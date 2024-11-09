Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between West Ham United and Everton.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 9 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|West Ham
|10
|11
|-6
|DWLWL
|16th
|Everton
|10
|9
|-7
|WDWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):