Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:00 GMT on Sunday 1 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LIVERPOOL

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 12 31 +16 WDWWW 2nd Man City 12 23 +5 WWLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):