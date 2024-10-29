95
95 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    xGI quiz time for forwards. Last 6 games.

    1. Haaland - 5.32
    2. ?? - 4.42
    3. ?? - 4.17
    4. ?? - 4.04
    5. ?? - 3.99

    I'm gonna bet no one gets more than 2 without cheating.

    Open Controls
    1. bobson5
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Jimenez, DCL, Welbeck, Jackson?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        2. Not bad!

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Welbeck Jackson Cunha Wood

      Open Controls
      1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Isak will be one of them

          Open Controls
          1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Ah not last 6 , scrap that. Not Isak

              Open Controls
            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              just now

              He is indeed one of them even from last 6 games!

              The correct answers are:
              Raul, Wissa, Jackson Isak in that order.

              Open Controls
      2. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        New Community Article:
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/29/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-9

        The latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing and many community mini-leagues.

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          The FFS Live Hall of Fame has also been updated again this afternoon.
          See Hot Topic.

          Open Controls
      3. bobson5
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Jiminez, DCL, Welbeck, Jackson?

        Open Controls
      4. Make United Great Again
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Flekken
        Lewis Gabriel Ait Nuri
        Salah(C) Semenyo Rogers Palmer Mbuemo
        Haaland(vc) Wood

        Fabianski, Pau, Chiwome, Greaves.

        A. Save FT & Do
        B. Chiwome > Strand Larson (Free)
        C. Gabriel & Chiwome > Konate Cunha/Wissa -4.

        Decisions…

        Open Controls
        1. toerag
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          MUGA 😆

          Open Controls
      5. R.C.
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Amorim here we go

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Haha might get them a top 10

          Open Controls
      6. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Have to laugh but do we honestly believe utd us suddenly gonna b great with new manager. The club is a mess frm top to bottom.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          No chance and I’m a Man U fan, the change will not be instant, it’s gonna take at least the rest of the season

          Open Controls
        2. mookie
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          As a United fan, I think, that with Halaand struggling to score and Arsenal struggling to keep 11 on the pitch and all their injuries, there's a small chance that WE could catch up with them until January. Before you say I'm deluded, by a small chance I really mean a small chance. Something around 87% or so.
          In January, a couple of hundred millions on Dutch league players and it's easy sailing from there.
          It should be a treble season by my calculations, but a double will do.

          Open Controls
      7. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Arteta on Gabriel:
        "We’re still assessing him. It doesn’t look that bad. He was much better the next day. Too soon to say when he’ll be out."

        Arteta on Timber
        "Jurrien was fine. He was too tired to continue the game. Not an injury there."

        Arteta on Calafiori
        "He will be out for a few weeks I would say"

        Arteta on Odegaard
        "He’s been on the grass for a few weeks but there is still a few boxes to tick. Hopefully he’ll be back before the international break."

        https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/fixtures-results/arsenal-press-conference-live-mikel-30253773?s=09

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Before the international break is GW11. That's pretty soon for Odegaard.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Aligned with what the Norway manager said as he plans to call up Ode in the next IB

            Open Controls
        2. RichardNixon
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          I'll translate from Artetish into English:

          Arteta on Gabriel:
          "We’re still assessing him. It doesn’t look that bad." = Out for months

          Arteta on Timber
          "Jurrien was fine. He was too tired to continue the game. Not an injury there." = Possibly dead

          Arteta on Calafiori
          "He will be out for a few weeks I would say" = Fit and raring to go for the league cup on Wednesday

          Arteta on Odegaard
          "He’s been on the grass for a few weeks but there is still a few boxes to tick. Hopefully he’ll be back before the international break." = Ready to return after the November international break next year

          Open Controls
          1. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            lol on timber,brilliant

            Open Controls
        3. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          On Gabriel, “when” he’ll be out”? Does he more or less mean “if” he’ll be out. Because “when” just sounds wrong haha

          Open Controls
      8. Bring back ole
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        So currently sitting on 2ft and 0.5itb, this my current draft, thinking porro and solanke to ait nouri and cunha, then next week foden to palmer?

