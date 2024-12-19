Fulham have put together an impressive season so far, sitting eighth in the Premier League table and currently fighting for European football after the opening 16 Gameweeks.

Having emerged from two tricky-looking tests against Arsenal and Liverpool with back-to-back draws, the Cottagers now face managerless Southampton at home as well as seven other teams currently in the bottom half of the table between now and Gameweek 27.

That means interest in their key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets will no doubt spike in the coming weeks.

Antonee Robinson (£4.8m) is a stand-out pick as the leading FPL defender for assists at the time of writing, but further forward there are multiple options including the likes of Raul Jimenez (£5.5m), Alex Iwobi (£5.7m) and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m).

But, with plenty of players performing across the league and lots to consider over the busy festive period, which of the above are most worthy of investment?

We’ve put together this comparison for the aforementioned attacking trio from Fulham in an attempt to answer that very question.

We’re using not just Opta data from our Members Area but also some Statsbomb graphics, too. This is part of our ongoing partnership with both industry-leading data providers.

GOAL THREAT

Across the entire season so far, it’s Jimenez who stands out as the chief Fulham goal threat.

The Mexican striker has fired in 34 attempts, with nine big chances, and scored five goals including one penalty.

Meanwhile, the below StatsBomb map shows where his shots have come from.

To compare, here are the full-season shot maps for Iwobi and Smith Rowe. Those two are of course FPL midfielders while Jimenez is a forward, yet you’ll notice both former Arsenal players have still managed the majority of their attempts from advanced areas in the penalty box.



