  Big_Andy_GAWA
    13 Years
    26 mins ago

    What's the story with Cunha - what are the chances he'll be available for Man U. game ?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    boroie
      6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Don’t think anyone knows

      Open Controls
    have you seen cyan
      5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Idk, strange goings on. I suspect they delayed the suspension as they didn’t wasn’t to penalise the new manager.

      It seems like a tin foil hat theory, but everyone here saw the footage and within thirty minutes of the game ending, we all knew that Cunha would be suspended. Get the people who make the decision have had a week and still not decided? It stinks

      Open Controls
      Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        13 Years
        21 mins ago

        There is still a decision to be made that can be appealed. So getting the length of the ban right will need to be carefully considered.

        Open Controls
        have you seen cyan
          5 Years
          18 mins ago

          It’ll be 3 or 4 games right and they won’t appeal as there is blatant video evidence.

          Open Controls
          Ryan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            13 Years
            16 mins ago

            They can appeal the length of the ban. So maybe will suggest a 1-2 game ban should apply.

            Open Controls
            Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              10 Years
              3 mins ago

              It'll be at least 3 surely as thats the standard for violent conduct? Its whether they add on more for him doing it to a staff member not a player.

              Open Controls
            _Ninja_
              14 Years
              1 min ago

              He deliberately elbowed a backroom staff member in the head from behind...The glasses taking off will only add to it. 3-5 games.

              Open Controls
  g40steve
    6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on best replacements for Saka & Cunha?

    Open Controls
    Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why replace Cunha? Wait for the ban first.

      Open Controls
      g40steve
        6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Defo coming probably tomorrow.

        Open Controls
        Ryan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          13 Years
          21 mins ago

          How do we know that?

          Open Controls
        g40steve
          6 Years
          21 mins ago

          Especially after posting this on Insta - Keep giving you points in FPL [Fantasy Premier League] teams

          Open Controls
    boroie
      6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Depends on your team. But I’d be tempted to go Jesus for Cunha. Struggling to find a decent Saka replacement, other than cheating out and upgrading elsewhere.

      Open Controls
      g40steve
        6 Years
        just now

        Saka’s so much choice,

        Madders
        Kulu
        Sarr
        Diaz
        Foden

        Open Controls
    Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Cunhas easy if you don't own Isak, which is the move I made for this GW just gone.

      Saka replacement I'm struggling with myself.
      I've seen people talking up Bruno and I think he could do well against Wolves but then it's straight into Newcastle and Liverpool.

      I'm tempted with Son, or at least one of the Spurs mids

      Open Controls
      g40steve
        6 Years
        just now

        Got Isak, JP, Cunha,
        Salah, Bruno, Palmer, Enzo, #Saka

        Open Controls
  squ1rrel
    10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Raya - Fab
    TAA - Hall - Colwill - Pau - Greaves
    Salah - Saka - Palmer - Bruno - Enzo
    Isak - Raul - Wissa

    1.2 ITB, 1 FT

    Who to prioritize getting out - Saka or Raul? Or should I just roll?

    Open Controls
    Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Saka. Raul should get the next game.

      Open Controls
    boroie
      6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
  boombaba
    11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Jota will be there ba Leicester then

    Open Controls
    boombaba
      11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Vs*

      Open Controls
    JT11fc
      6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Surely, still split on him and Diaz, or Trent

      Open Controls
      boombaba
        11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Well rotation over Xmas but with Jota not starting today he’s nailed surely he Leicester at home

        Open Controls
      Big_Andy_GAWA
        13 Years
        1 min ago

        How many minutes is he likely to get, though? I can't see a great deal more than 60. He can, of course, do damage in that timeframe.

        Open Controls
    have you seen cyan
      5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Jota only needs ten mins to score anyway.

      Open Controls
  boroie
    6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best sub £6.4m midfielder…?

    A - Bernardo Silva
    B - Szoboszlai
    C - Sarr
    D - Amad
    E - Enzo
    F - Kulusevski

    * already got Rogers

    Open Controls
    CarsonYeung
      12 Years
      10 mins ago

      F best, D also very good

      Open Controls
      boroie
        6 Years
        just now

        I agree that F is probably best but I have Solanke already so I’m not sure if I want both Solanke and Kulusevski.

        I think I’m between Sarr and Amad right now. Palace’s fixtures look tasty!

        Open Controls
    Yes Ndidi
      5 Years
      10 mins ago

      B won't have a game like that every week, although I am considering.

      between c,d & e for me. I have Enzo and wouldn't swap him for any of the others if it helps. CFC are scoring plenty, and he will get his share.

      Open Controls
      boroie
        6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Think I would agree with you. Only reason I have included Szoboszlai is due to Liverpool’s easy fixture list for the foreseeable and trying to take advantage of that with 3 of their players.

        Think I’m between the 3 you’ve mentioned though. Enzo plays for the best team, Amad is probably the safe pick but I like Palace’s fixtures.

