Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:00 GMT on Sunday 1 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LIVERPOOL
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|12
|31
|+16
|WDWWW
|2nd
|Man City
|12
|23
|+5
|WWLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):