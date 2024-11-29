Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 30 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WOLVES

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Bournemouth 12 15 -1 WDWLL 17th Wolves 12 9 -8 LDDWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):