        Open Controls
  boroie
    6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Would you do…

    Porro, Saka, J.Pedro, Cunha
    ->
    TAA, Sarr, Jesus, Isak

    … for free?

    Open Controls
    Captain Mal
        18 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
        boroie
          6 Years
          14 mins ago

          What would you do if you had 4 FTs?

          Happy with the rest of my squad apart from Saka, Porro, Joao Pedro, Cunha and Mbeumo will probably need to go at some point.

          Open Controls
          Captain Mal
              7 mins ago

              I wouldn't buy Jesus, the rest looks great.

              Open Controls
              boroie
                6 Years
                just now

                I completely understand why a lot would be against Jesus. I just think it is worth the risk. On form… Nearly a guaranteed starter for at least a few games due to Saka injury and form… Ipswich at home next up… easy out to someone like Wood if it doesn’t work.

                Struggling to find any other exciting picks at that price level and will need Cunha out due to suspension/fixtures and desperate to get Joao Pedro out due to wishing I never put him in in the first place!

                Open Controls
          Oi! Shadders!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            14 Years
            12 mins ago

            Absolutely yes.

            Open Controls
            boroie
              6 Years
              just now

              Thanks… anything you would change?

              Open Controls
        FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 Years
          17 mins ago

          Easy yes

          Open Controls
          boroie
            6 Years
            just now

            Thanks… anything you would change?

            Open Controls
      Gudjohnsen
        7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Crazy to go back to Rogers with Saka to Rogers?

        Could help fund Haaland for gw 19

        Open Controls
        boroie
          6 Years
          just now

          Not crazy

          Open Controls
      Count Olaf
          21 mins ago

          Raya
          Gabriel Gomez Aina
          Saka Salah(c) Palmer Semenyo
          Pedro Jackson Isak

          Bentley Enzo Robinson Greaves

          1 free transfer, 0.6m in the bank

          Saka has to go, right?

          A) Straight swap (to Bruno I guess?)
          B) Downgrade to a cheap midfielder (Sarr or Amad?)
          C) Keep Saka and play Enzo

          If B), what would you do with the extra money? Team looks decent for the most part.

          Open Controls
        FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 Years
          19 mins ago

          What do you think of Saka, Pedro, Larsen to Sarr, Isak, Jesus -8?

          .1 short of Diaz, Isak and Jesus

          Open Controls
          Captain Mal
              17 mins ago

              Nope

              Open Controls
            mixology
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              12 Years
              12 mins ago

              Probably pays off by a smidge, to be honest

              Open Controls
          mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 Years
            19 mins ago

            Seems like a decent option to BB this GW with a Saka downgrade and many of the top teams having a favorable fixture at home. 2-3 FT’s and it looks like a decent shout

            Open Controls
          KeanosMagic
            2 Years
            19 mins ago

            If I bought Saka at 10.1, I will still have a selling value of 10.3 even if he drops from 10.6 to 10.5 right?

            Open Controls
            _Ninja_
              14 Years
              18 mins ago

              Correct

              Open Controls
            Captain Mal
                18 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
              g40steve
                6 Years
                16 mins ago

                Correct only 10, 10.2, 10.4 lose value

                Open Controls
                KeanosMagic
                  2 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks. I'll sit on it tonight then sand have a think about a replacement rather than rushing into a decision

                  Open Controls
            Letsgo!
              8 Years
              16 mins ago

              will u do cunha to isak ?

              Open Controls
              Royal5
                13 Years
                11 mins ago

                If Cunha is out yes. Not selling the if he is gtg. United defense are woeful.

                Open Controls
              Bleh
                8 Years
                9 mins ago

                I think Isak is a must right now personally.

                Open Controls
            Gudjohnsen
              7 Years
              16 mins ago

              Saka, Cunha to Odegard, Isak for -4?

              Open Controls
            Muscout
              5 Years
              15 mins ago

              Saka to:
              A) Jota
              B) Diaz
              C) Bruno
              D) Ode

              Open Controls
              Bleh
                8 Years
                just now

                Liverpool boys have the higher ceiling but you know the risk.

                Open Controls
            Letsgo!
              8 Years
              13 mins ago

              Saka to ode or martinelli ?

              Open Controls
              Bleh
                8 Years
                1 min ago

                Ode of the two.

                Open Controls
            mattk lfc
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 Years
              13 mins ago

              Done Saka/Cunha to Jota/Isak. May as well have a bit of fun

              Open Controls
              Bleh
                8 Years
                just now

                Good luck! I’ve gone for Diaz, looked really good today.

                Open Controls
            Bleh
              8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Saka > Diaz FT done. Anything worth a hit? 5.5 ITB.

              Fabianski
              Virgil, Gabriel, Hall
              Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Semenyo
              Isak, Cunha, Pedro

              (Pickford, Rogers, Robinson, Faes)

              Open Controls
              Letsgo!
                8 Years
                6 mins ago

                U think diaz start vs lei?

