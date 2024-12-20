83
Rate My Team December 20

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    
    
    
    47 mins ago

    
  Brosstan
    
    45 mins ago

    You finally ditched Collins, Tom?

    
    avfc82
      
      
      
      40 mins ago

      Not yet mate. Been thinking about selling him for Castagne or Robinson but I've got three decent defenders this week (Alexander-Arnold, Gabriel, Hall) so not sure. Might be better to have two frees for Boxing Day. Would you play either of the Fulham lads over any of my current lot?

      
      Brosstan
        
        5 mins ago

        I dont think so, no. Quite like Collins myself and have him playing ahead of Hall this gw. I know Bre are crap defensively but its a home game against not so dangerous Forest, and I fancy Ipswich to score against Newcastle

        
  dunas_dog
    
    
    40 mins ago

    Hi Tom, I still have WC 1 to play although not sure how I will use (probably in 19) other than tidying up bench as by luck landed on an ok team. Any ideas you have on how I might maximise welcome?

    But for this week would you

    A Play Rogers
    B Play Enzo
    C Use my free transfer on Rogers to Amad and start

    Raya
    Gabriel Robinson Hall
    Salah (c) Palmer Saka Rogers*
    Isak Pedro Jackson

    Bentley Enzo Porro Ben Johnson

    Hope you and your family have a very happy Christmas

    
    dunas_dog
      
      
      1 min ago

      * reposted in correct place above

      
  Snooze ya lose
    
    
    37 mins ago

    Hey Tom. If Cunha is available who do I bench?

    Raya (Bentley)
    Taa, Gabriel, Aina, Robinson (Faes)
    Salah, Enzo, Palmer, Saka (Sangare)
    Isak, Pedro (Cunha)

    
    Royal5
      
      just now

      Pedro look obvious

      
  AC/DC AFC
    
    
    34 mins ago

    Who do you rate with the best prospects moving forwards as the 5th midfielder?

    Amad
    Iwobi
    Rogers
    Enzo

    Cheers and good luck

    
    Tonyawesome69
      
      3 mins ago

      Iwobi is a bit too expensive as 5th mid/8th attacker imo

      
      AC/DC AFC
        
        
        1 min ago

        Yeah, it's a fair point.

        I can get to him but then it's a trade off with Pedro probably.

        Likely I'll get Amad and try to use the extra money towards Isak soon.

        
  afsr
    
    33 mins ago

    Team's in a difficult situation. G2G or take a hit? And who to bench out of Amad, Bowen and JPedro?

    Raya
    TAA, Andersen, Timber
    Palmer, Saka, Amad, Salah, Bowen
    Cunha, Jackson
    4.0, J. Pedro Mykolenko, Greaves
    0FT, 0.5 ITB

    A - Bowen, Cunha -> Sarr, Isak (-8)
    B - J Pedro -> Raul (-4)
    C - Raya, Cunha -> Fabianski, Isak (-8), keep Bowen for SOU
    D - your suggestions

    
    WVA
      
      27 mins ago

      Wait until tomorrow morning at least

      
      afsr
        
        1 min ago

        For Cunha? Afraid price changes will put me off Isak tonight

        
    AC/DC AFC
      
      
      17 mins ago

      Pedro projected to have a decent chance of goal involvement this weekend.

      I wouldn't do a minus 8 for Isak.

      
      afsr
        
        14 mins ago

        Brighton don't look good lately, and he's been dropping deep. If it weren't for penalties I'd bench him (if not sell)

        
        AC/DC AFC
          
          
          1 min ago

          I know

          I'm tempted to do so too but he's worth a start at West Ham by accounts

          
    Stimps
      
      6 mins ago

      Difficult situation? That team looks beast

      Save

      
  Stranger Mings
    
    33 mins ago

    So cunha is free to play right?

    
    Royal5
      
      30 mins ago

      Looks like it

      
    The Reptile
      
      
      30 mins ago

      No one seems to know for sure

      When will his availibility be confirmed?

      
      AC/DC AFC
        
        
        23 mins ago

        He's available until he's not available

        So no news means he's free this weekend

        At the moment

        
        Stranger Mings
          
          22 mins ago

          Good point so I am keeping with rogers on bench

          
        The Reptile
          
          
          just now

          Cheers Ac/Dc

          
    AC/DC AFC
      
      
      29 mins ago

      At the moment

      But that could change at the stroke of a pen and the pushing of a button

      
    Brosstan
      
      28 mins ago

      Think he will get banned tomorrow.

