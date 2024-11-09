Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 10 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Nott’m Forest 10 19 +7 LDWWW 11th Newcastle 10 15 0 DDLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