                Open Controls
                Bleh
                  8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I think he looked the sharpest of the bunch today. Also got withdrawn early which is a good sign, means Slot wants to save his legs. I think he starts.

                  Open Controls
                  Letsgo!
                    8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    87 mins is withdraw early?

                    Open Controls
            Muscout
              5 Years
              11 mins ago

              Cunha likely to get banned before United game? Already have Isak

              Open Controls
              Royal5
                13 Years
                10 mins ago

                Keep Isak

                Open Controls
              Ryan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                Has Moderation Rights
                13 Years
                8 mins ago

                Just keep until he is banned. What is the rush?

                Open Controls
                Muscout
                  5 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah that’s the plan but will have to plan something in case he does get banned soon

                  Open Controls
            Yes Ndidi
              5 Years
              11 mins ago

              Am I right in thinking Saka is the main issue here? Only 1FT, 0.4ITB.

              Alisson
              Dalot Timber Kerkez
              Salah Saka Palmer Enzo Bruno
              Wood Isak

              Muric JP Myko Robinson

              Tempted to do Dalot & Saka > Gabriel & any mid up to 9.7 for a hit, but equally tempted to roll and see what materialises with Saka.
              Decent TV @ 105.1, but not keep on price swings.

              Open Controls
            Gudjohnsen
              7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Which front three for LFC against Leicester?

              Diaz-Jota-Salah or will Darwin start?

              Open Controls
              Royal5
                13 Years
                8 mins ago

                Only Salah is safe

                Open Controls
                Royal5
                  13 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Don’t forget Gakpo

                  Open Controls
            Genji3lade
              6 Years
              9 mins ago

              Was initially planning to explore some of the exciting options this GW, notably targetting Liverpool (Lei H) and Arsenal (Ips)

              However all the desired options such as Diaz, Jota and Jesus come with risk and will likely cost additional transfers removing them in future. Odegaard would probably be the safest but hasn't done much lately to excite.

              Would you recommend playing super safe and just getting Isak and Bruno? Both talisman penalty takers, and I can hold them long term and hopefully accumalate some FTs in the process. Isak is obvious, but would you go Bruno ahead of Diaz, Jota, Odegaard?

              Open Controls
              have you seen cyan
                5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Bruno and Isak are fine picks IMO. If you want some risk/fun, then go Jota or someone similar. How risk adverse are you?

                I like to make fantasy exciting, so I went Jota.

                Open Controls
              Captain Mal
                  6 mins ago

                  Bruno by far

                  Open Controls
                Royal5
                  13 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Szobo another option. Very attacking against Spurs. And more nailed than Diaz/Jota

                  Open Controls
                Ryan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  Has Moderation Rights
                  13 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Bruno will play every game without fail and is on pens. A safety first approach isn't a bad idea, he could have scored against Bournemouth too. Then just switch back to Saka when he returns.

                  Open Controls
              have you seen cyan
                5 Years
                8 mins ago

                It’s a very late comment, but Salah is insane. 21 pointer!

                I stopped watching before he even had a return and wrote it off as a bad gw.

                Open Controls
                Royal5
                  13 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Too bad «everyone» capped him

                  Open Controls
                Gudjohnsen
                  7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  crazy thing is he even could have had more.

                  Open Controls
              Count Olaf
                  4 mins ago

                  Saka to Bruno or Amad/Sarr and save the money? Or someone else?
                  I have only 1 free transfer so I won't be able to use the extra money right away.

                  Open Controls
                Letsgo!
                  8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Jota should start vs lei?

                  Open Controls
                  Gudjohnsen
                    7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    unless he's not fully fit but I would think it's the perfect game to give him a start.

                    Open Controls
                panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  12 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Mo TC?

                  Open Controls
                Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  13 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Is Murphy first choice or potential to be benched at any time? I like the fact he's got Man Utd, Spurs, Wolves in the next 4, is cheap as chips, is top 10 for non-penalty xGI over the last 4 games and that most will have Isak from now on.

                  Open Controls
                Manani
                  13 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  WC now? or wait 1 more week

                  Henderson
                  TAA Hall Gabriel
                  Palmer Mbeumo Salah Jota
                  Jackson Pedro Isak
                  (Vald Rogers Colwill Robinson)

                  Open Controls
                Ronnies
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Saka to Bruno?

                  A) Yes
                  B) No

                  Cheers.

                  Open Controls
                  Gudjohnsen
                    7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                Freshy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  14 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  For those of us late to the Isak party
                  Drop
                  A - Cunha
                  B - JPedro

                  Open Controls
                  Gudjohnsen
                    7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    A if he's banned

                    Open Controls
                  Royal5
                    13 Years
                    1 min ago

                    JP

                    Open Controls
                ryacoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  8 Years
                  just now

                  Diaz or Jota?

                  Open Controls

