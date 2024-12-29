1023
  1. Emery Christmas
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Maddison benched

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      ffs

  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    EO:
    M.Salah 188.8
    Palmer 108.6
    Isak 89.1
    Cunha 59.5
    Gabriel 53.9
    Rogers 41.5
    Robinson 38.2
    Alexander-Arnold 37.8
    N.Jackson 32.2
    Raya 25.4
    I.Sarr 25.1
    J.Timber 22.1
    Mbeumo 22
    Wood 21.7
    Aina 20
    Hall 19.7
    Sánchez 19.7
    Saliba 19.2
    Gordon 17
    Luis Díaz 16.1
    Muñoz 15.7
    João Pedro 15.1
    Gvardiol 14.6
    Sels 13.3
    Henderson 12.9
    Pickford 11.5
    Enzo 11.5
    Amad 11
    Virgil 10.7
    Colwill 10.5
    Foden 10.5

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      where's Haaland?

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Isak 🙁

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cunha ffs

  3. Egg noodle
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Eze Munoz Mateta Sarr all start

  4. Scalper
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Maddison benched of f**k off.

    I was confident he’d start this one at least

  5. Egg noodle
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Cunha playing CF?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably Hwang

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doesn’t matter, will haul wherever

  6. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    I don't like the WC being back, I always waste it when my team is fine lol.

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      just play it but don't make any changes 🙂

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        that's the way.

    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Adieu wc!

  7. The Final Boss
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Raul starts..

  8. Egg noodle
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Fpl down

  9. Stan Bawls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    That City bench speaks volumes. There’s been times when the whole bench was as strong as the starting Xl. Not quite so sure anymore.

  10. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why would you bench Maddison Ange fraud

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      just now

      such a wasted transfer me bringing him in 2 weeks back

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Ange is awful, lucky to still be in a job

  11. Sergio vamos
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which one for a medium to long term pick?
    a)odegaard
    b) Madison
    c)Bowen?

    Cheers

  12. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    robinson wing back again.

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      So unlucky not to haul v Chelsea, nearly scored and assisted a few times.

  13. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    According to LiveFPL, I've got six differentials.

    I must have lost my mind 😛

