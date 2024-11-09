Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Chelsea and Arsenal.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 10 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CHELSEA
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Chelsea
|10
|18
|+8
|WDLWD
|5th
|Arsenal
|10
|18
|+6
|WWLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):