        Sanchez
        Gabriel, porro, Lewis
        Foden, Saka, Johnson, mbeumo
        Wood, solanke, haaland

        Bench, Fabiański, mykolenko, Buonanotte, greaves

        Open Controls
      9. Kodap
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Foden & DCL out, for Mbeumo and one of Wood/Cunha, which one?

        Raya
        Robinson - Taa - Konate
        Johnson - Foden - Palmer - ESR
        Haaland - Raul - DCL

        4.0 - Rogers - Konsa - Johnson

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Cunha

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Those look like good moves.

          Wood actually rotates nicely with Rogers and since Rogers is your 8th I like picking the reliable known entity in Wood. He's on pens too.

          Open Controls
      10. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        raya

        gvardiol, lewis, ran

        palmer, mbeumo, johnson, rogers

        haaand, havertz, solanke

        (fab, mcneil, davis, van denberg)

        2 ft, 1.0 itb

        a) haaland/mcneil --> raul/salah
        b) haaland/mcneil/johnson --> raul/salah/saka (-4) - have the exact funds today
        c) roll

        Open Controls
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          B is tempting

          Open Controls
      11. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours ago

        Flekken Fabianski
        TAA Lewis Gabriel Faes Greaves
        Mbuemo Kulu Rogers Semenyo Salah
        Raul Wood Haaland

        Any suggestions here especially on how to bring in Palmer? 2 FT 1.9 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Only cash cows are Haaland and maybe TAA as part of a hit.

          Do you want to swap Haaland for Palmer at this point? Not sure that's wise.

          Open Controls
      12. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Terrible start to the season and staring at the team below wondering how's it's gone wrong. Key issues seem to be DCL, Solanke and Maddison, and I fear the lack of Salah next 3 GWs.
        2ft

        Flekken
        TAA, Lewis, Milenkovic
        Maddison, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
        DCL, Solanke, Haaland

        Subs: Valdi, Semenyo, Mykolenko, Gabriel

        So many choices:

        A) DCL to Raul, roll 1ft
        B) Haaland/Semenyo to Cunha/Salah and commit to no Haaland for at least 5 gws
        C) Haaland/Maddison/Semenyo to Raul/Son/Salah (-4)
        D) Solanke/Maddison to Strand Larsen/Son
        E) DCL/Gabriel to Cunha/RAN

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          I like B and that’s what I’ve done. Something needs to be done at my rank of 2.5m though haha! Can’t get much worse so nothing lose everything to gain I hope.

          I also like option C, i now have son and Salah so I’ll be biased and say that one haha

          Open Controls
          1. Drizzle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            It's tempting and there are possibilities of jumping back on Haaland in maybe gw14 if it's all going wrong again!

            Open Controls
            1. Derbz87
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Haaland's always going to be a problem in the premium slot. I'd be surprised if you can get him back in less than 3 moves unless you have some funds spare

              Open Controls
              1. Drizzle
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                True it's a 3 move job which would involve a hit and some setting up. It's the main thing that puts me off going against Haaland - it's justifiable for a month or two but then it seriously messes up your team planning when you inevitably need him back.

                Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          C looks tempting as it helps you get to Saka long term. would pick wissa over raul

          Open Controls
        3. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Team isn’t awful
          Spurs have been playing well and have 3/4 home games so Maddison / Solanke could come good.

          I would go with B

          Open Controls
      13. david1972
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        DCL to Cunha or Strand La - avoiding Wood

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          cunha, much better player and more reliable

          Open Controls
        2. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Cunha but do think Strand is an option if you can’t stretch to Cunha

          Open Controls
      14. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        maybe just guesswork, but would you prefer a 7.5-8.5 slot in midfield or striker long term, given the options this season?

        Open Controls
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Probably midfield, lots of value up front right now (could change if Solanke / Isak hit form + Jackson continues)

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            yeah, see it as solanke/jackson vs bruno/odegaard atm. i like the look of Bowen as well but west ham need to improve

            Open Controls
            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Guess Mbuemo is the current pick of that price bracket and a good placeholder

              Open Controls
      15. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Thoughts on this WC team?

