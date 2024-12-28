Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers brace themselves for December’s last quick turnaround, as we analyse the Gameweek 19 captain conundrum.

Mohamed Salah‘s (£13.5m) consistently explosive potential makes Liverpool’s Egyptian the standout option but Cole Palmer (£11.3m) offers a strong alternative as Chelsea travels to relegation-embattled Ipswich Town.

A trio of Manchester City options, including a certain Norwegian marksman, lead a capable squad of differentials, which includes assets from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

As usual, Captain Sensible is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. We will then analyse the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Sunday’s 13:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah rounded off Liverpool’s 3-1 comeback victory over Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Egyptian largely played second fiddle until his 82nd-minute strike – despite his five efforts in the box and three shots on target being match-leading totals. Salah swept home majestically into the far bottom corner, his 27th attacking return this season.

Ahead of Liverpool’s visit to West Ham United, the right-winger has earned the majority share of our Ccptain poll. He’s backed by just over half of our users to continue his rich vein of form.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer registered a double-digit haul as Chelsea’s title charge was dented in their last-gasp 2-1 defeat by Fulham.

Five shots, three of which found the target, were reasonable underlying numbers for the Chelsea playmaker.

However, only one of Palmer’s efforts came from inside the area with Fulham successfully keeping the danger man at range.

Palmer is backed by just under one in five of our polled users.

Erling Haaland (£14.8m) occupies third place with 8.3% of the vote, with Phil Foden (£9.2m) and Ismaila Sarr (£5.8m) some distance back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



