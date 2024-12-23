28
Scout Notes December 23

FPL notes: Gameweek 18 hopes for Pedro, Mbeumo + Wood despite blanks

Two more of Saturday’s matches are given the Scout Notes treatment as we continue to nibble away at Gameweek 17.

This time, it’s Brentford 0-2 Nottingham Forest and West Ham United 1-1 Brighton and Hove Albion.

FOREST’S DEFENCE IMPRESSES YET AGAIN

Nottingham Forest’s sixth clean sheet of the season was, perhaps after the shut-out at Anfield, their most impressive yet.

Brentford were, and still are, a side top of the home league table. Their eight – admittedly favourable – fixtures at the Gtech before this match: won seven, drawn one.

The Bees are also first for goals scored (26), xG (18.9) and big chances (35) on home soil.

But they were nullified after a bright start on Saturday, having just three shots from open play – albeit two very good chances for Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m) and Kristoffer Ajer (£4.4m). Four efforts from set pieces topped up the shot count but it all amounted to an xG of just 0.89, their lowest in west London all season.

Ola Aina (£4.9m) is, remarkably as we approach the halfway point of the season, top of all FPL defenders for points. Nikola Milenkovic (£4.6m) is in sixth. Both defenders have been on the scoresheet twice this season, Aina netting his latest goal on Saturday.

On the rare occasions the backline has been breached (they sit third for lowest expected/actual goals conceded), the formerly maligned Matz Sels (£4.7m) has been excellent. His save from Ajer was particularly superb.

You’d stop short of recommending a Forest defender for Gameweek 18 but thereafter, there’s three very decent clean sheet chances in four Gameweeks.

HOPE FOR PEDRO, WOOD AND MBEUMO

There were blanks all round for the well-owned Bryan Mbeumo (£7.6m), Chris Wood (£6.6m) and Joao Pedro (£5.9m). All three came close to registering an attacking return, however.

Mbeumo tormented Neco Williams (£4.3m) early on, with at least three teasing crosses almost converted by teammates. It was he who nodded the ball back to Ajer for that Sels wonder save, too.

Speaking of wonder saves, Wood was only denied an 11th goal of the season by an excellent Mark Flekken (£4.5m) stop. The Kiwi striker produced a rare air-kick when well placed in the build-up to Aina’s goal, too.

Over in east London, a shotless Pedro – whose Brighton side looked like they were missing Danny Welbeck (£5.7m) more than ever as Georginio Rutter (£5.5m) turned in a listless showing up top – was more creator. After providing a cute chip for Kaoru Mitoma‘s (£6.5m) saved effort, he then saw another assist go up in smoke when Pervis Estupinan (£5.1m) slipped at a vital moment.

Estupinan, incidentally, is now the leading defender for chances created over the last five Gameweeks, adding another three here.

The reasons to be cheerful? Pedro and Mbeumo face each other’s defences next weekend. Brighton are without a clean sheet in nine. Brentford have only one of those all season and are beset by injuries at the rear. Already without Rico Henry (£4.3m), Aaron Hickey (£4.3m), Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) and Sepp van den Berg (£4.1m), the Bees saw Mads Roerslev (£4.3m) come off with a head wound and Ajer exit the stadium on crutches.

As for Wood, it’s Tottenham Hotspur up next. Say no more…

BOWEN BACK OUT WIDE… THEN THROUGH THE MIDDLE AGAIN

Niclas Fullkrug (£6.7m) got his first league start for the Hammers – and a dismal showing suggested he’s not going to be the answer to West Ham’s years-long struggle to find a ruthless striker.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m), back on the right to accommodate Fullkrug up top, offered much more through the middle after the German’s 58th-minute departure. Lo and behold, a minute after the substitution, Bowen had played a part in West Ham’s equaliser when his saved shot was followed in by Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m).

Playing Bowen up top also has the added benefit of allowing Kudus to operate on the right flank (he is frequently crowbarred into the team on the left), where he looks so much better.

The favourable fixture run is almost up for the Hammers. Southampton away on Boxing Day represents one last hurrah before a sequence of matches in Gameweeks 19-26 that leaves them bottom of the Season Ticker.

