Sleeper December 12

Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 16

If you didn’t get your derby fix after Saturday’s postponed Everton v Liverpool clash, Matchday 16 features a bunch of local affairs headlined by the one in Manchester.

Let’s look ahead to these grudge matches via Sleeper’s free Pick’em predictor. As a weekly contest, it’s never too late to sign up for a game that only takes up a few minutes of your time but offers monthly and seasonal prizes in each pool.

Fantasy weekend preparations usually involve looking at imminent fixtures, so it’s useful to start guessing how Matchday 16 will unfold.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to join our Scout league on Sleeper, with the app available on Apple and Android devices.

REGULAR SLEEPER PICK’EM PRIZES

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league?

In Sleeper Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with fellow pool competitors.

NEW: WEEKLY POOL REPORTS

An additional feature has been added to these chats: a weekly round-up. Left as a message called ‘Pick’em Report’, it highlights your pool’s best and worst performers of the previous Matchday.

There is also a look at its biggest risers and fallers in this chase for prizes.

MATCHDAY 16 PICK’EM

Sleeper Pick'em predictions for Matchday 16

Just when we thought that Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest would end their dramatic loss of form, they’ve since dropped points at Crystal Palace and lost to Juventus. However, Manchester United aren’t convincing either, so we think Pep Guardiola’s lot will raise their game and claim all three points.

Earlier that afternoon is the M23 Derby. Brighton and Hove Albion could only draw in recent games against Southampton and Leicester City, while Crystal Palace are gradually pulling themselves away from trouble. That will be a competitive draw, just like the clash between Midlands sides Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Curiously, this Matchday has a couple of Sunday night clashes, one of which pits West London sides against each other. Free-scoring Chelsea are the league’s top scorers with 35 goals, while Brentford have just one point from seven trips. At the same time, there’s one of two Harry Redknapp derbies. We reckon Tottenham Hotspur will scrape past Southampton before Bournemouth beat West Ham United on Monday.

But what about the Mikel Arteta Derby? The Spaniard spent over six years at Everton before playing and managing Arsenal. We think Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz will make this comfortable for the Gunners.

Let’s not forget the Danny Murphy Derby at Anfield either, where Fulham’s defence has conceded the third-fewest big chances (28) but haven’t yet faced Mohamed Salah.

You know what? It’s probably best to stop there before reminiscing about Ayoze Perez and Christophe Berra. In a nutshell: Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are tipped to overcome promoted duo Leicester and Ipswich Town.

  1. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    I guess the amount of members using this site who read the Sleeper Pick Em articles is in the 0.00X% range

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Good guess but should have went higher

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        You mean lower surely

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      They have promoted this wonderful community to this execrable pre-cursor gambling company as fish in a barrel, ripe for the shooting. Aren’t there laws in the UK against promoting gambling to minors? Or are they exploiting a loophole by saying it’s ‘free’?

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Did somebody day ‘free’? 😀

        Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        This brings me back to the whole Sorare episode which eventually led to Geoff leaving the company!

        Open Controls
  2. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Play one
    A) Davis (WOL A)
    B) Huijsen (WHU H)

    Open Controls
  3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Save FT?

    Onana
    Timber Hall Gomez
    Palmer Mitoma Mo(c) Saka
    Pedro Cunha Wood

    Bench: Rogers RAN Lewis
    1 FT, 4.5m ITB

    Plan is to get Gab and Bruno next GW barring no injuries.

    Open Controls
    1. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  4. No Professionals
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Timber Ait-Nouri
    Salah Palmer Saka Bruno Rogers
    Isak Pedro

    Flekken Konsa Lewis Chiwome
    0.4m 1ft

    A) roll
    B) rogers to enzo
    C) Bruno to enzo

    C) frees up lots of funds to give options going forward (Trent, Jackson).

    Open Controls
  5. Waylander
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would you do Mbeumo + J Pedro > Enzo + Isak for a -4?
    It would mean having Enzo and Rogers in midfield.

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I think having both is not ideal if you’re starting both most weeks, ok as a rotating 4th midfielder

      Open Controls
  6. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    75K OR 0.1ITB 2FT

    Sanchez (Ward)
    Hall Gabriel Davis (Myko Lewis)
    Palmer Bowen Saka Salah Semenyo
    Cunha Isak Wood

    Bench Wood? Or Semenyo? Rough one.
    Roll again and have 3 FT's or maybe bring in Dunk for Myko or Lewis or go Gabriel to Saliba?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I'd bench Semenyo, though it's tight. I would def ensure you have a sub for Gab but don't think I'd sell him.

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Semenyo.
        Roll.

        Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Bournemouth have been decent at home. There's a case for benching Bowen, or Wood.

        Open Controls
      • Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        If your bench is wood bench wood. If you're bench is not wood bench Semenyo.

        Personally, I'd bench Wood and play Semenyo, but it's close.

        I'd save the transfer rather than shuffle defenders.

        Open Controls
    3. Little Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      What to do with Brenan Johnson - twice subbed before 60 mins after poor showings, expect he'll be benched for the Southampton game this weekend.
      A. Sell for Kulusevski who seems more nailed and playing better
      B. Sell but avoid Spurs altogether and go for one of the usual cheap/mid priced mids like Rogers, Semenyo, Enzo etc?
      C. Keep and hope he starts v Southampton.

