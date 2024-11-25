The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign continues on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

As a further perk for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout, our resident European football expert Louis (aka FPL Reactions) has put together a fixture ticker for the rest of the first round – or group stage, as it used to be.

Fixture planning is hugely important in UCL Fantasy, with the chips and captaincy arguably even more important than they are in FPL.

You can read more about the rules of the game here.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE (UCL) FANTASY FIXTURE TICKER

MATCHDAYS 5-8



