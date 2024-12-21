44
  1. user.n
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    De Bruyne to Bruno or Madison? Thanks

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Really difficult. I would wait until tomorrow and whether Madison starts or not.

      Probably Bruno but only for guaranteed minutes

      1. user.n
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Same thoughts, thanks

  2. Drexl Spivey
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Ba-bom-a-bom-bom, ba-bom-a-bom-bom, ba-bom-a-bom-bom, ba-dang-a-dang-dang, ba-ding-a-dong-ding...

  3. One for All
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ffs can't beleive I started Lewis over Aina.....

  4. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Biggest priority? Really wanted to punt on Jota.

    Mitoma
    Lewis
    Cunha
    Semenyo

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      To transfer out btw

    2. One for All
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lewis

      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes, also maybe Cunha top depending on what happens.

    3. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Lewis
      Cunha if gets ban

  5. HurriKane
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Man City have now lost 9 of their last 12 games across all competitions, more than in the previous 106 matches combined (8)

    Cunha ---> DCL(C( ???

    Operation target City activated

  6. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which of the following would you sell first or think will do the least over the next few weeks?

    Ignore value as that is not an issue.

    B Johnson
    Joao Pedro
    Strand Larsen

    1. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Strand Larsen or Johnson before J P

  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    For people getting hyped about Rogers: yes, he's good, but won't play City every week.

    1. Vote Joke
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Burn

  8. FPL FROST
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    FPL Harry unlucky, Rogers out for a hit.

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rough

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not unlucky

      Bad move

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        This

      2. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I like Harry, that's why I'm saying unlucky.

    3. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bet few followed him with that to
      All the enzo and hype why people wanted to do it

      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Amad hype

    4. Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Its not unlucky to make a dubious move for a hit and get punished.

      1. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        I was urging people to play Rogers this week yet long term I think Enzo and Amad are both better, that's still the case.

    5. mookie
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      He bought him last week and benched him. Sold him this week for a hit.
      A clear case of blindly following an AI(artificial idiot). Probably the one that recommended me a few weeks ago to get Gvardiol(with my only FT) and sell him the following week for TAA.

    6. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good move, Amad/Enzo far better picks...

      1. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I think so too. Long term.

    7. The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      He won't face city every week 😛

  9. Vote Joke
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pep is looked upon as the greatest Manager, and though obviously good, this run presents more for the case that he’s only done it at the richest clubs in the league - Barca, Bayern, City. Would he be able to do it without the best team and the best resources? It doesn’t seem he can.

    1. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don't think anybody seriously put Guardiola over Ferguson though. Heard people say it, wasn't anyone with credence.

  10. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start one from each for next week?

    1) Fabianski (SOU A)
    2) Pickford (MCI A)

    A) Enzo (FUL H)
    B) Cunha (MUN H)

    1. Vote Joke
      • 14 Years
      just now

      1A

  11. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    For sure Pedro won’t out score Rogers, damn benchings

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Did you make any moves in the end?

  12. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Cant sell Gvardi0l ahead of EVE can I....

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not bad move to sell. Should be a few goals in that relegation six pointer next weekend.

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        0.37 xgi today tho...

    2. Captain Mal
        just now

        He missed City's only decent chance today, it makes sense to keep him.

    3. ididnt
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Any chance Guardiola quits or gets the sack?

      1. Unliklinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I don't think they'll sack him, but he could quit. Some of his recent behaviour and press quotes sound like he's going through something...

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yes. A legal court case

      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        just now

        No. They are going to need him in the championship

    4. The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saw the goals again, how does nobody bring down Rogers for a yellow card foul, crazy how bad they've become in pressing

    5. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rogers is owned by 35.1% in the top10k, but only 8.07% started him.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        There will be tears !

      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        No doubt he will come off lots of benches, heavy rotation at Xmas

    6. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      So which idiots benched Rogers for a plum fixture against this rancid City team and defence then? Show yourselves.