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Regular returns mate. Looking for an excuse to sell? Just do it already

        Open Controls
    4. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Start bruno or pedro?

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Pedro

        Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        just now

        The one with the better fixture--Bruno.

        Open Controls
    5. Muscout
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      RMWCT, I know bench is a little weak but will prob do Dibling and Cunha to Rogers and JPedro in 2 weeks.

      Henderson
      TAA Saliba Timber
      Salah Palmer Saka Enzo
      Isak Jackson Cunha

      Cahill Dibling Harwood O’Shea

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Very strong starting 11,very poor bench. Risky, but could pay off.

          Open Controls
        • David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Maybe slightly over-funded forwards hence the weak 1st bench defender and although you can rectify in 2 weeks you are already booking transfers, not ideal. I'd lose Cunha for JPedro now and you can breathe again.

          Open Controls
          1. Muscout
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Got rid of JPedro for Isak as wanted Cunha for IPS
            Also lost some money there so prefer to ride it out

            Open Controls
        • Brosstan
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Too weak bench for christmas period imo

          Open Controls
        • Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Get ahead of the curve by going without Cunha and not book in transfers. Folks will be selling Cunha from 18 onwards

          Open Controls
      2. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I found out that the only proper way to get Haaland without destroying rest of my team is by downgrading Palmer to Enzo. Might do it come gw18

        Open Controls
        1. tbos83
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Don't do it. Palmer and Salah are absolutely essential this season. Find another way to get Haaland (I currently have all 3).

          Open Controls
          1. Shark Team
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            I like Saka’s fixtures from 16-26 and he’s shining bright in this Arsenal team

            Open Controls
          2. Captain Mal
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Or don't get him at all. Simple as that.

              Open Controls
          3. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Palmer is worth 10 Haaland’s, no idea why one would do this

            Open Controls
            1. Shark Team
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Palmer is true that he has highest points average than Haaland since he came in the league and very easy fixtures

              Open Controls
            2. Shark Team
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Higher*

              Open Controls
          4. Real Socially Distant
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            You could get all 4 premiums. I have just done it this week. My defence is cheap but the defenders are not getting many points. The other attackers are Enzo, Pedro and Cunha.
            It's possible

            Open Controls
            1. Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              You aren't gaining owning all 4 of them as long as Haaland is ticking along like a 6m striker. Even if he takes off if you get the captaincy wrong you will probably red arrow. Captaincy is huge in the current game state

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                That captain argument is not a good one. How is having the 4 best players in the game a weakness when it comes to picking captain? You have an extra premium option over other managers.

                Open Controls
                1. Bleh
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Agreed. Never understood the “because I can’t captain all of them, I shouldn’t have them” argument at all.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    57 mins ago

                    I think you've misinterpreted that comment.

                    It's more if you -wouldn't--captain them, then the effective points per million is less valuable or effectively used.

                    If you're captaining your heaviest hitter, then you are making more use of the cost you've spent - if that makes sense?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bleh
                      • 8 Years
                      50 mins ago

                      I understand what you’re saying and it’s probably how a lot of people play the game.

                      I could have all 4 of Salah, Palmer, Saka and Haaland though because I want to rotate the armband between them. Can’t spend all my transfers swapping between them.

                      Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Fabianski
          Gabriel* Hall RAN
          Salah Palmer Saka Semenyo
          Jackson Cunha Pedro
          Flekken // Rogers Greaves* Lewis*

          Looks like I'll be able to wait on lineup news on Saturday. If Gabriel is out I'll sell Lewis for TAA.

          If he's fit, would you still make the move - and play TAA over one of Hall/RAN (which one if so?)

          Pope injury probably ain't ideal for Hall even though thr CS odds better.

          (I'm also quite tempted for Cunha > Isak even if for a hit. I know it'll go wrong whichever way I hold or pull the trigger, though.)

          Open Controls
          1. Bleh
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            In a similar position. Have Gabriel, RAN, Hall, Lewis and Faes. If Gab doesn’t look like starting, it’s Lewis to TAA or VVD. Would be for a hit though so hopefully won’t need to.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              So I take it that means if fit, you wouldn't be doing it?

              Open Controls
              1. Bleh
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Nope would do it for free next week. Don’t like taking hits for defenders generally.

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  My circumstance might be a tad different as there's other future GW transfers I'm interested in making.

                  But yeah your stance is right if nothing else required.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bleh
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Nah I need a keeper change too.

                    Fabianski
                    Gabriel*, Hall, RAN
                    Salah, Palmer, Saka, Semenyo
                    Isak, Cunha, Pedro

                    (Pickford, Rogers, Faes, Lewis*)

                    What other transfers are you looking at?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      53 mins ago

                      Effectively getting from my team some to:

                      Alisson
                      TAA Gabriel Munoz Andersen Greaves
                      Salah Palmer Saka Semenyo Rogers
                      Isak Jackson Pedro

                      Rough plan is:

                      GW16: Lewis > TAA
                      GW17: Cunha > Isak
                      GW18: RAN > Munoz
                      GW19: Flekken/Hall > Alisson/Andersen (-4).

