  1. shorey143
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    So I have Solanke and Cunha.

    The plan was Solanke to Isak but I should do Cunha right? He’s gotta get banned before the weekend

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      He might not get banned but I transferred him out to catch Isaks rises.

      1. shorey143
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah now he’s subbed and fit I think I’ll go now to save a £0.1

  2. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Fingers crossed Cunha is available this gameweek before the ban. Thoughts? 1FT 0.6ITB

    Fabianski
    TAA Gvardiol Hall
    Salah(C) Palmer Mbeumo Damsgaard
    Jackson Cunha Wood

    Verbruggen Rogers Gusto RAN*

    1. shorey143
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think they have to make an example of him and quickly

      See my post above. Think I’m going to pull the trigger on Isak tonight given he’s been subbed off and about to rise

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who knows, it’s a great fixture to keep if he’s not banned. I’d move to Isak tbh.

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Don’t want to upgrade Damsgaard?

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Probably, down the line. Not sure it’s worth a FT when I’ve only got 1.

    3. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Play Rogers imo

      1. shorey143
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Agreed. I’m gonna play him. Ball carrier through an open midfield.

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Looking forward to watching that game for this very reason

          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Agreed Rogers could be very good, but Brentford score for fun at home. Damsgaard rested this evening. City clean sheet if they didn’t capitulate and Villa not free scoring at the moment, granted first time they’ve had a week off in a while!

  3. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Any other Havertz owners on here?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Interesting.

      7rjngs, quickly!

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Somehow I feel this is an insult !

    2. Dosh
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sold this week for Isak

  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    southampton robbed

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Of all dignity?

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No dignity, no doubt.

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Doesn’t really matter, does it?
      Internal friendly.

  5. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hooper blind that’s clear pen

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Don’t know what’s worse the level of English refs or the level of English VAR?

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Both

      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Or the constant hate from the resident Pole to anything British? Nah I know which is worst

        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          just now

          That’s not true.
          I love the weather.

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      looked like fk tbf, but right on the edge of box so still biggish chance

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Replay shows continued into box?

        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          ah fair enough, really harsh on Southampton that, was a foul no doubt

  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who’s your Cap this week?

    Currently on Palmer & watching Pool struggle against Sou might leave it.

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Salah, got to play the fixture.

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      hmm, basically fully rested Liverpool XI vs Spurs team that will put all their effort into tomorrow. still salah i think

      1. shorey143
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

    3. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’m capping Salah because Everton know how to defend and Spurs absolutely don’t

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Also because I’m still in pain from capping Saka over Palmer last week

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I wouldn't let a rotated Liverpool team tonight impact the captaincy pick

      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I hope it does

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd probably back Salah against Spurs's first choice defence, nevermind whoever Ange is able to put out at the weekend.

    6. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ok slides to Salah 😉

    7. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah

  7. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Pull the trigger on Cunha ? Isak tonight or continue following the Cunha soap opera tomorrow?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Get your pop corn ready.

  8. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    What to do with 1 FT and 0.0m itb?

    Raya
    TAA,Robinson,Aina
    Salah,Palmer,Saka,Enzo
    Isak,Jackson,Cunha

    Fabianski,Rogers,Pau,Dunk

    A) Cunha > Raul or Pedro leaving 1.3 and 0.9m itb respectively.
    Money would upgrade Dunk > Munoz 18/19.

    B) Cunha > Wood would only leave 0.2m itb.
    Aina would have to go to get Munoz.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks,
        Do you prefer Pedro over Raul?

        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Every striker has some issues with them. Pedro out of form and could get some rests or early subs.
          Raul will probably see a benching and is getting less than 70 minutes a game currently.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes, but also all affordable (

          2. The 12th Man
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yeh I like Raul but the minutes are an issue with closeness of games.
            Wood the safe pick but would have to keep Dunk down the line. Not ideal.
            It’s a tough call.

        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Raul, some minutes risk but great fixtures.

    2. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why get rid of Cunha he will play this weekend probably?

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        No ban?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Not yet imo

  9. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ait Nouri->Chalobah/Hall or start Lewis?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Start Lewis

      1. wulfrunian
        • 8 Years
        just now

        cheers

    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hall

  10. Dosh
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Mazraoui or Timber?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Timber

  11. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just seen the Usyk v Fury advert. 21.12.2024, for any boxing fan interested.

    It would be some fight to round off the year. Close call but think Usyk will have a good xmas or probably a draw.

    1. shorey143
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I can’t wait for it. Usyk is the smart money but Fury has been off the grid for months so reckon he’s putting everything in to win what is probably the most important fight of his career

  12. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench one: Pedro, Amad, Enzo

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Pedro, but with hindsight this will unlikely be correct answer.

    2. shorey143
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Enzo

  13. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Which defender to add here? Doesn't need to be for over 6 weeks. I cant anyone but I would like to take money into consideration.

    Timber, Hall, Colwill

    A) Gabriel
    B) Robinson
    C) Munoz
    D) TAA

