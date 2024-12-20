283
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Roll transfer here or do anything? Enzo first on bench correct decision?

    Fabianski
    TAA Robinson Timber
    Saka Palmer Salah Bowen
    J Pedro Cunha Jackson

    Pickford Enzo Mazraoui VDB

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      All good- if Cunha ban should kick in you have Enzo

    2. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      No worries here.

  2. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    I need a bit of advice on next moves:

    Flekken
    Gabriel / Timer / Gvardiol
    Enzo / Salah / Saka / Palmer
    Jackon / Cunha / Isak

    Bench: Fabianski, Mykolenko, Dibling, Greaves

    1FT and 0.5 itb

    A. Mykolenko —> Robinson?
    B. Greaves —> Castagne
    C. Greaves or Mykolenko to Hall
    D. Cunha to someone?

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I'd roll personally

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      D with Wood if you have to. But I'd roll ahead of A, B or C

    3. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Roll.

  3. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Which is looking good?

    A. Rogers & Cunha -> Amad & Wood
    B. Mbeumo & Cunha -> Amad & Isak
    C. Keep Cunha, Mbeumo and Rogers and Roll 3FT into the Xmas period

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      C

    2. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      C

  4. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    G2G or should I do B.Johnson > Amad for a - 4 and play Amad and bench Rogers?

    Sanchez
    Gvardiol, Gomez, Hall
    Rogers, Saka, Palmer, Salah
    J Pedro, Isak, N Jackson

    Fab, B Johnson, Kerkez, Greaves

    FT, 0.9ITB

    Thoughts pls

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      Not worth the hit so good to go - Rogers could do well against City’s weaker defence

    2. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Save.

  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Could really do with a couple of Haaland hattricks to break up this template. Been really hard to gain rank when everyone just copies your team.

    1. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Less than 10% own all of Salah Saka Palmer and Isak.

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Incremental gains are pretty dull, though. Was way more fun when everyone was captaining Haaland.

        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          This really sounds like a you problem and not a game problem

          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            It's not a huge problem, but it's unlikely I'll be able to win the whole thing without a bit of a shake up

        2. FPL FROST
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          unfortunately with only 1 transfer a week we can't play this game to its most enjoyable potential without getting incredibly lucky with hits every single week.

  6. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    WC team:

    Raya/Fabianski
    Gabriel/Robinson/Hall/Colwill/Harwood-Bellis
    Salah/Saka/Palmer/Iwobi/Rogers
    Isak/Jackson/Armstrong

    What have i missed?

    Cheers

    1. DagheMunegu
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Pour TV ?

      1. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Poor

      2. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Ooh, that hurts ha ha. But seriously what do you mean?

        1. DagheMunegu
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Wouldn't like to have to play Iwobi and Rogers every GW.

          Open Controls
          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Ok. I think they are top picks personally but what do i know! Cheers

    2. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      mine would be:

      Allison Fab
      Gabriel Timber Hall Castagne Huijsen
      Salah Saka Palmer Enzo Amad
      Jackson Isak Wood

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I will take 8 in common, ha. Enzo and Wood have been in and out all week. Timber = Raya for me. Never heard of the 5th def guy! But i assume your rank is higher than mine so i should just copy, ha.

  7. Meta12345
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Who to vice captain?
      Isak, palmer or saka?

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Isak

      2. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Chucked it on Palmer, Newcastle aren't the best on the road.

    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Team and bench gtg? Still have WC 1 to play before week 19 but not sure what going to do other than move out Bentley Ben Johnson Porro!

      Raya
      Hall Gabriel Robinson
      Salah (c) Palmer Saka Amad
      Jackson Isak Pedro

      Bentley Enzo Porro Ben Johnson

      1. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Raya to Allison and Porro to Timber on WC. Ben Johnson to whoever rotates well with Robinson and Hall, which I believe is Kerkez/Huijsen.

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Thanks for this

    • AppleDunk
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Who sits on the bench?

      A. Amad
      B. Wood
      C. Cunha
      D. Bruno
      E. Jackson

      1. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        That's really tough. I'd go Wood.

      2. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        B

    • You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      Are you going to captain Palmer or Salah?