                      But I could move the -4 a week earlier, e.g. getting Isak earlier.

                      Munoz is a maybe based on current stats and upcoming fixture run. Andersen should be back soon, is cheap, and rotates well in the setup.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bleh
                        • 8 Years
                        46 mins ago

                        Solid plan. Think I am about half a mill shy off that team. Semenyo > Enzo could facilitate possibly as my 5th mid, not been impressed with Semenyo’s positioning recently.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          41 mins ago

                          Semi-regretting the Semenyo move. Mostly as sold Mbeumo, lol. But will stay in my team till 19-20ish.

                          Perhaps should have gone for Enzo - but I'm sure the purple patch won't last forever. Caicedo won't be playing RB all the time, and it's that that helps advance him.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Bleh
                            • 8 Years
                            33 mins ago

                            I regret Semenyo too.

                            Do you think TAA is worth the extra 0.6 over VVD?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              So far no but potentially yes.

                              Open Controls
        3. balint84
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Bench O'Shea or Okoli?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Okoli

            Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            One of the most depressing questions I've seen on here.

            Open Controls
        4. Bruno Commando
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Start Bruno or Semenyo?

          Sels
          Gabriel Timber RAN
          (P)almer Salah Saka Bruno*
          Jackson Cunha JPedro

          Fabianski Semenyo* Mazraoui Greaves

          Open Controls
          1. Bleh
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Bruno.

            Open Controls
        5. SomeoneKnows
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Raya
          Timber, Colwill, Greaves
          Salah, Palmer, Saka, Bruno
          Cunha, Isak, Wood

          (Fabianski, Rogers, Robinson, Harwood-Bellis) 1FT + 0.2itb

          A) Roll
          B) Raya > Alisson
          C) Rogers > Enzo

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Roll

            Open Controls
        6. The Mighty Whites
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          2FT, 3.0 ITB, thoughts:

          Raya - Valdimarsson
          Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Greaves - Bednarek
          Salah - Palmer - Saka - Mbuemo - Rogers
          Cunha - Joao Pedro - Strand Larsen

          A: Greaves & Mbuemo to TAA & Enzo
          B: Mbuemo & Strand Larsen to Enzo & Isak
          C: Roll

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        7. George James
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Best move here?

          0.3itb 2FT

          Flekken
          RAN • Gabriel* • Gvardiol
          Saka • Palmer • Salah • Semenyo
          Isak • Solanke • Larsen

          Vlad / Rogers / Myko / Greaves.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Roll or maybe Greaves to Huijsen

            Open Controls
        8. Joyce1998
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          A- Bednarek> Trent

          Or

          B- Greaves> Trent

          Open Controls
        9. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Probably B, at least Bednarek is a nailed starter

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Oops @Joyce1998

            Open Controls
            1. Joyce1998
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Thanks bro, haha all good

              Open Controls
        10. Brosstan
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Looked like to me that after tonight, Trashford is finally done at Man United.

          Open Controls
        11. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Rule 1 of FPL :- never, ever take a hit for a keeper.

          So does Alisson outscore Flekken or Muric by more than 4 points this week?

          I feel Alisson is the one to have now, especially as going without Haaland long term is becoming more and more palatable with every GW. Trouble is, I can't see me being able to do it for free any time soon.
          Is this the exception to the rule? Or just stick with the others and watch the save points roll in?

          TY

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            It's always impossible to tell with keepers.

            4 points is a lot for a keeper & it only takes a few shots at goal to either bust a clean sheet, or bump up the saves against what you need to break even.

            Safe thing is to assume that it will not pay off - but the sooner you do it the (possibly) sooner you can benefit from it.

            I'm probably not doing it this week, but there's a week where Flekken & Fabianski have LIV & ARS, and I might even end up doing it for a hit then. (And even then, you expect save points to go against you.)

            Open Controls
          2. Bleh
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            I like the look of him too. I’d just do it before his price goes up.

            Open Controls
          3. Yes Ndidi
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            Thank you both.

            Open Controls
        12. Muscout
          • 5 Years
          57 mins ago

          Best 4m Defenders for bench?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            For 4.0m exactly the 'best' is tricky as they are all pretty dire.

            Burgess - Most 'threat' but starting ahead of Greaves (also 4.0) who could come back in.

            O'Shea - Nailed but bad fixtures

            Bednerek - Nailed but injured (decent fixtures soon, but SOU awful)

            Not sure I'd go anywhere else.

            Open Controls
            1. Muscout
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Cheers, bench fodders who I’m hoping will never be needed..

              Open Controls
        13. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          How important is Isak to bring in over the festive period and beyond?

          Would you sacrifice Bruno for him?
          I have 2 FT’s so can downgrade Bruno and bring in Isak for Pedro (also have Larsen but his fixtures are good next 2).
          Thoughts?

          Open Controls
          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Bruno will be the fall guy for every upgrade. Enzo is becoming quite the enabler.

            Open Controls

