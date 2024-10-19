Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WOLVES
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|7
|17
|+9
|WWDDW
|20th
|Wolves
|7
|1
|-12
|DLLLL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):