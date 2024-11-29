Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 13:30 GMT on Sunday 1 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
TOTTENHAM
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Tottenham
|12
|19
|+14
|WLWLW
|9th
|Fulham
|12
|18
|0
|LDWWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):