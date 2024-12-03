276
Dugout Discussion December 3

Tuesday team news: Greaves starts, Faes + Emerson benched

Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with two matches on Tuesday evening.

Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace gets underway at 19:30 GMT, while Leicester City v West Ham United kicks off at 20:15 GMT.

There are five changes in all at Portman Road.

Four of them are made by the hosts, including the recall of Jacob Greaves after a six-match absence.

The 3.9%-owned budget defender replaces fellow left-sided centre-half Cameron Burgess, who is not in the hosts’ squad.

Dropping to the bench are Conor Chaplin and Sammie Szmodics, while Axel Tuanzebe is out long term with a hamstring injury.

Harry Clarke, Wes Burns and Jack Clarke are recalled alongside Greaves.

There’s just one change for the Eagles as Cheick Doucoure comes in for Jefferson Lerma.

Eberechi Eze, just back from injury in Gameweek 13, starts for the second time in little more than 72 hours.

Ruud van Nistelrooy makes four changes to the Leicester City XI in his first match in charge.

Wout Faes, Caleb Okoli, Luke Thomas and Jordan Ayew drop out.

In come Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Kristiansen, Kasey McAteer and Bilal El Khannouss.

As for West Ham, Julen Lopetegui makes five alterations.

Jeanclear Todibo misses out through injury, while Emerson Palmieri, Lucas Paqueta, Crysencio Summerville and Michail Antonio are benched.

Konstantinos Mavropanos, Vladimir Coufal, Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and Danny Ings take their places.

Kudus is back from a five-match ban.

Also on the bench for the Hammers is the fit-again Niclas Fullkrug.

LINE-UPS

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, H Clarke, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, J Clarke, Burns, Hutchinson, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Philips, Chaplin, Taylor, Al-Hamadi, Johnson, Townsend, Szmodics, Broadhead.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Doucoure, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Lerma, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Richards, Devenny, Kporha.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Soumaré, El Khannous, Buonanotte, McAteer, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Faes, Okoli, Thomas, Skipp, Mavididi, Decordova-Reid, Ayew, Daka.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Coufal, Souček, Álvarez, Bowen, Soler, Kudus, Ings.

Subs: Foderingham, Emerson, Casey, Paquetá, Guilherme, Rodríguez, Summerville, Antonio, Füllkrug.

Post a Comment
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    My Fabianski clean sheet gone after 1 minute 38 seconds

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Vardy running riot

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Hammers defense ever more horrible than normal

  3. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ffs should've went with Raya

  4. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bye bye Fabianski CS

  5. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Who will become the new West Ham manager?

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Moyes

  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Kudus over

  7. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Fpl review recommended Vardy.

    I guess they were right.

  8. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    We LOVE to see it oh yes we do do u love to see it too

  9. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    just now

    I want Greaves and Henderson clean sheets wipeout

  10. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Vardy 5.5m

  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Bowen shot

