Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 9 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WOLVES
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|19th
|Southampton
|10
|4
|-12
|LLLLW
|20th
|Wolves
|10
|3
|-13
|LLLDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):