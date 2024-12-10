89
89 Comments
  1. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hate these european rookie teams like Villa for FPL. Always so much rotation + thin squads means they are a nightmare for FPL points. Like Duran is looking like a good option but he's an obvious trap.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      More of a trap than Cunha?

  2. The Movement
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Team

    Raya
    Ait Nouri - Gabriel - Colwill
    Saka - Palmer - Salah - Mbuemo
    Pedro - Cunha - Isak

    Begovic - Semenyo - Greaves - Bednarek

    A) Mbuemo & Bednarek - Rogers & TAA
    B) Mbuemo & Bednarek - Amad & TAA
    C) Leave team as is and roll.

    If I keep Mbuemo, who would you bench out of

    A) Semenyo (H West Ham)
    B) Mbuemo (A Chelsea)

  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    jeez what a horrendous miss from atalanta for the draw

  4. Jstap94
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Looking for pretty general advice here.

    Raya,
    Gabriel, Hall, Gomez
    Saka, Salah, Palmer, Semenyo,
    Pedro, Isak, Jackson

    Fab, Rogers, Colwill, VDB

    I have four free transfers and likely won't make any this week as good fixtures all round (maybe only if Gabriel doesn't start midweek).

    Where do I want to go with this longer term? Feels like bringing in Fulham when their fixtures turn is a good play, and maybe swapping one of my premium MIDs for Haaland at some point. All advice appreciated!

  5. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who to sell first?

    A) Lewis
    B) Mykolenko

    1. Mother Farke
        4 mins ago

        Myko. Look at Everton's fixtures. Lewis will keep getting starts for City as Ake is likely out again.

    2. Tasty Jerk
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Olise, what a goal that was. 2 goals and 1 assist tonight.

