With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting articles, opinion and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers.

Here, Career Hall of Fame #16 FPL Milanista – who has six top 10k finishes to his name – reflects on a decision that has adversely affected his season up to now, before showcasing his Gameweek 17 line-up.

As an FPL veteran with two decades of experience, I thought I had seen it all. The highs of celebrating a last-minute captaincy haul, the lows of watching your armband-wearer get injured in the first five minutes and everything in between.

But this season has been different. In fact, it’s probably my worst ever. None of my last five seasons has finished outside of the top 25k but this already looks near-impossible to repeat. Sure, every FPL manager makes their fair share of blunders but I’ve outdone myself so far.

A simple decision that has haunted me since the start was choosing Erling Haaland (£14.9m) over Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) and never switching over. I mean, Haaland was the safe pick, right? The ‘no-brainer’. He was coming off a campaign that featured an absurd number of goals, breaking records left, right and centre.

Plus, Manchester City were – well – Manchester City. The champions that everyone feared, spearheaded by the Norwegian. Backing them felt like a guaranteed path to FPL glory.

On the other hand, after years of consistent brilliance, the whispers of Salah’s decline were louder than ever. His stay had been called into question, as a new Liverpool era began under an incoming manager. Despite the Egyptian starting amazingly well, deep down I didn’t trust that he’d remain the explosive force from previous seasons.

Fast forward to now, where I sit around the three million mark. Haaland has somehow been more hit-or-miss than I ever imagined. Yes, he’s scored a fair number of goals but the dry spell full of frustrating blanks has been brutal. His inability to deliver in key moments when I need him the most has made every Gameweek a disappointment.

And then there’s Salah. I can’t say he’s not been slightly lucky during these enormous returns but leaving him out of my squad has cursed my FPL season. Rather than goals coming in patches, he is racking up double-digit returns again and again, with the consistency of a well-oiled machine. Even when Liverpool stutter, Salah somehow seems immune to it.

Here’s the kicker: I’m still sticking with Haaland. The thought of bringing Salah in now feels like admitting defeat, despite knowing deep down that it’s exactly what I should do. FPL pride is a cruel thing, though.

I’ve already invested too much time in the Norwegian to give up now and maybe there’s still hope for upcoming form. If Salah comes in while preparing for their Double Gameweek, it’ll most likely be alongside Haaland rather than instead of.

