Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 2 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NOTT’M FOREST
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Nott’m Forest
|9
|16
|+4
|DLDWW
|13th
|West Ham
|9
|11
|-3
|LDWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):