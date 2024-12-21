100
100 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL FROST
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Merry Christmas to all the Scout community.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Merry Christmas to you too, Greg

      Open Controls
    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Cheers and thanks for the Amad nudge!

      Open Controls
    3. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      And you Mr Frost

      Open Controls
    4. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Merry Christmas, Ser

      Open Controls
    5. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Merry Christmas Frosty! 🙂

      Open Controls
  2. Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Anyone spending most of their FTs on cheap defenders? With Salah, Saka, Palmer, Bruno, Isak, Jackson, Pedro as the front 7 seems no reason to mess with those.

    Timber • Lewis • Hall • Huijsen • Castagne

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN IS GOOD
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Robinson?

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Had him from near the start but sold around 4 weeks ago when Fulham’s fixtures toughened. There’s good value alternatives in Castagne and soon Anderson, but those rampaging runs are great for when Fulham inevitably concede!

        Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yes, drifted to that too, but Gabriel Is a must and Colwill looks a decent shout on the basis that Chelsea should get clean sheets against poor teams (not really happened yet).

      Up front ? Salah Saka Palmer Bruno (could be Mbuemo if fixtures look better) Amad (could be Enzo) Ewobi, ESR, Rogers etc all at a price that it is ok to bench), Isak, Cunha (soon to be Wissa) Welbeck (probably sell soon, lots of other options though for this spot to rotate with the 5th mid)

      Open Controls
  3. GREEN IS GOOD
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    What's that saying about the definition of madness?

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      As articles go, it reads more like a confession.

      Open Controls
    2. fusen
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      "Paying £15m for a player that is getting less than 10 points most weeks" ?

      Haaland would need to be getting like 13+ every week and other premiums would all need to blank for him to be worth the money.

      The points difference for a mid Vs a forward is brutal for expensive forwards when midfielders are in purple patches

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        58 mins ago

        I agree with the principle but I think the maths seems dodgy

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          32 mins ago

          Great summary Casual

          Open Controls
    3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description, and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it

        Open Controls
      • Hotdogs for Tea
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Halaand maybe a good shout if he if he starts scoring and we feel confident to captain him, but the fomo due to captaincy ownership is now gone and this means he is not as big as threat as he has been.

        I didn’t own him for his early season hauls and it was brutal

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          31 mins ago

          Agree, it was the FOMO that was the main draw. Perfectly articulated.

          Open Controls
    4. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Wissa or isak?

      Open Controls
      1. fusen
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Isak if you have the money, Wissa would be as the 2nd or third striker alongside Isak

        Open Controls
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Isak, but obviously big price difference. Wissa’s great.

        Open Controls
    5. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      GTG ? Good Team ?
      FAB (Sles)
      Gabriel Castagne VVD ( Greaves VDB)
      Salah © Saka Palmer Amad ( Rogers)
      Isak Cunha Jackson

      Open Controls
      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Yes
        Would start sels though

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    6. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Strongly considering Palmer captain

      Shall I just go to sleep or go for it

      Open Controls
      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          59 mins ago

          Do it!

          Open Controls
          1. You Know Chippy Chips?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            58 mins ago

            Who are you capping?

            Open Controls
            1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                just now

                Salah

                Open Controls
          2. Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            51 mins ago

            I end up going for saka

            Open Controls
        • AppleDunk
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Start Wood or Amad?

          Open Controls
          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            53 mins ago

            Surely both!

            Open Controls
            1. AppleDunk
              • 11 Years
              45 mins ago

              Who would you bench? Already starting Salah, Palmer and Saka.

              A. Amad
              B. Wood
              C. Bruno
              D. Jackson
              E. Cunha

              Open Controls
              1. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                39 mins ago

                Probably Cunha from that list but very close. The key advice here is you should have one of the front 8 as bench material, so nothing over 6m. But that is just me. Good luck!

                Open Controls
        • ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          G2g and Bench correct?

          Sels
          Gabriel - Milenkovic - Castagne 
          Saka - Palmer - Bruno - Iwobi - Salah
           Jackson - Pedro  

          Sanchez - Larsen - Lewis - Huijsen

          Open Controls
        • Price Changes
          Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          RISES
          Isak : 8.7 -> 8.8
          N.Jackson : 8.2 -> 8.3
          Wissa : 6.2 -> 6.3
          Iwobi : 5.7 -> 5.8
          Amad : 5.2 -> 5.3

          FALLS
          Garnacho : 6.2 -> 6.1
          Welbeck : 5.8 -> 5.7
          McNeil : 5.4 -> 5.3
          Hudson-Odoi : 5.4 -> 5.3
          Pope : 5.0 -> 4.9
          Mazraoui : 4.7 -> 4.6

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Cheers Tony,
            Just the 1-0, let's hope nothing changes before Sunday's games so I can do my planned 2FT with the exact money.

