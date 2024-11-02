Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 2 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Nott’m Forest 9 16 +4 DLDWW 13th West Ham 9 11 -3 LDWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



