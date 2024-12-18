183
  1. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Pinnock down. Doesn't look good.

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      looking good for wood owners, brentford defender's falling like flies

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Big time!

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Its obviously not good for Brentford but that defence looked crap anyway with Pinnock in it

  2. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Did anyone get Robertson last gw as well? 😆 got burned for going cheap

  3. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Good time to have Wood. Two Brentford CBs unlikely to make the weekend game.

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Ben Mee's going to roll back the years and get himself on the end of a few set pieces at the weekend. Bit of FPL nostalgia.

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Brentford are shocking at the back, I owned Flekken for several months…
      Never again.

    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Brentford only 1 clean sheet all season
      Against Everton

  4. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Fulham's fixtures are absolutely mental. Semenyo to Iwobi?

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Why not, at the moment everyone is doing Enzo to Amad.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yeah

      Why not

      Even though Iwobi has more recent goals than Amad the xG/A implies the opposite

      But it's a good move nonetheless

  5. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    1ft 0.1 itb

    A Roll
    B Semenyo to Amad

    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Saka Palmer Gordon
    Jackson Pedro Wissa

    Lewis Semenyo Greaves

    1. Norco
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      If you're going to bench Amad why not just wait?

      1. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Would you bench anyone else for Amad ?

  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Double tap Razz

  7. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Jesus finally