      
      Stranger Mings
        
        2 mins ago

        Hopefully hear by 11 but doubt it

        
    WVA
      
      25 mins ago

      He’ll play and get a red card as he knows he’s getting banned anyway

      
      Brosstan
        
        2 mins ago

        that would be justice served for owners

        
    Feanor
      
      1 min ago

      Player Charge (date) Response deadline Decision made

      Mohammed Kudus - Reaction to Gameweek 8 red card (Tue 22 Oct) Thu 24 Oct Wed 6 Nov
      Morgan Gibbs-White - Abusive towards match official (Tue 24 Sep) Fri 27 Sep Fri 18 Oct
      Jack Stephens - Abusive towards match official (Mon 16 Sep) Thu 19 Sep Tue 1 Oct
      Rodrigo Bentancur - Racial slur (Thu 12 Sep) Thu 19 Sep Mon 18 Nov

      
  Reddonkeyham 42
    
    30 mins ago

    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Iwobi, Amad
    Jackson, Isak, Wood

    Who would you bench?
    Currently on Wood (but feel the Brentford game will be a goal fest)

    
    Royal5
      
      3 mins ago

      Wood or Iwobi

      
    AC/DC AFC
      
      
      1 min ago

      Amad probably

      Iwobi is ahead of him in this week's goal projections but it's just crowd sourcing people's views and bets tbf.

      
  balint84
    
    16 mins ago

    Capt Salah, Saka or Bruno?

    
    Bobby Digital
      
      2 mins ago

      Salah

      
  Gudjohnsen
    
    14 mins ago

    Cunha or Pedro to Isak?

    
    Stimps
      
      2 mins ago

      Cunha, ban coming

      
  Apollo Sanchez
    
    
    14 mins ago

    A) RAN to Robinson, Cunha to Mateta next GW (+0.5 left over)

    B) RAN to Castagne, Cunha to Jackson next GW (+0.0m after price rises tonight)

    
    Tonyawesome69
      
      just now

      B

      
  Jet5605
    
    10 mins ago

    Is Castagne + 0.6m saving better than Robinson?

    
    Tonyawesome69
      
      just now

      Probably yes

      
  Jet5605
    
    8 mins ago

    Best third striker? First two are Isak & Jacko

    A - Wissa (toughish games but fairly nailed)
    B - Raul (70 minute striker)

    
    Bobby Digital
      
      8 mins ago

      B

      
    AC/DC AFC
      
      
      4 mins ago

      Wissa this weekend

      As you say he's more nailed

      Especially if you can rotate a bit

      
    Tonyawesome69
      
      1 min ago

      0.7m saving and high chance he's on pens

      
  Stumblebum
    
    
    7 mins ago

    Simple question Tom

    Should TAA or Gvardiol be my priority from next gameweek?
    If anything the Man City fixtures look better over the next 6
    weeks, but that’s obviously dependent on them regaining some
    form…… I would need an extra transfer to get to TAA and
    there’s a cost saving with Gvardiol. Which would be your priority?

    Many thanks
    D

    
  rvp786
    
    5 mins ago

    Matheus Cunha will be available for Wolves trip to Leicester City

    However, these sorts of incidents usually take time to fully penalize, and the 25-year-old is expected to be available for this weekend’s relegation six-pointer, as confirmed by journalist Nathan Judah.

    
  Lecky Legs FC
    
    3 mins ago

    Anything need to change or roll and have 3 FT’s next GW?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Gvardiol VVD
    Bruno Enzo Mbuemo Salah(C) Saka (VC)
    Jackson Jimenez

    Subs:Hendo,Larson,Aina & Greaves £0 ITB 2 FT’s

    
  BUZZBOMB ♡
    
    3 mins ago

    Start

    Flekken (NFO) - 29% CS odds
    or
    Fabianski (BHA) - 20% CS odds

    Fabianski? Odds are flawed and save points?

    
  The Movement
    
    2 mins ago

    Who to bench this week?

    A) Amad (h) Bournemouth
    B) Pedro (a) West Ham

    
    Lecky Legs FC
      
      just now

      B

      

