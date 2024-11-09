Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 10 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NOTT’M FOREST
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|10
|19
|+7
|LDWWW
|11th
|Newcastle
|10
|15
|0
|DDLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):