        Henderson Matthews
        Gvardiol Konate Ait-Nouri Aina Anderson
        Salah Saka Son Palmer Rogers
        Wissa Raul Cunha

        0.0 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Orion
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          I don’t know… I still feel strange with no Haaland in my team… Other than that, great team for the run in

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Yes, BIG gamble. I sort of got bored of owning captaining Haaland every week. Sure I will regret it!!

            Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          cant fault it. not sure about the need to spend money on a 5th defender with gvardiol and konate

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            True, would help me improve on Henderson

            Open Controls
        3. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          In this structure you'll have to sell 2x premium if you want Haaland back. No other way of raising the cash

          Open Controls
      16. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Would you play Rogers or Solanke GW10? Or sell Solanke for a hit?

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Orion
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Nah, not for a hit… Play Rogers imo

          Open Controls
        2. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Start Solanke, Spurs are the home team

          Open Controls
      17. Orion
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        I pissed off on Saturday evening, and after couple of beers, I took a -8 and took out Robbo, Konsa, McNeil, Havertz, Ndiyae for RAN, Mykolenko, Foden, Cunha and Wissa as I had exact money to do that… Was stupid but felt great in the moment… Now I feel bad…

        Open Controls
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Alittle wild! Can’t change it now, look forward and enjoy the upgrades you made

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          doesnt look a bad -8, gl

          would be so sweet if foden comes good, he's playing a position where he could really explode, fingers crossed

          Open Controls
        3. NorCal Villan
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          The bottle don’t make you do the thing, it just lets you

          Open Controls
      18. Zimo
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Is this Amorim guy good at keeping clean sheets? Thinking of doing Raya to Onana and Solanke to Isak. Got exact cash.

        Open Controls
        1. R.C.
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          3-4-3

          Open Controls
        2. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Nobody knows what's going to happen with United and Isak has Arsenal next, I don't think I'd bother tbh.

          Open Controls
        3. Mr. Eko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          The players still stinks

          Open Controls
      19. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        With WC still to play would you move Gabriel out to Ait Nouri and bring back later on WC, or stick with Gabriel?

        A Hold and carry 3 free transfers into 11
        B Transfer to Ait Nouri with free transfer

        Open Controls
      20. TanN
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Anyone else having a bit of a tough time lately in FPL? I was up to 1.4 million then Saka and Salah pushed me back down further to 2.7 million now.

        The last 3 seasons I have finished top 450k and I was aiming for improving on that although every thing I have done this season seems to have backfired.

        Current team (took a -8 out of frustration)

        Sanchez
        Gvardiol Konate RAN
        Salah Bowen Mbuemo McNeil
        Haaland Wood Cunha

        Fabianski Milenkovic Rogers Justin

        Open Controls
        1. LC1
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Yes sir. Wort season by far. At 3.8m.

          Your team looks good so try to be patient (as hard as that is when you feel your rank isn't great!)

          Bring in Palmer in the coming week or two.

          Open Controls
          1. TanN
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Yep, its a nightmare! Usually good at spotting which players are about to hit good form but my differentials have not paid off. I wanted Palmer this week, but decided to go with Salah for the next 2 / 3 gws and then I can switch down to Palmer.

            Hopefully we get the bit of luck we need soon.

            Love the profile pic btw

            Open Controls
      21. Golden Oldies
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Would greatly appreciate any suggestions.. contemplating a 4 point hit to get rid of Haaland for Salah.

        Raya (Henderson)
        Gvardiol VDeVen Robinson ( Bednarek Greaves)
        Palmer Diaz Mbueno Rogers (Semenyo)
        Jackson Haaland Wood

        1ft and 1.7m to spend.. save the ft?

        Open Controls
        1. TanN
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Diaz -> Saka
          Semenyo -> Dibling

          Maybe?

          Open Controls
      22. Dorse88
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Is TAA & Mbuemo out for RAN & Saka worth -4

        Team would look like this

        Flekken (Fab)
        Gvardion RAN Konsa (Faes, Greaves)
        Winks, Rogers, Palmer, Saka, Salah
        Haaland, Ndiaye(4.5)

        Seems the only way to get Saka back in and have a combo of Haaland, Palmer, Salah & Saka.