            Open Controls
          2. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour ago

            £105

            Open Controls
          3. Make United Great Again
            • 12 Years
            42 mins ago

            2-0

            Isak & Jackson

            Open Controls
          4. 3lias-
            • 8 Years
            41 mins ago

            3-0. Cheers, Tony.

            Got Iwobi in just before the rise. Apologies in advance if he blanks.

            Open Controls
          5. Yank Revolution
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            2 up!

            Open Controls
          6. ringwraith
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Nice. Quite fortunate to have all five. First time for me.

            Open Controls
        • GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          This is the business 😉

          https://www.udemy.com/course/how-to-make-a-living-playing-daily-fantasy-sports/?couponCode=ACCAGE0923

          Open Controls
          1. rainy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Merry Christmas to you as well, cheers

            Open Controls
          2. Bennerman
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            This is what all you fools have been funding all these years. Well done.
            If you can't see the cycle of what is going on here, then you are blind.

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              51 mins ago

              You missed the 😉

              Open Controls
              1. Bennerman
                • 6 Years
                42 mins ago

                What I say applies to all these people, all the time (not aimed at you – and also no smiley)

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 13 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  You mean the xG, xA, all my exes live in Texas, merchants?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                      8 mins ago

                      Damn, a George Strait reference on FFS

                      Open Controls
                      1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                        • 13 Years
                        just now

                        Sweet

                        Open Controls
              2. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                48 mins ago

                Respectful as ever!!

                Open Controls
                1. Bennerman
                  • 6 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Respect where earned – look at this entire structure built to make money out of a pretend game.

                  Don't look at me, look at the bosses making money from this nonsense

                  Open Controls
                  1. McGurn
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Its boring mate. It was people like you that made me leave the site for 5 months. Please grow up!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bennerman
                      • 6 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      McGurn, I am grown up. Don't condescend me, if you want to talk like an actual grown-up then let's go

                      Open Controls
                      1. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        If you are so grown up then why dont you act like one!

                        Open Controls
                  2. Bennerman
                    • 6 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    We have 'pros' – paid, by your very subscription money – writing pieces about how, wow, they are not doing do well this year, maybe it's a strange year, etc etc.

                    Utter BS.

                    There is no trick.

                    There is only so long the people running this trick and claiming to be 'pro pundits' can possibly last.

                    It's a house of cards and it is coming down, and shame upon a great may fraudsters.

                    Open Controls
                    1. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      Erm, i have a solution to your problem. Leave the site. Do something else. There are loads of things i dont like, but am not so stupid that i spend my life doing those very things! Wow mate, but good luck

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bennerman
                        • 6 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        I'm sorry, but those are the workings of an idiot, there is no logic there.

                        Open Controls
                        1. McGurn
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 15 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Are you for real? Looks like another lengthy sabatical for me if dickheads like you are allowed to prosper on this site. You will clearly take glee from this comment which basically sums you up. Best wishes x

                          Open Controls
                          1. Bennerman
                            • 6 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            Bye. Maybe figure out if you're coming and going – or telling people they should do so – while you're there.
                            I rarely comment, just when some tool makes me bite, so have a gold biscuit.
                            See you never.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Bennerman
                              • 6 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Coming or going, I should say. Hardly matters

                              Open Controls
                            2. McGurn
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              You are a vile person. Do you ever look back at what you say and think?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Bennerman
                                • 6 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                You don't know me or anything about me – and don't presume that you do. You really don't.
                                Goodbye on your weepy sabbatical, all a stranger's fault.

                                Open Controls
                              2. McGurn
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 15 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Cheers pal x

                                Open Controls
                    2. Andy_Social
                      • 12 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      I'm fine with these guys and gals making a bit of pocket money out of it, but now they're regularly appearing on Sky TV and all sorts, some of them are making huge sums. They're also making multiple videos on YouTube (7 or 8 per week) when one is enough to get all the information out.

