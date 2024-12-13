201
Rate My Team December 13

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

201 Comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

FPL General’s Gameweek 15 team reveal + transfer plans

201 Comments Post a Comment
  1. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Palmer or Salah captain ?

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours ago

      Been on Palmer since game refreshed

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Same

      2. Kalou
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Interested in why?
        Salah has shortest odds !

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Fulham defence vs Brentford defence

        2. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          The predictor I saw had Palmer in front.
          Fulham are no mugs

          1. dansully3
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Bassey and Anderson are out so they may very well be pure mugs!

    2. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        50/50

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          just now

          In who’s favour ?

      • GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Salah.

    3. AzzaroMax99
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      What to do here?

      1 FT, 0.0 IDB left

      Fabianski
      Gabriel* RAN Kerkez
      SalahC Palmer Saka Johnson
      Jackson Cunha Pedro

      Flekken Kluivert Gvardiol Milenkovic

      Sell Gabriel, Cunha, Johnson, RAN…there are a number of players I want to get rid of..what to do?

      1. Tsparkes10
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Looks good for this week tbh. I’d save FT

    4. Tsparkes10
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Still have wc to use… Mazaroui, Johnson to VVD, Enzo would give me:

      Raya
      Gabriel VVD TAA
      Palmer Saka Enzo Salah
      Cunha Wood Pedro
      (4.0, Rogers, Robinson, 4.0)

      Thoughts?

      1. Captain Mal
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          I wouldn't sell Johnson before Soton.

        • g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          GTG if Gabs shows

      2. Tmel
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Draft FPL question rather than my regular team but which two would you bench?

        a) Cucarella (BRE)
        b) Gomez (FUL)
        c) Foden (MUN)
        d) Eze (bri)

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Foden is awful

        2. Captain Mal
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            A and b

        3. JÆKS ⭐
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Hi gents, could use your opinion on the following.
          Really set on Watkins, Dalot to Isak, Timber, however Im 0.2 short:

          A) Semenyo to Rogers gives me exact cash
          B) Mbeumo to Rogers and keep some cash itb
          C) Mbeumo to BJ (or someone else)

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            A

        4. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Bench 2?

          Timber, Gomez, Ran, WanB, Veltman

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Wan Bissaka and Veltman.

              1. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                That's how it is currently

            • It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              RAN and AWB

              1. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                If I get a wiff Veltman plays.

          2. Lecky Legs FC
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Worth doing one of Strand/Jimenez > Evanilson for free?

            1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              I’d play Strand

              1. Lecky Legs FC
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Yeah Strand stays Jimenez might be the one who makes way cheers

          3. Zenith UK
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Any recommendations please?
            3FTs, 0.3ITB

            Raya
            RAN, Maz, Van Hecke
            Salah (vc), Palmer (c), Mbeumo, Rogers
            Haaland, Wood, J. Pedro

            Fabianski, Semenyo, Robinson, H-B

            A) Maz, Mbeumo, Haaland > Trent, Saka, Isak (free), leaves 0FT + 1.1M ITB
            B) Mazaroui > Colwill (free), leaves 2 FT + 0.4M ITB
            C) Other, recommendations?

            1. Captain Mal
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                A looks good

                1. Zenith UK
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Was my initial plan, cheers

            2. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              GW16

              Alisson
              TAA Gabriel Timber
              Salah(c) Palmer(v) Saka Bowen
              Jackson Evanilson JPedro

              Fabianski Semenyo Greaves VdB

              0ft & 0.0m

              Semenyo's going to haul, so be it.

              1. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Heavy at back, gtg

            3. linkafu
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Help here

              A Son TAA
              B Palmer Timber

              1. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                No comparison B

              2. Studs Up
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                B... no Palmer can hurt more

              3. King Prawn
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                B

              4. Bobkat
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Easily B

            4. liamfarrell1
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Watkins & Gvardiol to Isak & TAA worth a -4?

