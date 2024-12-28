189
  1. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Any changes or roll FT?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel, Munoz, Castagne
    Salah, Rogers, Palmer, Mbuemo
    Jackson, Wood, Isak

    (Fab, Hall, Grreaves, Bruno). 0.1 itb

  2. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel Robinson Munoz Trent
    Diaz Salah (c) Palmer Sarr Rogers
    Isak (vc)

    Fabianski; Wissa Kerkez Pedro

    Bruno to Sarr done…

    Gtg???

    1. Claudio555
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Don’t you want Eze over Sarr?

  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    0.1m short of this WC team - where would you trim?

    A) Myko -> Andersen
    B) Sarr -> Amad
    C) Murphy -> fodder
    D) Something else

    Hendo
    TAA, Gabriel, Munoz
    Salah, Palmer, Rogers, Sarr
    Isak, Watkins, Jackson

    3.9, Murphy, Castagne, Mykolenko

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

    2. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      A Myko to Harwood Bellis

    3. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Myko to Tosin

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ooo nice shout

  4. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Eze or Ödegaard?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Son of Aeroguard.

  5. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bruno to , and why :

    1) Gordon
    2) Maddison
    3) Foden
    4) Sarr

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gordon. Newcastle form.

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah, 2 away games incl Old Trafford not ideal, he's not really doing hauls, unlike a Maddison

        1. Norco
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Why ask then?

          Spurs are Spurs, hot and cold, add that to Maddison minutes risk. Maddison didn't even start the last game. Didn't get 60 mins the game before that. Hauled against Southampton, didn't start the game before that

          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            It's called discussion, debate, pros and cons etc...

            1. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Mads only 1 blank in Spurs last 4 games, incl a 15 pointer, pps on par with Saka, playing as 10 in one of most attacking teams...2 home games, and predicted to start by most

  6. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Arsenal def double still a viable option?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yep.

    2. Haul or Nothing
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Definitely hold for now, not worth a transfer out atm

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        agree, still best defence in the league

  7. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Start Robinson or Joao Pedro?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Robbo

  8. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on whether Jackson starts v Ipswich?

    1. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Think he will be bench

    2. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      75% chance he starts now, has been getting early subs and Chelsea have to win now

    3. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I believe we will see one or two surprises in the CHE game as per Maresca's comments....I won't be surprised if Jackson gets benched....Maresca anyway said Jackson looked tired in the last game

  9. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Start hall or digne?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Digne

  10. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Not sure about anyone else but i am gonna capt watkins this week

  11. Haul or Nothing
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anyone wary of a salah resting though?

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Was wary against Leicester, Ham too tough a game to rest I think

    2. Norco
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah can't be rested at this point

    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yep, we’re getting ahead of the curve now, hop on board!

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        He's chasing records, he always starts. Wary of short minutes though - 65 mins or something.

    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Pointless to worry. You can't go without.

  12. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Do we not have any afcon tournaments this year? I remember Salah/ Son left around GW21 last year.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Get ahead of the curve huh? Sell Salah now you reckon? I like the cut of your jib!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Every 2 years

      1. sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Cheers thanks

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          You’re welcome!

  13. Norco
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Got 2FT, which would you prefer?

    Flekken>
    1. Pickford
    2. Sels
    3. Henderson

    Pedro>
    A. Watkins
    B. Solanke
    C. Wood

    Enzo>
    X. Gordon
    Y. Murphy
    Z. Odegaard

  14. Evasivo
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    What’s latest on Cunha, ban incoming ever? Sold him last week and thinking about bringing back in

    1. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I'd say it's too late to ban him for Spurs, and touch-and-go for the Forest game. Then there's a two-week gap as FA Cup 3rd round matches take place the following weekend. So my guess is his ban begins during that phase, which coincides with a run of tough games and I'd be looking to shift him out then.
      If you buy him now the risk is you get him for one game then have to sell again. The sensible move is not to sell him before the date of the ban is confirmed!

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yet to be banned, but you've got to expect it's coming.

      Will they ban him between now and the game tomorrow? Probably not

  15. Sergio Giorgini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    I'm not a complainer, but I've noticed recently that the Predicted Line-ups page seems to struggle more every GW to be completed in time for deadline. Currently still not even showing this GW's fixture, let alone team news etc. Maybe they need another person working on it, no doubt Neale must be v busy. But it's a page that really helps me personally, and it's a shame when not ready.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Complaint made by non-complainer!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      It will be updated tonight

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26981295

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        What’s holding up your demotion to Mod?

  16. Brunsvigeren
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Seriously in doubt what to do here?
    0 FTs, 2 ITB.
    I know I messed up with that Dijk, TAA, constelation, I will probably WC early to sort team, ranked 120K
    A - 4 for a Keeper?

    Flekken
    Dijk, TAA, Munoz, Castagne
    Salah, Mebeumo, Odegaard, Palmer, Rogers
    Cunha

    Fabianski, Wood, Hall, Raul

  17. boroie
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anything worth doing here? Or roll FT?

    2FT 0.7ITB

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel TAA Castagne
    Salah(C) Palmer(VC) Rogers Amad
    Isak Solanke Cunha

    Fabianski*; Mbeumo THB Hall

  18. Feed tha Sheep
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which two to start?

    A. Aina (Everton)
    B. Amad (NEW)
    C. JPedro (villa)
    D. Rogers (BRI)

    1. Mother Farke
        6 mins ago

        A + D

      • boroie
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        B D

      • Haul or Nothing
        • 5 Years
        just now

        AD

    2. hazza44
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Evening all,
      Best replacements for GK and Saka? Likely will cop a -4 to replace them.

      Fabianski
      Gabriel Timber Colwil
      Palmer Amad Salah Rogers
      Isak Pedro Jackson
      Subs: Flekken Robinson Saka Konate 1FT £0.0 ITB

    3. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Play JPedro or Castagne?

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Pedro

      2. Feed tha Sheep
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Castagne

    4. Tshelby
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      What would be the most sensible move here?

      A) Pedro to Wood
      B) Winks to Rogers (and keep Pedro)
      C) Pedro to Jesus

      I don't have Cunha but don't know if it's worth it to get him in for a -4?

      1. Norco
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Definitely not worth a -4 to bring in Cunha

      2. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        just now

        B

        Why would you get Cunha with a 3 match ban?

        I think if you own you just don’t sell and make sure you have bench cover until you have to sell.

    5. Muscout
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A) Roll
      B) Dibling to Gordon/Eze/Sarr/Rogers and bench Enzo?

      2FT, 3.1itb

      Henderson
      Saliba Timber TAA
      Salah Palmer Jota Enzo
      Isak Jackson Cunha

      Cahill Dibling Harwood O’Shea

      1. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        just now

        A or Rogers

    6. rozzo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Sels Fabianski
      TAA Gabriel Timber Hall Greaves
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Amad
      Isak Wood Pedro

      2ft
      3.8 itb

      A) Pedro to Havertz
      B) Save and play Hall
      C) Anything else

      Cheers

    7. Manani
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A. TAA + Havertz (or similar price)
      B. Timber + Watkins

      (already have Gabriel, Solanke)

