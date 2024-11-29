Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 13:30 GMT on Sunday 1 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CHELSEA

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Chelsea 12 22 +9 LWDDW 8th Aston Villa 12 19 0 WDLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):