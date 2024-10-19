Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WOLVES

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 7 17 +9 WWDDW 20th Wolves 7 1 -12 DLLLL

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



