Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Chelsea and Arsenal.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 10 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CHELSEA

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Chelsea 10 18 +8 WDLWD 5th Arsenal 10 18 +6 WWLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



