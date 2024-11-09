Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Brentford and Bournemouth.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 9 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRENTFORD

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Bournemouth 10 15 +1 WLWDW 12th Brentford 10 13 -1 DWLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



