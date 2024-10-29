49
  1. mookie
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    It wasn't hard to find who doesn't have Mbeumo.

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No Haaland first, no Mbeumo last. The world does make sense.

  2. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Current squad =
    Flekken / (4m)
    TAA Lewis Gabriel* (Bednarek Greaves*)
    Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Kulu (Dibling)
    Haaland Watkins Solanke*
    0.2m ITB, 1 FT

    A) Gabriel >> Gvardiol
    B) Solanke >> Jackson
    C) Both (-4)
    D) Roll a transfer, playing Bednarek if Gabriel not fit, but back post intl break)

  3. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    so are we dropping haaland or not?

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is he injured?

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        No

  4. Cheeky Onion
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    4 FT & 0.4m ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA - Porro - Lewis - Konsa
    Salah - Mbuemo - Johnson
    Haaland - Havertz - Welbeck

    Fabianski - Keane - Onana - Winks

    Salah + Onana + TAA + Porro > Saka + Palmer + VdV + Ait-Nouri

    Thoughts?

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      53 mins ago

      Tempting for free, but Salah must be hard to drop

      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Agreed but really want to switch to a 3-4-3

        Could do Havertz + Onana + TAA + Porro > Wood + Palmer/Saka + VdV + DEF fodder

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      45 mins ago

      Wouldn't drop Salah

    3. PeteMorr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      No way for me

    4. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Good moves, can’t have them all

  5. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    At the end of the day Haaland or no Haaland we all know he's going to end the season top scorer

    Easy keep for me

    1. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Depends if other players can match captaincy. His PPM will never be high enough

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      There’s an argument for it currently. He’s scored one goal in the last 4 without de bruyne.
      Im considering going without for a few gameweeks.

    3. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
        23 mins ago

        Whilst it’s true Haaland is highly likely to finish the season top goalscorer is it an easy hold at £15.4m in the game? When the likes of saka , palmer, salah are going toe to toe with him or even beating his scores I’d suggest he’s a very tough and prohibitive hold. He needs those hattricks to start popping up again (which they could ). Well players fantasy premier league for his price it’s made it a better game

      • Rodney
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Stand alone he will yes, but if it enables people to put more points elsewhere in the team then it can be a positive move selling him. I am keeping him for now but I am working towards having the option to move him on in a few GW's if I want to.

    4. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Best forward?
      Allready got Raul Jimenez and Wood.

      A)Wissa
      B)Jackson
      C)Cunha
      D)Havertz

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        A for me

        1. Willmissudimitrypayet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Leaning that way myself currently. He has insane xGI/90 min and Brentford is producing so many open play chances

      2. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Wissa or Cunha currently with Jackson from
        gW12

        1. Willmissudimitrypayet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Dalot + Jackson or Trent + Wissa better combo from gw12?

    5. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      55 mins ago

      A) -8 to get Salah and keep Haaland
      B) Haaland to Salah for free (2fts)

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Don’t take a -8

    6. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Flekken, Sanchez
      Gabriel, Aina, Porro, Konsa, Greaves
      Salah, Palmer, Son, Mbeumo, Semenyo
      Solanke, Wood, Jimenez

      1,8 ITB

      Solanke+Greaves to Wissa+Trent good moves?

      Jimenez, Wood and Semenyo will be rotated around their difficult fixtures.

      Solves defence in GW12 when Porro and Aina has hard fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Willmissudimitrypayet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Other option is give Solanke gw11 and bring in Jackson from gw12. Would be Dalot in for Greaves instead of Trent. What's the play here you think?

    7. Bring back ole
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      So currently sitting on 2ft and 0.5itb, this my current draft, thinking porro and solanke to ait nouri and cunha, then next week foden to palmer?

      Sanchez
      Gabriel, porro, Lewis
      Foden, Saka, Johnson, mbeumo
      Wood, solanke, haaland

      Bench, Fabiański, mykolenko, Buonanotte, greaves

    8. PeteMorr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      In my opinion Porro/Solanke are fine for this week, I'd prefer delaying and deciding next week with more information.

      1. PeteMorr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        (reply fail Bring Back Ole)

    9. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      To get Salah, these are my options

      A. Watkins, Semenyo & Gabriel to Cunha, Salah & 4.0 (I have 3 starting defenders)
      B. Watkins, Semenyo & Gabriel to Larsen, Salah & Ait Nouri
      C. Haaland & Semenyo to Cunha & Salah
      D. Ignore Salah and go Saka

      Which would you choose?

      1. Willmissudimitrypayet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        C

      2. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        D

    10. BlzE_94
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Play one:

      A) Cunha vs CRY (H)

      B) Raul vs BRE (H)

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

    11. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      I have just transferred out
      Haaland Gabriel Trossard
      For
      Wissa Salah Gvardiol
      4.4 in the bank to upgrade Diaz-Saka

      Good moves right? Or wrong :/

      1. Willmissudimitrypayet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nicee

    12. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Solanke + Greaves to?
      A) Wissa + Trent
      B) Jackson + Dalot

      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        A

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        A

      3. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        A

      4. Dakers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        A for sure

    13. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      When is that trent big haul which everyone keeps talking about coming?

      1. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gw 38

      2. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        just now

        GW13 against Man City

    14. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      If Gabriel is injured for this week what are you gonna do?

      Bench? Sell?

      I have only VdB as cover and Brentford defense is rubbish. I feel like I'd have to sell. Ait-Nouri? Saliba?

      Really wanted to not have to use transfers in defense but if he's out for a while it makes no sense to keep especially since funds up top are tight.

      1. Dakers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I’d probably just bench and very reluctantly play VdV (see below).

        For you I’d say maybe RAN - I greatly regret going VdV over him on GW7 wildcard, and even if he gets that fifth yellow he at least serves his purpose this week of covering Gabriel, and you then get back a player post suspension who will likely rise some more in price?

        1. Dakers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Obviously any long term injury for Gab changes things, but don’t think that’s likely, is it?

    15. Dakers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      FFS community… I’m torn. Feel like I’ve been putting off restructuring for Palmer for weeks. But could United rally (somewhat) now? Still worth waiting til GW12 and biting further price rises?

      2FT £3.6m ITB… what would you prioritise?

      A) Solanke to Cunha
      B) Haaland to Cunha (enables ESR to Palmer…)
      C) other

      Flekken (4.0)
      Gabriel* Lewis Robinson (VdV Faes)
      Salah Mbeumo McNeil* ESR (Rogers)
      Haaland Solanke Raul

      1. Rodney
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'd go B if you can do that move with two transfers for sure.

