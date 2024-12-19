56
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Not a fan of these new authors who have come out of nowhere. Don't trust the analysis unless Neale's written it.

    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      😆

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Harsh. They probably put a lot of thought into it.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        It's naturally not to like change. It takes me a long time to trust an FPL writer. It's much harder than people think to write high quality FPL content.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          FFS probably has loads of potential writers, so if they take someone on these days, I expect they are pretty knowledgeable.

          Its like a new character entering a tv show after 4 seasons, you'll probably warm to them overtime.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Stick them in the community article section until then then.

        2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            5 mins ago

            No one cares about who you trust

      2. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        It's Andrew Child all over again.

      3. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        When I was taught to critique someone’s work the best advice I was given was to give sandwich the counsel between praise.

        Look for a good point first. This softens any constructive criticism that might be given, sometimes rightly. Then finish with praise.

        The person receiving the critique will then more likely to take it on board rather than just feel deflated from an outright onslaught.

        As a content creator you should be encouraging others to write and improve.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I won't read it. I always click on the computer icon in the bottom left to check the author before deciding whether to read an article on here. I would give it a chance if it had been explained what is going on. All these articles from freelances are just appearing out of nowhere.

    3. Gianluca Busio's Hair …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      33 mins ago

      On WC...

      A. Timber, Milenkovic, Iwobi
      B. Gabriel, Robinson, Amad

      Cheers.

      1. Stuck in the Mudryk
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        B

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        B

      3. TLF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        B

      4. antis0cial
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        B

      5. Gianluca Busio's Hair …
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        Confirmation bias, thanks all!

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      A Start Enzo (eve)
      B Start Rogers ( mcy)
      C Use free transfer on Rogers to Amad and play Amad (BOU)

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        * B Rogers (MCY)

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        I'm on B

      3. Gianluca Busio's Hair …
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        A

      4. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Tempted by C but should just play Rogers or Enzo

    5. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Amad goal and assist in 40 minutes, not too bad.

    6. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Think I might have to go early on the Cunha > Isak as with Isak's price rise I cannot afford it otherwise.

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeh I would.

      2. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        It's a good long term move - even if Cunha doesn't get suspended and plays this week it's gonna come.

    7. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Cunha,Rogers > Jimenez,Amad for -4?

      1. Gianluca Busio's Hair …
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Not sure about that one for a hit...

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        No

      3. Il Capitano
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Don't think so

    8. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Thoughts please before price rises?

      A) KDB + Cunha to Bruno + Isak (-4).
      B) Semenyo + Cunha to Amad + Jackson (-4).

      Sanchez
      Gabriel Hall Lewis
      Salah Palmer Saka KDB
      Cunha Wissa Pedro

      Fabianski Semenyo Mykolenko Huijsen

      1. Gianluca Busio's Hair …
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        B but only because I hate Bruno.

      2. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Consider A but go Amad over Bruno.
        Spend the rest next week.

    9. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      1FT 0.1m ITB

      Fabianksi
      TAA Gabriel Robinson
      Salah (C) Palmer Saka Mbeumo
      Jackson Wood Pedro

      Flekken - Rogers Faes Greaves

      No Isak and shoddy bench aside good to roll this GW?

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Looking good.

    10. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Play one.
      A) Enzo
      B) Rogers

      I have Palmer and Jackson.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        B for me.

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thank you

      2. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        A - Enzo

      3. antis0cial
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        A

    11. Elijah's Wood
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      How can I bring Isak in? I have 2 free transfers and willing to do a hit. £0.5m in the bank

      Raya fabianski
      Trent Gabriel RAN Robinson £4m
      Saka Palmer Salah Enzo Amad
      Jackson Pedro Cunha

      My thinking is Cunha but how do I get the money?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Trent

        1. Elijah's Wood
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Feels wrong, but looks the only way.

          I was thinking:
          Raya, RAN, Cunha > £4.5 GK, £4.4m Def, Isak

          1. GE
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Better IMO

            1. Elijah's Wood
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              Thanks

            2. Better off with a pin and a…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yes, actually this is better.

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'd roll and get to 3 FTs.

        1. Elijah's Wood
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Might be the best thing, players always tend to score the moment you get rid

      3. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Trent down. Cunha up. Ran maybe worth dealing with too.

    12. Meta12345
        9 mins ago

        Should I bring in raul for cunha?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          No

        2. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          No

        3. GE
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          No

        4. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          It depends. Maybe you can say how this move strengthens your team?

      • GE
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        1) Bruno, Ait-Nouri, Cucarella and Cunha -> Isak, Timber, Robinson and Enzo/Amad (-4)

        2) Bruno, Ait-Nouri and Cucarella -> Anad/Enzo, Timber and Robinson (bring in Isak next GW)

        (3FT, 0.0 itb)

        Fabianski (Flekken)
        Gabriel/Ait-Nouri*/Cucarella* (Faes*, Greaves*)
        Salah/Palmer/Saka/Bruno (Rogers)
        Jackson/Wood/Cunha

      • SoulShakinTex
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        How essential is Isak? With 3FT and 0,2 ITB I could do
        A) Gvardiol/Rutter/Delap/Cunha to Munoz/Amad/Jimenez/Isak for -4
        B) Just Rutter and Delap to Amad and Jimenez or Evanilson for 2FT
        C) Do nothing, wait for Cunha news and risk being priced out of A
        Cheers!

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          A looks very good, I'd be sorely tempted.

          1. SoulShakinTex
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            I am so very close to pushing that confirm button…

        2. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          A

