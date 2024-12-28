166
  1. Weeb Kakashi
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Mbuemo> Odegaard for free?

    Mbuemo has 8 shots in his last 9 games. Tough fixtures to follow up. To add to that Brentford are hit by a lot of injuries at the moment.

    Odegaard looked quite lovely yesterday. On pens and talisman in the absence of saka.

    Thoughts?

    1. Captain Mal
        28 mins ago

        I wouldn't do it. Mbeumo has outscored Odegaard since the latter's comeback and I don't expect that to change. Tough fixtures mean Brentford could be dangerous in the counter attack.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Without a defence they might need to score 3 or 4 each match to be in with a chance.

      • The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Not sure I’d personally do it. Mbuemo has proved time and again that he’s a good option against harder teams.

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yeah possibly.

        Who are you other mids other than Salah and Palmer?

        Arsenal need to step up if they want to challenge Liverpool, especially with Saka out till March at least depending on his recovery time from surgery.

        It makes a move for Cunha more likely too.

      • justmatt
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        I’d probably look at Eze or Sarr for Palaces good run.

      • Stimps
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I would ditch Mbuemo, but not for Odegaard

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Might do Mbuemo and Pedro to Foden and Watkins.
      Taking points chasing to whole new level by chasing last season's points.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Jota probably a better punt.

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Slot on Jota:
          "We're still managing his fitness. He's been out for quite a long time and he couldn't train that much. Sometimes when a player has an injury, he can do a lot, but he couldn't do a lot for quite a long time. Since this league is so intense, it's not so easy if you're 2 months out to come in and play from the start again. You need to have some minutes to build this up. He is in competition with some other special players as well, who are at this moment on top of their game. He is gradually building it up and I think he comes close to start a game, but like I said, he has competition in this position as well."

          Doesn't sound like a likely start to me, 50/50 at best.

          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVxT6bpA0ao&t=350s

    3. Evasivo
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      Flekken Fabianski owners, what’s your plan?

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yes. Actually, no.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Kepa Arrizabalaga looks a pick, albeit their fixtures are turning tougher.

        Pickford is the go to now.

      3. Evasivo
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        I had thought Hendo or even Valdimarsson

      4. Little Frank
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hendo for me, manly because I've got zilch ITB.

    4. rh14107
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Robinson Gabriel TAA
      Salah Palmer Enzo Diaz
      Pedro Isak Cunha

      Fabianski Huijsen Faes ESR

      1FT, 3.58m

      1) ESR to Gordon
      (2) ESR to Bowen
      (3) ESR to Sarr
      (4) Pedro to Solanke
      (5) Something else

      1. Captain Mal
          23 mins ago

          3

        • justmatt
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          3

      2. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Without doubt my best transfer in this season has to be Ola Aina
        4.4 on WC in GW 3.
        5.1m now.
        Season keeper now.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          25 mins ago

          Haaland is mine season keeper but tis’nt working out too well!

          1. The 12th Man
            • 11 Years
            22 mins ago

            You’d think the next few games could reward you.

          2. Mario Balofail
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            I was tempted to buy him and C him. I'm glad it was just temptation, not reality heh

        2. Captain Mal
            22 mins ago

            Nice, I started the season with Sels, probably my best decision as well.

          • Winston.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Great decision, congrats… he was on my radar as well, but that’s all

        3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          Correct bench? Playing Rogers over Pedro.

          Raya
          VVD Hall Robinson
          Salah Palmer Foden Sarr Rogers
          Isak Jackson

          Matthews Pedro Greaves THB

          1. justmatt
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            Looks good to me, but team is similar to mine below so probably would think that.

        4. justmatt
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          What to do this GW with 1 FT and 2.3m? Open to other suggestions.

          A - Konsa to Munoz (Will play over Robinson)
          B - Roll

          Raya
          TAA, Gabriel, Robinson
          Salah(c), Palmer, Sarr, Rogers
          Isak, Jackson, Cunha

          Slicker, Enzo, Konsa, HarwoodB

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            B

        5. DagheMunegu
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Play one

          A Lewis
          B Hall

          Bench one

          A Semenyo
          B Pedro
          C Jackson
          D Jota

          1. justmatt
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            Lewis and Pedro, but I think there’s a decent chance Jackson is benched this week though.

        6. Winston.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Need to get Munoz, so would you sell…
          A. Rico Lewis or
          B. Ait-Nouri ?

          1. rjcv177
            • 9 Years
            just now

            The one with no CS lolol

        7. VicGunner
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          It’s crazy that I’m even slightly considering finally offloading Haaland just before Leicester, how the mighty have fallen

          1. justmatt
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            If you do sell now, you know what’s going to happen…

            1. VicGunner
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Yep, guaranteed. I’m going to keep so he’ll probably get benched instead!

          2. Stimps
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            You kept him this long? May as well kero for next 2

            1. VicGunner
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Yep, has completely derailed my season considering his value and what I could have invested in instead. Why stop now Lol

        8. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Jota diaz salah frontline this week?

          1. Evasivo
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Fingers crossed!

        9. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Amad Jackson or Wood is less likely to return this gw?

          1. Captain Mal
              just now

              Jackson because of minutes

          2. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Not sure to roll or perhaps one of the below?

            A. Pedro > Mateta
            B. Wissa > Fodder and upgrade midfield
            C. Wissa > Jackson
            D. Something else?

            Raya
            Gabriel / Robinson / Munoz
            Amad / Jota / Salah / Palmer
            Wissa / Pedro / Isak

            Fab | Rogers | Kerkez | Greaves

            Thanks

          3. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Good morning everyone. A Saturday reminder: f**k Bruno the rat face.

            1. rjcv177
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Im buying him gw21

            2. Skogen89
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Good morning! Ty for that reminder, he gor rage transferd out yesterday

            3. Stimps
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Keeping him until after pool game

              1. Skogen89
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Why?

          4. tommo-uk-
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            Plan was to keep Bowen until his fixture swing (this week) but his consistency in recent weeks has now got me doubting it.

            Was considering using my 2 FT to do..

            Flekken to Pickford (would leave me -0.4)

            Bowen to Eze/Sarr

            Other option would be to keep Bowen and downgrade J Pedro to a bench fodder…

            Any thoughts?

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Probably that last option

          5. Skogen89
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Play raya and timber or raya and Aina? Afraid bre will score at home vs arsenal

          6. rjcv177
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Good morning Scouts
            After a few weeks of good results, i have problems to solve on my team's lockerroom.
            I need to tell 3 guys they are not starting this gw.
            Who?

            Verbruggen
            Gabriel, gvardiol, timber, Robinson, digne
            Salah, palmer, diaz, bowen, Rogers
            Isak, cunha, j.pedro

            Thkx in adv and good luck all

            1. Skogen89
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Robinson, digne and pedro

              1. Skogen89
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Maybe timber over Robinson, not sure about double Ars this gw

              2. rjcv177
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Thx. Last two we are aligned. Robinson vs timber

            2. Stimps
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Pedro, Digne, Timber (I think Arsenal will conceed)

            3. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              I don't think it's hard.

              Pedro, Digne, Robinson.

          7. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Is Pedro to Muniz worth a whirl?

            Fulham on form and they have the fixtures. Plus he can score from the bench.

            1. Stimps
              • 11 Years
              just now

              God no....

