10
10 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Start one of these fkers

    A: Gomez
    B: Lewis

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I’d start Lewis, he’s rested and carries assist\goal threat.
      Can’t see LFC keeping clean sheet at Spurs.

      Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Lewis

      Open Controls
  2. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Start cunha or pedro?

    Open Controls
  3. HellasLEAF
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Palmer, Saka or Salah C

    Open Controls
    1. Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      is anyone considering someone else for captain? is it a good week for it perhaps, to make things interesting and to get a result?

      Salah, but considering Isak

      Open Controls
    2. Fitzy.
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah(c) and Isak(vc) for me.

      Open Controls
  4. gunnersxgooners
      5 mins ago

      Player points predictions this gw?

      1) Rogers
      2) Amad
      3) Joao Pedro
      4) Wood
      5) Andersen
      6) Castagne

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Methinks: 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2.

        FPL Review:
        3,2
        3,8
        3,6
        4,0
        2,5
        4,3

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.