              1. Captain Mal
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Probably

              2. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Bench 1,

                Palmer, Saka, Bruno, Salah, Enzo, Isak, Cunha, Pedro

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Haha, when getting a strong forward eight goes bad

                  1. g40steve
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    True

                2. Brosstan
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Pedro

                3. Kante Touch This
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Pedro or enzo

                4. Captain Mal
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    Enzo

                  • g40steve
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                    Cheers currently benching Pedro but Enzo close to spread the teams

                5. Kante Touch This
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                  1.8m ITB, two options that use the full budget:

                  1. Digne to VVD
                  2. Roll transfer (potentially do Cuhna to Isak next week)

                  My bench isn’t great; Gabriel, Robinson, Digne, RAN, Keane

                  1. Kante Touch This
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                    My defence isn’t great*

                  2. Captain Mal
                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                      If Gabriel is out you will have to play Robinson at Anfield

                  3. abaalan
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Play 2:
                    A. Hall
                    B. Bueno
                    C. Colwill
                    D. Gabriel

                    1. liamfarrell1
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      Hall & Gabriel

                  4. Eightball
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Bench one:
                    A) Semenyo
                    B) Enzo
                    C) J.Pedro

                    1. Captain Mal
                        1 hour, 15 mins ago

                        Enzo

                      • RICICLE
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Semenyo imo

                    2. Millie7
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 12 mins ago

                      wanted to roll this week but defence is a shambles...any thoughts?

                      Gabriel* - Greaves* - Van den berg - Konate* - Konsa

                      0.9ITB

                      1. Captain Mal
                          1 hour, 22 mins ago

                          How many free transfers?

                          1. Millie7
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 14 mins ago

                            just the 1 i'm afraid

                            1. Captain Mal
                                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                Then I'd sell Konate and hope Gabriel plays.

                        • Erez Avni
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 1 min ago

                          Choose only one:

                          A. Colwill
                          B. Kerkez
                          C. Hall

                        • Brunsvigeren
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 59 mins ago

                          Still ranking around 100 k
                          3 FTs, 2.5 ITb
                          Suggestions for Any moves here?
                          Thinking of Lewis - > TAA

                          Fabianski
                          Dijk, Colwill, Nouri
                          Salah, Saka, Palmer, Mbeumo
                          Wood, Cunha, Pedro

                          Flekken, Rogers, V Berg, Lewis

                          1. Millie7
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 14 mins ago

                            no brainer

                            1. Brunsvigeren
                              • 9 Years
                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                              The Lewis - > TAA move?

                        • Brunsvigeren
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 58 mins ago

                          Cant really chbage that frontline with 3 home games

                        • Bacon3339
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 43 mins ago

                          Raya,

                          RAN, Gabriel, Kerkez

                          Saka, Palmer (c), Salah, Enzo

                          Pedro, Cunha, Jackson

                          Mvuemo, Davis, Dalot

                          Mbuemo or Enzo..???

                          Thanks in advance

                          1. Bacon3339
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 39 mins ago

                            Or Pedro/ Mbuemo

                            Fancy Chelsea Brentford as a 3-2

                            Brighton palace is 1-1

                        • ball c
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 40 mins ago

                          Bench one:

                          A) Pedro
                          B) Bruno

                          1) Sanchez
                          2) Sels

                          Team is:

                          Sanchez

                          A Nouri - Gabriel - Milenkovic 
                          Saka - Palmer - Bruno - Semenyo - Salah 
                          Jackson - Larsen  

                          Sels - Pedro - Lewis - Greaves

                          1. Genji3lade
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 29 mins ago

                            I am benching Bruno ahead of Pedro, could backfire but I am focusing on fixture difficulty. Could argue City isn't a tough fixture anymore though!

                            I am starting Sels, but if I had Sanchez I would start him instead. Chelsea CS odds 40% where as Nfo CS odds are 26%

                            Good luck!

                        • Brunsvigeren
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Still ranking around 100 k and leading ML
                          3 FTs, 2.5 ITb
                          Suggestions for Any moves here, or just roll?

                          Fabianski
                          Dijk, Colwill, Nouri
                          Salah, Saka, Palmer, Mbeumo
                          Wood, Cunha, Pedro

                          Flekken, Rogers, V Berg, Lewis

