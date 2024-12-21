494
  1. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    I got Castagne instead of Robinson just to have the option to bring Haaland later (by selling Saka)

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Do you really think haaland will be an option again with his price tag ?

      1. FPL_Champ
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Yes. Will be a huge differential for those that have/get him. My plan is to get him alongside Salah, Saka and Palmer.

        1. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          4 premiums has to compromise the rest of your team though. I agree at some point Haaland will be big differential, but when you can have Isak or Jackson (or both) without Haaland and make the rest of your team much better, the differential points you gain with Haaland are unlikely to offset the points you lose elsewhere.

          1. Artemis Titans
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Saka made my team threadbare. Saka & Lankshear for Wissa & Bruno. Was a mistake I think, but then I’d have benching headaches, which I don’t currently.
            Raya(Fab)
            Hall, Dunk, HBellis (VdB, Greaves)
            Salah(c), Palmer, Saka, Amad, Enzo
            Haaland, Jackson (Lanks)
            0itb 1ft
            Dunk to Anderson (Fulham) possibly

  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Hopefully green Christmas and not a red one. GL all !

  3. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    For those thinking of signing Destiny Udogie this week, please remember Udogie is for life, not just for Christmas.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Can't beat a Xmas joke 😉

    2. Das Boot
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      hahaha. Like it

    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Very good. Woof.

  4. Sgt. Schultz
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Lewis starts

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Gvardiol starts
      No Ederson

    2. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Lewis goal and cs coming up!

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      1 or 2 points today??

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Wow! Watkins benched.

    Is Duran a good option now?

  6. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Dear Rico Lewis,
    Please don't get injured or suspended, in 5 days time when you haul against Everton
    We. Will. Be. There.

  7. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    If people like KSI can throw 500 quid at FPLAndy for fun, imagine how much money Cunha owners have paid to the suspension committee do delay the Cunha decision. This game is rotten to the core..

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Stop playing it then !!

    2. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Bro’s overthinking

    3. David Richardson
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Do you really have nothing better to do with your time?

      1. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Better than pointing out the rife corruption in this game? Absolutely not. Christmas shopping can wait.

    4. el polako
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      *yawn*

    5. FPL_Champ
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I think the premiership with millions on the line if relegated is a lot more important than a fantasy game. But the fantasy game is likely to have swayed the decision to delay the ban, sure!

      I have Cunha but I'd be happier if he was banned as I've a strong sub to come on for him.

    6. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Wanna buy an X-mas tinfoil hat?!

  8. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    No kdb.

  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Onana, Kamara, Rogers, Tielemans, McGinn, Durán

    Subs: Olsen, Mings, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Barkley, Buendía, Bogarde, Bailey, Watkins

    Manchester City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovačić, Gündoğan, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

    Subs: Carson, Walker, Aké, Simpson-Pusey, De Bruyne, Savinho, O'Reilly, McAtee, Doku

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Jack plays against Villa ohhh

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Watkins benched again. Still wouldn't go to Duran for the same reasons given when Watkins was starting.

      Interesting to see Pep throw both Akanji and Stones back in. Lewis and Gvardiol as FBs should be good.

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Cheers Tony!

  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Surprised Watkins is still at 8.9m, super underwhelming recently

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'm not sure there were enough owners to begin with, not enough to make the price drop significant

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        I feel bad, advised someone to hold and not sell for Isak...

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          I told them to sell him.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Durán will be the one to have with a decent run in the team.

      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Has gone from 36.6% at the start of GW1 to 17.3% ownership, but I think it's been gradual transfers only and still lots of dead teams ... but still feels like he should have dropped more!
        https://i.postimg.cc/2yfyvD3v/watkid.png

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Had him since GW3 and just got rid this week. Liked the idea of him, but wasn't pulling up any trees.

    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      9m was too much for him anyways, I said it at the start off the season even. 8m max.

    4. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Lol. Big chance missed Merchant but you are being harsh given how unsecured his minutes have been. Imo, he would have more goals.

  11. Sailboats
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Can't wait to sell Cunha

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Is he banned for the game tomorrow?

      1. mdm
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Not yet

  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Be quite something if the Cunha ban comes through at noon today.

    I mean Saturday has to be a working day for the FA and that's still more than 24 hours notice.

    The real game can trump the fantasy version there.

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I think this gets too much attention, if he gets banned owners will get bench points and sell.
      Really don’t see why this is such hot topic.

  13. @ocprodigy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    I need Isak to do absolutely nothing this GW to justify keeping Cunha for one more. Please, Ipswich, please.

  14. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Mitoma + Vardy + Cunha > Enzo + Jackson + Wissa (-8)?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Wissa?

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Doesn't strike me as the right time to be buying Wissa.

      After today's game, his only home fixtures until February are City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Nope, no way that is worth a -8

  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    All I'm saying is Foden & Watkins were fabulous last season until Gareth got his hands on them! /s

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      The whole team (minus Palmer) now you mention it. Gordon, Trippier and Walker are shadows of themselves too. Toney even fled the country!

      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        and the burgers cost a tenner

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Even Guehi has become an own-goal magnet!