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Salah

      2. AppleDunk
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        S

      3. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Salah

    • Vasshin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      What should i start guys
      1. Gomez vs Tot A
      2. Mykolenko vs che H
      3. Use 1 ft to do vdberg to Anderson vs Southampton h and keep gomez first on bench if he doesn’t start

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        2.

        Why would Gomez not start?

      2. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        3 to Castagne is better than Andersen now with the Tete news.

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Play ?

      Wanb or Milenkovic

      Enzo or Pedro

      1. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Milenković and Enzo for me.

    • FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Final predictions for the night (livefpl.net/prices)

      ⬆️ 7 players: Amad + Isak + Iwobi + Jackson + Wissa + Collins + Robinson

      ⬇️ Shortlist of 14: Welbeck + McNeil + Mazraoui + DCL + Romero + Dunk + Faes + Hudson-Odoi + Willock + Endo + Fraser + Targett + Kelly

    • andre_c
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      What would you do here?

      a) Havertz, Eze -> Isak, Amad/Iwobi -4
      b) Just Eze -> Amad/Iwobi
      c) RAN -> Castagne
      d) Hold

      Henderson
      Gabriel - Kerkez - Robinson
      Salah - Palmer - Saka - Rogers
      Havertz - Jackson - Joao Pedro

      Slicker - Eze* - RAN* - Barco*
      1FT - 0.2ITB

      Cheers

      1. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        C

      2. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        agree C then play Castagne over Kerkez.

    • You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      I'm afraid this game is getting boring with everyone perma capping Salah now... It was fun when not many had him

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Agree to an extent, but there have been many times where i captained him and people like Palmer outscored him. So I don't think it is as bad as you say. Plus picking someone else gives you a differential if chasing in leagues.

        1. You Know Chippy Chips?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          It's a balance because I've been on Salah all week and just looked at captain polls and other teams, seems like he is the top choice

          I don't want to make a decision just based on ownership

          Who are you going with?

          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Salah this week, but i have flipped between 3 or 4 for the last couple of months, so if anything i would say not a perma-captain in the current game.

            1. You Know Chippy Chips?
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              He is this week and next week at Leicester at home

              1. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Yes true

      2. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        This is pretty much the first week where everyone is captaining Salah

        Last 2 weeks there was Palmer as well

        Before that plenty have been on Haaland, Saka and so on

        It’s really tiresome when engaged players complain how boring captaincy or a template (they mainly create and adhere to) is

      3. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        It's not worth risking against Salah this week. There will be other weeks.

    • DagheMunegu
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Don't know what to do.
      Roll ? Semenyo to Amad and bench Pedro ?
      1ft 0.1 itb

      TAA Gabriel Hall
      Salah Saka Palmer Gordon
      Jackson Pedro Wissa

      Semenyo Lewis Greaves

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Roll

      2. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Roll

    • Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      A) Wood & Fernandes (Cunha)
      B) Isak & Enzo (Wood) (-4)

      Cheers

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        A

      2. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Don't bench Cunha

      3. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        A

    • Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Assuming no news on Cunha pre deadline

      Cunha -> Wood (FT)

      Y/N

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        N

      2. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        No.

    • Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Got an early Xmas family thing today so RAN to Castagne locked now. Playing the new recruit ahead of Rogers and Semenyo in a 4-3-3. Not sure that’s correct but will see.

      1. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Don't mind it.

    • No Professionals
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Start

      A) Lewis
      B) Rogers

      Or C) rogers to amad

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        B

      2. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        B for me

      3. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I'm really high on Amad...it's C for me.

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I never considered Amad for some reason, i think just an auto-disqualification for any Man U. Didnt realise he was so cheap. Hey my WC is now 9 in common!

    • ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Start one:

      A) Pedro
      B) Larsen

    • New article
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/12/21/fpl-milanista-my-big-mistake-gameweek-17-team-reveal

    • Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Anyone spending most of their FTs on cheap defenders? With Salah, Saka, Palmer, Bruno, Isak, Jackson, Pedro as the front 7 seems no reason to mess with those.

      Timber • Lewis • Hall • Huijsen • Castagne

