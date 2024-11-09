Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 9 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WOLVES

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 19th Southampton 10 4 -12 LLLLW 20th Wolves 10 3 -13 LLLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



