264
264 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    48 mins ago

    Easy roll?
    G2G?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Timber Robinson
    Salah Saka Palmer Iwobi
    Isak Jackson Pedro

    Fab Rogers Burgess RAN

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Possibly sell RAN to avoid any price drops but otherwise yes G2G.

      Open Controls
  2. Jstap94
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Relatively set on Gomez to Robinson as 1 ft. I have Semenyo, is it worth keeping the faith?

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I got rid of Semenyo for Iwobi

      Open Controls
  3. gunner79
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Play Collins or Lewis?

    Open Controls
  4. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Start lewis or dalot

    Open Controls
    1. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dalot but preferably neither!

      Open Controls
    2. Ale Seizer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Last night's slapstick was enough for me to show Dalot the door. That said, I've shipped out two defenders in the last two weeks - Collins and Gvardiol - and they both immediately scored. Which makes Dalot a decent captaincy shout.

      Open Controls
  5. Stan Bawls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    42 mins ago

    Strange how Ashley Young can’t get a look in.

    PPG sees Gabriel at 4.9 and Young at 4.8

    Given he was on -2 after GW4, and bottom feeding, it’s been quite the run.

    Open Controls
    1. mr_jones
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      probably because they got Chelsea and City the next two games

      Open Controls
      1. Stan Bawls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Couldn’t get a look in before that. It’s like he’s been completely missed.

        Open Controls
    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      He's certainly been overlooked. With his age you keep thinking he will get rested or a younger player will take his place but it doesn't happen.

      Open Controls
      1. Stan Bawls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Dare I say it, he’s been playing the best football of his career, or at least the most effective he’s been in his career.

        I never liked him at Utd.

        Open Controls
  6. mr_jones
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Welbeck probably wont play again. Get Raul in for him?

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yep, but obviously be aware of rotation risks in the coming period. (Raul owner)

      Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Raul(33yo) fixtures:
      22 - SOU
      26 - che
      29 - BOU

      I'd expect the first choice striker to start vs. Chelsea and probably be on the bench in one of the other two, most likely BOU.

      Open Controls
    3. mr_jones
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      yeah i know. the other option would be Joao Pedro, but im also not convinced.

      my other strikers are Jackson and Wissa

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        There's Mateta too

        I'm running out of patience with Pedro too. I knew when I got him in it would be so.

        Open Controls
        1. mr_jones
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Mateta is with 7.2 too expensive.

          Open Controls
    4. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      If you have say Amad/Enzo as 5th mid, and JPedro & Raul as 2nd and 3rd forwards, you can probably rotate Raul's starts to target the likeliest and best.

      Open Controls
      1. mr_jones
        • 5 Years
        just now

        no 5th midfielder is Rogers 😀 next to Saka, Palmer, Salah and Gordon

        Open Controls
        1. mr_jones
          • 5 Years
          just now

          but maybe i will get him out next GW for Sarr or Amad

          Open Controls
  7. Sterling Archer
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Play colwill in a back four ahead of Rogers and Semenyo?
    Everton are pretty bad at doing goals!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Alternatively Chelsea like to concede dodgy goals and Colwill has zero attacking threat

      Open Controls
      1. Ale Seizer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Also, you've got to back Semenyo against the Old Trafford Keystone Cops.

        Open Controls
  8. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Start Rogers or Pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      JP but it's closer than it should be.

      Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Good morning
    What to do with this team if you have 2 FT & 0.3 ITB
    FAB (Sles)
    Gabriel VVD RAN* ( Greaves den Berg )
    Salah © Palmer Saka Bowen ( Rogers)
    Cunha Jackson Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      You should probably transfer your Wolves duo.

      Open Controls
    2. Stan Bawls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Ran > Robinson
      Rogers > Amad

      Open Controls
      1. BLUEARMY83
          just now

          100% Amad output per minute played is much better than Rogers and Wolves have been shocking at the back + the suspension

          Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Will Ivan Junic keep Southampton up?

      Open Controls
      1. mr_jones
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        no

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Indeed

          So the 2 year extension is a bit of fluff come May

          Or nonsense

          Open Controls
      2. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        No, but he can make them tighter and more competitive/combative, a nuisance.

        Open Controls
      3. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Likely to keep fans up at night

        Open Controls
      4. BLUEARMY83
          just now

          No chance

          Open Controls
      5. Muscout
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Any changes recommended? 1Ft, 0itb

        Henderson
        Saliba Timber TAA
        Salah Palmer Saka Enzo
        Isak Jackson Cunha

        Cahill Dibling O’Shea Harwood

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not unless there's banning news.

          Open Controls
      6. dshv
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        Play one (rest of the defense Raya Gabriel Robinson) :

        1. Hall
        2. Colwill

        Open Controls
        1. mr_jones
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          Hall

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Hall

          Open Controls
        3. Ale Seizer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          24 mins ago

          Hall. No contest.

          Open Controls
        4. JoeSoap
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Hall

          Open Controls
      7. BLUEARMY83
          20 mins ago

          Hi Guys, my defense consists of

          Gabriel
          Robinson
          Gomez
          Kerkez
          Mazraoui

          I'm definitely starting Gabriel and Robinson but I'm struggling for the 3rd best option. Opinions needed? Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Lemongrab
            • 15 Years
            3 mins ago

            I'd probably go Mazraoui

            Open Controls
          2. JoeSoap
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Maz

            Open Controls
        • Karan14
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Fabianski
          TAA Gabriel Timber
          Salah Saka Palmer Enzo
          Isak Pedro Cunha

          (Flekken Dunk Greaves Winks)
          2 FT & 0.9m

          Winks to Amad for free and bench Enzo?

          Gives me the much needed 8th attacker that I haven’t had since GW4 wildcard.

          Open Controls
          1. BLUEARMY83
              2 mins ago

              Winks to Amad is a good long term move, id be tempted to play Enzo and Amad and bench Pedro

              Open Controls
            • JoeSoap
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Why not though tough bench decision

              Open Controls
            • The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes, IMO.

              Open Controls
          2. Lemongrab
            • 15 Years
            6 mins ago

            Is Rogers to Amad worth a -4 this week? Will be priced out if I wait

            Open Controls
            1. JoeSoap
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not worth it this week but probably pay longer term. Rogers still a good option though.

              Open Controls
            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              just now

              I would want to start Rogers this week.

              Open Controls
          3. JoeSoap
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Which option going forward?

            A. Raul/TAA
            B. Jackson/Colwill (or similar 4.6)
            C. Wood/VVD

            Open Controls
            1. Lemongrab
              • 15 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          4. theshazly
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Raya ( Fab )
            Lewis Virgil Kerkez ( VDB / RAN* )
            Palmer Saka Salah Mbuemo ( Rogers )
            JP Jackson Delap

            1 FT / 1.3 ITB

            Delap & RAN suspended GW17, but was thinking of keeping RAN on bench after he comes back.

            Confused between :

            A ) Delap & Mbeumo >> Isak & Amad -4
            B ) Virgil, Rogers, Delap >> Milenkovic, Amad, Isak -8
            C ) Rogers > Amad for free
            D ) RAN > Robinson for free
            E ) RAN & Rogers > Robinson & Amad for -4

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.