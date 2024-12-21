After yet another Premier League defeat for Manchester City, attention turns to the 3pm GMT kick-offs.

There are only three in all:

There aren’t any real bombshells from the release of the teamsheets, with pretty much all of the key (fit) Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks starting.

Beginning at Brentford, the hosts make three changes to the side that started their 3-1 midweek cup defeat at Newcastle United.

A rested Christian Norgaard, Mikkel Damsgaard and Bryan Mbeumo come back into the side as Fabio Carvalho and Yehor Yarmoliuk drop to the bench.

Ethan Pinnock and Sepp van den Berg miss out with the injuries sustained during/before the game on Tyneside.

Their absence means that Ben Mee gets his first league start of 2024/25.

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes two changes, meanwhile.

Morato and Anthony Elanga are in for the benched Nicolas Dominguez and Ryan Yates.

In east London, West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui also makes two alterations.

Niclas Fullkrug gets his first start since his summer move, replacing the suspended Carlos Soler.

Emerson Palmieri, back from his own ban, ousts Vladimir Coufal at full-back.

Opposing head coach Fabian Hurzeler makes three changes, promoting Brajan Gruda, Mats Wieffer and the fit-again Joel Veltman to his starting XI. This is the first ever Premier League start for Gruda.

Tariq Lamptey, Yasin Ayari and Yankuba Minteh are forced to make do with substitute duty.

At Portman Road, it’s one enforced change apiece.

Liam Delap and Joelinton are both suspended, so in come Sammie Szmodics and Joe Willock.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Mee, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Carvalho, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Roerslev, Maghoma, Kim, Yogane.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Morato, Williams, Elanga, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Silva, Yates, Boly.

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Davis, Burgess, O’Shea, H Clarke, Cajuste, Morsy, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Burns, Szmodics.

Subs: Walton, Greaves, Johnson, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Al-Hamadi, Broadhead, J Clarke.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Hall, Burn, Schar, Livramento, Willock, Guimaraes, Tonali, Gordon, Isak, Murphy.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Targett, Kelly, Almiron, Longstaff, Miley, Barnes, Osula.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Emerson, Alvarez, Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Fullkrug.

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Summerville, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Todibo, Irving, Scarles.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Gruda, Wieffer, Baleba, Mitoma, Rutter, Pedro.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, Enciso, Adingra, Minteh, Ayari, Ferguson, O’Riley.

