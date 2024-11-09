Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 9 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LIVERPOOL

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 10 25 +13 WWWDW 6th Aston Villa 10 18 +2 DDWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



