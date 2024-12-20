Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are bracing themselves for the Christmas fixture crunch. And ahead of Gameweek 17, there is another open captaincy discussion.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) is very much the division’s ‘form’ player. Such is his consistency that the Egyptian has failed to register an attacking return just twice in 14 starts.

Cole Palmer (£11.2m), meanwhile, leads a cast of able challengers this week. Favourable fixtures for a host of the division’s top outfits also bring alternative options from Arsenal, both Manchester clubs and even Fulham to the fore.

As usual, Captain Sensible is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. We will then analyse the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Salah’s output was somewhat hampered by game state in Liverpool’s comeback 2-2 draw with Fulham at Anfield last time out, following a red card for Andrew Robertson (£5.9m).

The Egyptian, however, still assisted the early equaliser for Arne Slot’s side. Four shots for Salah, all of which came inside the box, were match-leading totals but the right-winger lacked his usual accuracy – failing to work the Cottagers’ goalkeeper.

Almost exactly 40% of our users back Salah to get back on the goal trail against Ange Postecoglou’s questionable backline ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meanwhile, Palmer disappointed as this author’s top pick for Gameweek 16. The Chelsea talisman produced a subdued display in Enzo Maresca’s side’s 2-1 victory over Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

Palmer was more creative than threatening, however, with four key passes and one big chance crested both match-leading totals in Sunday’s high-octane late kick-off.

Palmer receives the backing of 17.5% of our voters this time round, ahead of Chelsea’s visit to a recent resolute Everton rearguard.

Alexander Isak (£8.7m) occupies third place with just over 10% of the vote, with Bukayo Saka (£10.6m) and Erling Haaland (£14.9m) some way further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



