  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Come gameweek 24 will the scout squad include an assistant manager pick?

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    "This might look like a great fixture for Matheus Cunha and co but the Tractor Boys have only conceded more than one goal in one of their last six matches – and even that was in injury time in Gameweek 15. Wolves, by contrast, have been hit for 10 in their last three outings, hence the Liam Delap punt."

    Hmmm. Doubling up on Wolves with RAN and Cunha is looking increasingly like a big mistake. They are where they are in the league for a reason.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      It says it all that Neale is the only one of the 4 not to pick Rayan Ait-Nouri in his squad. He's the only one who is looking under the rock to see just how bad wolves are despite the juicy fixture.

  3. Arctic monkeys
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anybody play or now about fantasy NFL that would help with this decision:

    Start Stafford or Richardson as QB

    First round of the playoff and it’s my first year playing as well so would appreciate the help

    Cheers

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      DM FML FPL on Twitter.

      1. Arctic monkeys
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Thought about it but last he tweets was long ago

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Think he still picks up DMs. He mentioned it on his pod recently.

          1. Arctic monkeys
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            Doesn’t allow dms on both Twitter and bluesy :/

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Maybe he knocked it off. He got a bit of backlash on X for saying the homophobia at Ipswich was bad. Try tweeting him. He replies now and then.

              1. Arctic monkeys
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Cheers

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Surely there are better places than here to ask this question?

    3. Bolivian Seaman
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Both are kind of bad picks. Think of Stafford as eze, and richardson as brennan johnson. It's a 50/50. More upside with richardson though

  4. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Munoz or TAA?

    Munoz allows Wissa ➡️ Isak.
    Otherwise can do Cunha ➡️ Isak & get TAA also…

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Munoz is all sizzle and no steak. He'll go back to frustrating and he won't continue scoring.

      1. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Maybe but his underlying stats say otherwise.
        Can say the same bout TAA…

        Munoz:
        Shots- 1st
        Shots on Target- 1st
        Shots inside the Box- 1st
        Big Chances- 1st
        xG- 1st
        Goal Involvements- Joint 1st

  5. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    1FT Transfer available, would you do this below?

    Gvardiol > Saliba

    or Bench Gvardiol and play Kerkez?

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Play Kerkez.

  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    "On top of conceding five goals and a league-worst FORTY-SEVEN shots in Ruud van Nistelrooy first two matches in charge, Leicester are also set to be without three first-team central midfielders this weekend."

    I'm so worried about not owning Isak.

    I might even do Jackson to Isak. Jackson is only going to get benched anyway when Chelsea have 3 league games in a week soon.

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      What a wicked thing to do...

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        To make me dream of you?

    2. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I did the exact same transfer for the exact same reason if it helps.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'd probably join you but I'm trying to get to 5.

  7. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you rather:

    A. VVD and Alisson
    B. TAA and Henderson

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A.

      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks Virg.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          VVD's goal threat and the prospect of double Liverpool clean sheets make it an easy choice.

  8. socinicos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Considering Flekken to:
    A - Raya
    B - Alisson

    Opinions? Justify please.
    Thanks

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      B.

      Liverpool will have the most clean sheets by the end of the season.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        We are Liverpool, tra la la la la!

  9. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    4.5m Dibling at Newcastle could be tasty

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Dibling is a bench option at best.

  10. AD105
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Skip time

    A) Palmer
    B) Salah

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  11. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which one to transfer out for Isak?

    A) Larsen
    B) Pedro

    Pedro 70 mins man lately but the better team and on pens.
    Larsen has 2 good fixtures so difficult sell.
    Other forward is Jackson