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • 13 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        They're taking a risk and using their time and effort for it. Most of it is rubbish and hard to tell the differences between them. They've created a market and no-one is being forced to pay for this 'information'. But many that are paying for it are too lazy to go off and find some free resources, make their own picks and not blame online pundits, PL managers etc for poor gameweeks. You'd find as good info on the forums here than the pundits and some free banter 🙂

                        Open Controls
                        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                            9 mins ago

                            What kind of risk are they taking?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Bennerman
                              • 6 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Well, yeah, hardly a risk. They're just pumping some stuff out there and seeing if anything happens, they're hardly risking... anything.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Bennerman
                                • 6 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                Time and effort, reckons green/red... that's what we're all doing in this game, and coming to similar (obvoous) conclusions – but not making a bloody podcast or big boast out of it!

                                Open Controls
                              2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                                  just now

                                  Exactly.

                                  Open Controls
                          • Bennerman
                            • 6 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            I've said my bit on this numerous times, so there you go – as far as I see it, people can either see BS or not. Or even pay for it.

                            Open Controls
              3. Everyday im Schneiderlin
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Good to go ?
                Not sure about isak or salah for armband

                Sels
                Timber robinson hall
                Salah bruno palmer saka
                Wissa isak jackson

                Forster enzo gomez alt nouri

                Open Controls
              4. Clintymints
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Start Enzo or J. Pedro

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 13 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  Pedro

                  Open Controls
                2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                    just now

                    Enzo

                    Open Controls
                3. Gr3g
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Morning,

                  Salah, Palmer, Saka, Bruno F, Amad
                  Isak, Jackson, Cunha

                  I need to bench one!

                  Open Controls
                  1. AppleDunk
                    • 11 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    Same dilemma as me. Though I have Wood instead of Isak.

                    Maybe Amad in your case...or toss a coin!

                    Open Controls
                  2. Sir Matt Bugsby
                    • 5 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    Bench Amad (up against Kerkez) or Jackson (playing Everton).

                    Open Controls
                    1. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      35 mins ago

                      As i (hopefully) respectfully suggested to Appledunk, i think the future plan should be to have one of your front 8 as someone you should happily bench to avoid this issue every week with your excellent front 8. Good luck!

                      Open Controls
                  3. GreennRed
                    • 13 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Saka.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Letsgo!
                    • 8 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Bemch cunha. Wolves sux

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • 13 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      He's playing well though and Pereira should improve them. Grealish kept a poor Villa team in PL, great pick then.

                      Open Controls
                4. Letsgo!
                  • 8 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Start fab or verbruggen?

                  Open Controls
                5. You Know Chippy Chips?
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  Is there a website where you can easily see captain history?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sheffield Wednesday
                    • 4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    https://www.anewpla.net/fpl/report/index.php

                    Open Controls
                6. simong1
                  • 6 Years
                  45 mins ago

                  Play Enzo or Rogers?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Make United Great Again
                    • 12 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Rogers imo.

                    Open Controls
                  2. GreennRed
                    • 13 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Rogers.

                    Open Controls
                  3. RICICLE
                    • 2 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Enzo

                    Open Controls
                  4. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                      just now

                      Coin toss

                      Open Controls
                  5. Make United Great Again
                    • 12 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Anyone captaining Palmer over Salah?

                    Open Controls
                  6. FPL FROST
                    • 14 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    FYI: If FPL remove the red flag before price changes tomorrow, RAN won't fall as he will be locked.

                    If they keep the flag, he will fall

                    interesting titbit from LIVEFPL, could delay some unnecessary transfer plans.

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • 13 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Wolves not playing until 2 on Sunday so flag will remain until after that game.

                      Open Controls
                    2. I Member
                      • 9 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      He doesn't play until Sunday. They don't remove suspension red flags until the team has played.

                      Open Controls
                  7. FantasyHero
                    • 8 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    Play Martinez or Fabianski ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • 13 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Martinez.

                      Open Controls
                  8. Meta12345
                      15 mins ago

                      Who to vice captain?
                      Isak or palmer?

                      Open Controls
                    • Philosopher's Stones
                      • 4 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Any news on Cunha the fker?

                      Open Controls
                    • Manani
                      • 13 Years
                      just now

                      gtg? 2FT

                      Henderson
                      TAA Robinson Hall
                      Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo
                      Jackson Pedro Cunha
                      (Vald Rogers Colwill RAN)

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.