Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between West Ham United and Everton.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 9 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th West Ham 10 11 -6 DWLWL 16th Everton 10 9 -7 WDWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



