again.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Agreed, fixtures after Bournemouth are not ideal. Also opens the options to consider Havertz from 12 onwards assuming Raya/Gabriel is already in the team.

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Yes I have that defensive pair.

      • Maddamotha
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Nahh he's straight out if he's not confirmed fit.

    3. AD105
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Best J.Pedro replacement?

      Can’t afford Solanke before you ask

      A) Wood
      B) Delap
      C) Jiminez

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        A

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Depends what you are after, set and forget 3rd FWD or rotate with another attacker

      3. Lone_Wolf
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          D) Larsen

        • The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Strand Larson?

        • Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          C) Jimenez

        • GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          A

      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Martin Odegaard has suffered a setback in his recovery. Expectation is not set to return until December.

        https://x.com/ConMarbleHalls/status/1844690745560637884?t=6-_cgEeeMX0KVnUupwVr3Q&s=19

        1. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Well in fairness, that's pretty much what the Norway coach said a week or so ago, that Ode would be "months rather than weeks"

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            You're essentially stating the Norway coach predicted a setback

            1. Ausman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              Or Arteta has been playing games and the Norway coach told the truth 🙂

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Doubt that's the case

                https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/1843960842070728976?t=wyWXEcBl7CCFh1vZvNfl9w&s=19

      5. Jabba12
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        a) Jackson > Solanke
        b) Jackson & Diaz > Watkins & Johnson for -4

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          A

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Diaz only

      6. They are eating the dogs
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        When to wildcard?
        A)Before GW9
        B)Before GW12

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          When your team needs it

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          No idea how folks are meant to answer this without team info.

          Have a read at the article below
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/10/fpl-familys-sam-wildcard-in-gameweek-8-12-or-16

        3. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          When you think it's best for your team for the gameweeks ahead.

      7. JIMMY TUGGINS
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        How long is Saka injured for??

        1. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          No idea. Still being assessed

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          No idea until we know the results of the scan

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            51 mins ago

            And then we may still not know.

      8. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        What's your plans with Saka - I did Saka to Palmer to beat the price rise prior to IB.

        Might actually be a knee jerk that goes well

      9. Kiss of death
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Real issues for Arsenal if both Saka and Odegastd are out for an extended period of time

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Saka always has a small niggle and ends up being fine. I’m hoping it’s just a precaution and he will rest until the Bournemouth game, because without him and Odegaard we have no creativity

      10. RafaBenitez
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Did WC, not sure about Dallot, Saka and Palmer, any suggestions??

          Sánchez Bergström

          Lewis Justin Gabriel Dalot Burgess

          Mbeumo Palmer McNeil Saka Dibling

          Solanke Haaland Cunha

        • Dammit_182
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Afternoon all. Got saka & Sels on injury watch so far. Made the mistake of going early for Pedro last IB so holding out till next Friday for any moves.

          A few keepers seem to be picking up injuries so I’m considering getting a second playing keeper instead of just replacing Sels if confirmed out.

          As for Saka - will likely be one of Son, Palmer or Foden if he is confirmed out. Really don’t fancy a different Arsenal mid and Salah is too expensive whilst I have Haaland in.

          More games to come and likely a few more flags to come as well as some jet lagged players.

          1. Nightf0x
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            Same here add to them havertz konsa

            1. Dammit_182
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Ouch. I definitely regret some of the ‘luxuary’ transfers I made early on which were just swooping players around rather than fighting fires.

              Hopefully we at least get some news ahead of deadline to know which transfers are the priority.

        • boombaba
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Would you swap DCL and Greaves for Delap and Davis ?

          1. Johnny 8
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Surely you keep DCL for the next two fixtures?

            1. Funkyav
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Having owned him for 3 weeks, i cant wait to get rid of him

          2. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Seems a bit sideways. I wouldn’t.

          3. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Nope

        • RafaBenitez
            2 hours ago

            Better to have Solanke or Johnson for Spur's attack?

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Nobody really knows. On recent form I’d say Johnson but that could easily change.

          • bootsmanus
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            I used my 2FT's already, what would happen to them if I hit the Free Hit chip now? Would I just lose them?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              You will have 2FTs the following GW and team will revert back to GW8 without any transfers made

          • Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Diaz is going to be great to own in GWs 8, 10, and 12. If he starts :p

            1. The Point About It Is
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Other than gw12 vs sou i am not sure these upcoming games are as good as the ticker thinks they are. Chelse have only conceded 2 goals away from home so far, surely BRI won't be as open as they were for che and ars and AVL are strong defensively.

              1. Amartey Partey
                • 5 Years
                51 mins ago

                You might be right. At the moment I think I’m going to give him this Chelsea fixture to see if he can get back to hauling.

            2. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              57 mins ago

              The “if he starts” bit is kind of key here!

              1. Amartey Partey
                • 5 Years
                50 mins ago

                Yup

            3. Lone_Wolf
                43 mins ago

                and if szoboszlai doesn't start

              • CONNERS
                • 5 Years
                20 mins ago

                I only need him to start in 8, then he's most likely getting sold.

            4. Nightf0x
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Initial thoughts, if saka out bring whom:

              A) palmer
              B) johnson
              C) foden

              1. Kay317
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                A, long term hold. Unless you have another way to get him after this week. If you do then maybe Johnson for the immediate future.

            5. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
              • 12 Years
              37 mins ago

              With Liverpool's upcoming fixtures, does it make sense to go Diaz to Jota?

              Current team:

              Sanchez (Fabianski)
              TAA Gabriel Lewis
              Rogers Saka Kovacic Mbeumo Diaz
              Jackson Haaland(c)

              Subs: DCL VDB Greaves

              Thanks!

              1. Kay317
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                I would wait on Saka news first. Don't waste a transfer on Diaz if he needs to be moved on.

            6. The-Red-1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              37 mins ago

              After this week, I'll have this team with 3m itb, what would you do with the cash?

              Raya Vald
              Trent Gabriel Lewis Aina Greaves
              Palmer Mbuemo ESR Rogers Winks
              Haaland Solanke Cunha

              1. Kay317
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                18 mins ago

                Winks to 7.5? Maybe someone like Johnson. Or a punt.

              2. CONNERS
                • 5 Years
                16 mins ago

                Winks to Bowen?

              3. Dynamic Duos
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Winks to Johnson or Maddison

            7. Lone_Wolf
                32 mins ago

                How can england suck so bad in Soccer, more than you belieF? Nobody's denying Lee Carsley's tactical genius huh. I prefer not to speak.

                1. Hairy Potter
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  https://youtu.be/VvuqgyKj5iM?si=pGUXJpAs_p9gXxAY

              • RedLightning
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 14 Years
                21 mins ago

                Nice to see the players with the highest and lowest xG deltas described as the Best and Worst Finishers for a change, rather than as Unsustainable and Unlucky respectively!

              • Dynamic Duos
                • 11 Years
                9 mins ago

                Roll here?

                Sanchez
                Gabriel Lewis Davis
                Palmer Foden Mbeumo Johnson Trossard
                Haaland Solanke

                Matthews VDV VDB Chiwome