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          17 mins ago

          not for me,4 biggies is one too many,you can only capt 1 and its leaving you very thin

          Open Controls
          1. Dorse88
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks for the input, I think it might let it ride this week, bank the FT, let Ndiaye thave a change against Southampton and next week look at downgrading TAA to Konate and upgrading Ndiaye to Cunha before he plays Southampton.

            Open Controls
      23. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        any insight on Son as an asset owned him for lei (not impressed) and then hauled v EVE

        Haaland to Cunha/Raul/Welbeck

        ESR to Saka

        Rogers to Son

        very, viable, but a lot depends on Son's output

        Open Controls
        1. FDMS All Starz
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          Against team that don’t sit back and defend, son will haul. Those transfers look plum

          Open Controls
        2. Dosh
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Looks a bit different after recent injuries

          Open Controls
      24. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I just watched a video on Amorim's tactics it is similar to Ange or Klopp super attacking weak to counter attacks, which is very good for FPL attackers.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Well that’s not working with United, to play that way you need to cover ground & United are one of the lowest!

          Open Controls
      25. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        Gets awfully dead on here during wk days compared to years ago??

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          All the gravless descend for advice but never reply & disappear till following week

          Open Controls
          1. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            40 mins ago

            Wasn't always like this tho

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              26 mins ago

              Loads of regulars have a secret Discord group they use instead

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • 13 Years
                17 mins ago

                Been invited a few times. I object on principle with the elitist attitude to discussing FPL

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Glad I’m not the only one who finds it a bit sad

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • 13 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    This site was great because of the openess and acceptence. Good riddance

                    Open Controls
      26. SomeoneKnows
        • 8 Years
        50 mins ago

        Start one:

        A) Raya (new)
        B) Fabianski (nfo)

        Open Controls
      27. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        Thoughts?
        Johnson/Trent/VVD —> Salah/Ait Nouri/VDB

        Rest of the team:
        Henderson
        Saliba VVD Trent*
        Palmer Mbuemo ESR Johnson*
        Haaland Wissa DCL

        Fabianski Rogers Robinson Barco

        Open Controls
      28. toerag
        • 14 Years
        41 mins ago

        i might WC this week and im bored of Haaland

        What do you think of this lot? any good?

        Sanchez/Henderson
        Virgil/Gvardiol/Keane/Digne/Faes
        Palmer/Salah/Saka/Mbuemo/ESR
        Wood/Raul/Welbeck

        0.7 itb
        Any takers?? cheers

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          34 mins ago

          That’s last weeks points, where will this weeks points come from 😉

          Open Controls
          1. toerag
            • 14 Years
            19 mins ago

            i didnt look at points TBH. i just went with what i thought might be best, for the cash i have

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              16 mins ago

              What information did you look at?

              Open Controls
              1. toerag
                • 14 Years
                9 mins ago

                just what i had seen of results last 3 weeks and looking at whether to bother with WC anyway. not seen any games just read some stuff on Newsnow etc. I have also missed deadline twice i 4 weeks so trying to get ahead of myself here

                Open Controls
                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • 13 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  G40Steve is suggesting there is recency bias. Did any if those players do abnormally well because of abnormally easy fixtures? Did any players perform badly due to abnormally bad fixtures?

                  Open Controls
                  1. toerag
                    • 14 Years
                    just now

                    yeah, i get that, but, .. i was just putting in who my cash would buy knowing that good players are generally safe bets. Jackson was in and out, TAA is a lot of moola for the same points as VVD. if i swap ESR for soucek and go konate i can get jackson back. oh and switch hendo back to fabs..... 😆 😆

                    Open Controls
        2. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          31 mins ago

          A 4.0 GK would get you funds for TAA
          Could also save money on 8th attacker - Rogers/Buonanotte
          Keane loses his place after imminent Brathwaite return

          Open Controls
          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Konate instead of Virgil saves c 1m

            Could use savings for a future Jackson up front

            Open Controls
        3. toerag
          • 14 Years
          21 mins ago

          thanks all

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.