If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 19.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 19 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:00 GMT on Sunday 29 December.

BRUNO FER-BAN-DES

With players like Nicolas Jackson (£8.3m), Morgan Rogers (£5.5m), James Maddison (£7.7m) and Antonee Robinson (£4.9m) one match away from successfully avoiding a yellow card suspension, those managers with Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) will have to cope without him in Gameweek 19.

Manchester United’s playmaker was sent off on Boxing Day, meaning he’ll miss the home clash with Newcastle United. Interestingly, it’s his third red card in three months, including Europa League action.

Fernandes was one of the most popular replacements for injured Bukayo Saka (£10.4m), so this forces unlucky new owners into a quick dilemma – bench him for the ban, or immediately sell.

WILL CUNHA PLAY?

Matheus Cunha (£7.1m) is, it seems, still available to play on Sunday. The Football Association charge has yet to turn into a ban.

Vitor Pereira is seemingly resigned to the suggestion that a suspension will come, however.

LAST CHANCE TO WILDCARD: USE IT OR LOST IT!

Gameweek 19 is the last chance to use the first Wildcard – so use it or lose it.

Here’s a draft we’ve put together using our own team value:

CHAOTIC CHRISTMAS SCHEDULE

In terms of tight festive turnarounds, we’ve already discovered that certain teams have it better than others.

Whether it’s due to age, injury history or being part of a big squad, notable names like Nicolas Jackson (£8.3m) could see themselves benched in Gameweek 19.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 19 CAPTAIN

For Chelsea’s trip to Ipswich Town, Cole Palmer (£11.4m) is the recommended armband recipient of our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

In second place, it backs Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) to deliver an attacking return in his 11th consecutive match, with Erling Haaland (£14.8m) next for his trip to Leicester City.

The voters in our captain poll and Captain Sensible author Hibbo also back the Egyptian.

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – opts for in-form forwards Alexander Isak (£9.1m) and Matheus Cunha (£7.1m).

Both have a team-mate featured in our trio of differential picks. Bruno Guimaraes (£6.1m) and Goncalo Guedes (£5.3m) have low ownership but good potential, as does Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze (£6.6m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams. Not that there was much team news to go off…

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 19!