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      And KDB…

    3. WiredWeasel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Got me thinking. Had a look at Rashford's and Foden's xG, xA and xGI for 23 and 24 to date. Both well down on their 23 stats (I know it could turn around, but....) though if anything Foden's figures show an even steeper decline than Rashford's, but all the talk is how Rashford needs to go, is so far of last year, but I'm not hearing anything like the same noise about Foden. Have I missed major injuries?

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Nah he just plays for City... look at Grealish, 0 goals in a very long while and for that money. Still no talks about him in the media. Or how poor Walker has been and his off the field shenanigans, no talks about him either.

        MU news sells... nobody really cares about City.

  16. fantasist
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    If Cunha does get banned vs Leicester, who is your 1st sub?
    J Pedro for me.

    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Rogers

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Ait Nouri.

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Rogers

    4. Boz
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Semenyo. Don't hate it

      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Same

    5. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Amad

    6. FPL_Champ
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      LARRSON

  17. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    KdB & Watkins must be a disappointing recent buys for some.

  18. Ron_Swanson
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Game updated

  19. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Duran looking like Cunha replacement?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Until he also gets rotated out.

    2. PabloDiscobar
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Don’t know, game starts in 45 minutes.

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Watkins won’t be second choice permanently

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        While Durans banging in the goals for fun he will

        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          My top 3 Cunha replacements are Wood, Jiminez and Wissa. Duran not on my watchlist.

  20. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Missed the deadline and have C on Salah ffs

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      And that's a bad thing because?

    2. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Had all week !

  21. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Ohh gosh..... almost all my ML rivals have transferred in Amad this week......time to hide behind the sofa for MUN vs BOU game

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Why he’ll come off the bench

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        or subbed off on 59.

  22. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Who have you captained?

    Salah(C) here. Not enthusiastic about it, however, good luck all

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Same, Spurs' defence.

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Same reason

    2. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Yeah, I'm Top 50K so no point taking risks. My vice, Isak will prolly make me regret it, though.

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        4 amazing options next gw but everyone, including me would do Salah(C) vs Leicester if he remains unscathed. 🙂

    3. Mother Farke
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Ange essentially saying Spurs play to entertain and not grind out results convinced me to captain Salah.

    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      How many dead teams, almost 30% capping Robot!

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Correction 22%

    5. Egg noodle
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Just curious. Why no kdb? Makes no sense

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Pep in panic mode.

      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Same way he benched Rodri vs chelsea in ucl 21 final. Now getting his bald arse battered so bad again & now unsurprisingly prone to overthinking little details.

      3. No Luck
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        He loves to overthink for big games. After 1 win in 11, this is like a final to him.

      4. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        KDB doesn't look fit or motivated and already isn't the player he was.

        1. ebb2sparky
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          I think it's unfair to say he's not motivated but yes he is miles off being 100% match fit. Tbh I don't think he'll ever fully recover back to his best.

      5. ebb2sparky
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Did you hear his post match interview a few weeks back? If you had then it would make perfect sense.

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          True. The one he said he isn’t 100% fit to start every game I think.

      6. RichardNixon
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        His legs are gone and can't play every three days.

        Sums up Man City. Their key players are almost done (kdb, gundogan, walker), injured (rodri), or completely out of sorts (foden, grealish). Others such as bsilva and ederson could be looking to leave. The likes of stones, akanji, and ake are also hitting 30.

        Take out these players and there's not much left. They need a whole rebuild. If they get hit hard by the FA then Haaland will also look to leave I reckon. They're crumbling, and it's brilliant to see.

    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Effective ownership (top 10k)
      M.Salah 181.8
      Palmer 108
      Saka 80.1
      Cunha 53.3
      Isak 53.2
      Gabriel 47
      Robinson 42
      N.Jackson 41.4
      Mbeumo 40.4
      João Pedro 37.5
      Wood 32.9
      Hall 30.1
      Raya 28.3
      Saliba 24.5
      J.Timber 22.1
      Alexander-Arnold 21.6
      B.Fernandes 19.9
      Amad 19.7
      Gvardiol 19.1
      Sánchez 16.7
      Virgil 14.5
      Wissa 14
      Bowen 12.7
      Pedro Porro 12.5
      Flekken 11.9
      Haaland below 3%

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Got the top six. So This is the week Haaland smashes it, isn't it?

      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours ago

        What about the other 9 million, 990 thousand people playing the game?

        Chopped liver?

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          The top 10k will be pretty close to the top 1m statistically speaking
          It's the 3m+ dead teams that distort the total ownership/captaincy stats e.g. your rivals are very unlikely to have Haaland

    7. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      50/50 on Lewis later, expecting either CS+Assist or a Redcard.

    8. Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      KDB punters in tears

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        In a deep dark hole, I hear them screaming “Help”

    9. Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Ugh.. was hoping Palmer EO would be below 100. His involvements will still be +rank if Enzo/Jackson are involved though

    10. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Welp, guess I have to remove Palmer from my team... not worth having him when I have Salah C for 99% matches going forward and also Palmer pts only hurting my rank.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Hmm I did that with Haaland last season. Trust me it's much worse when you don't even have the first 100% EO

      2. FPL_Champ
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        You think you're making a good point but you're really not.

    11. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      ROGERS!