  1. Sharkytect
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Wildcard time!!

    Saka, Pedro, jackson, porro all on their way out. And finally I can get rid of Flekken!!

    Haaland...in!!!!

    
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    I don't think I'll be using my wildcard this GW, because I don't have one.

    
    1. 1569Tippins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Makes total sense. Why waste a wildcard you haven’t got? Good luck man

      
  3. Salarrivederci
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Good to save FT herr?
    Then do Evanilson, Saka, Bowen & Timber to Haaland, Rogers, 4.5 and Munoz next GW?

    Sanchez
    Timber - Kerkez - Hall
    Salah (C) - Palmer - Bruno - Bowen
    Isak - Wood - Evanilson

    (Fabianski, Saka, Robinson, Coady)

    
    1. The Tonberry
        1 min ago

        Squad's fine for this week but I wouldn't break it up to get Haaland back in.

        
    2. wulfrunian
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Morning all!What are the latest news on Saka?Is there a chance that he could be fit for gw19?

      
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        The Times are reporting several weeks
        https://x.com/TimesSport/status/1870953359882272903

        
        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Should return just in time for Haaland to Saka switch...

          
      2. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Apparently, Mr. Miyagi is on his way to North London. So, there is still a chance...

        
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      FPL managers are walking into a Jackson benching and not even realising it.

      
    4. Hazardous1221
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      If this was your team would you be happy with it? Can’t seem to get beyond 2.5m rank this year and I’m wondering if I’m just missing something?

      Raya
      Trent Robinson Colwill
      Salah Palmer Odegaard Semenyo
      Isak Jackson Pedro

      Fabianski Rogers Konsa Davis

      
      1. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Perfectly good team just all luck in this game once you have good players. Odegaard not been firing points wise though and with Saka out that will continue

        
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Team looks fine. My guess is you've missed some bandwagons, or aren't captaining Salah every week.

        
      3. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Getting harder to rise up ranks, but keep plugging away.
        Get some differentials & go early on players you think will get points.
        Take hits if you need to & trust decisions.
        I was 4.2m six weeks ago now outside 1m all set for Boxing Day

        
    5. AD105
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Any suggestions here? 1 FT and 0.6 ITB

      Annoying about Saka/Cunha as there aren’t many appealing replacements for either..

      Raya
      TAA Robinson Lewis
      Salah Palmer Saka* Amad
      Isak Cunha* Wood

      4.0 Rogers Konsa Greaves

      
      1. Claudio555
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Lessons learned: Don’t bench Rogers

        
    6. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Any changes with bench or stick?

      Raya
      Timber, Gomez, WanB,
      Palmer, Bruno, Salah, Diaz
      Isak, Pedro, Jesus

      Fabs, Enzo, Milenko, Robinson,

      3.7

      
    7. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Fabianski
      Gabriel, Saliva, Robinson
      Salah(c), Palmer, Mbeumo, Saka,
      Joao Pedro, Solanke, Strand Larsen

      Flekken, Rogers, Van Den Berg, Greaves

      1ft 1.7 itb

      Saka and Strand Larsen to Bruno and Isak?

      Yes or no?

      Any other suggestions?

      
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes

        
    8. Claudio555
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Best Saka replacement?

      A. Bruno
      B. Son
      C. Foden
      D. Other?

      
      1. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Was insane that A didn't get anything yesterday

        
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Mot’d easily hatty on another day

          
      2. gergin
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        D Jota. Everton- Liverpool double not far and away. Need to accumulate at least 5 for this juicy 0:0 draw.

        
    9. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      If Cunha stays available for the next game, would move Pedro to Isak instead of him?

      
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Read the above article. Apparently there is hope for Pedro even though he's not, you know, taking a shot to try and score a goal.

        
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah I run the numbers yesterday for the last 3 games or so and it looks tragic.

          
    10. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Through by one point in the members cup thanks to that late Hall bonus. Would have been out on rank otherwise.

      
    11. aapoman
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If they were to ban Cunha surely they'd do it today and not over the Christmas days? I really want to keep him long term if he avoids the ban.

      

