  1. George James
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Best move (2FT)

    A) Bruno >> Gordon

    B) Solanke >> Wood

    C) Both A+ B

  2. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    I've got 2 FT / £1.6m ITB. Both below options = exact cash:

    Cunha + Ait-Nouri ->
    A) Jackson + Robinson (play both, Lewis 1st sub)
    B) Watkins + Konsa (start either Lewis or Konsa)

    I like Jacko longer term, but Watkins can always become Jackson when Duran back if i go B...

    1. JÆKS ⭐
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      I guess we are the only ones looking to bring Jackson in, rather than ship him 🙂

      A for me

  3. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Jota to Martinelli ?

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Salah Palmer Jota Gordon Semenyo
    Jackson Isak

    Fab Pedro Hall Greaves

  4. Genji3lade
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Best VC?

    A.) Palmer (Cry A)
    B.) Isak (Tot A)

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I am on A

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        3 hours ago

        I'm on B

  5. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Cunha > Wood, Jesus or Other? (already own Isak and Jackson - max 6.9m)

    Wood: Great form but tough fixtures. Also most managers leading in my ML have his so could use a differential

    Jesus: Finding form but uncertain on minutes going forward

    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Can you afford Watkins

  6. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Pedro or Raul for the next few GWs?

    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Raul for me. Really nice fixtures. Pedro not great form.

  7. Yoyoyoman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Top 3 sub 7M mids in order?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Eze
      Johnson
      Rogers
      Semenyo

    2. nolard
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Eze
      Rogers
      Martinelli
      MGW
      Johnson

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I'll add Sarr

  8. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    go away snow

  9. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Any Fulham fans reckon ESR has a chance of starting on Sunday?

  10. JÆKS ⭐
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Is there anyone with a reliable source that the Pool game will be off?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      They'll have a meeting early Sunday morning to decide

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        What are the chances? Not from the UK so no clue how bad the weather is 🙂

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Snow hits Saturday evening and ramps up over that night.

        2. Essan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Should turn to rain later. But some uncertainty. Higher level roads in the southern Pennines - around the Manchester area - may be dodgy on Sunday. A risk lower level routes could also be bad, but we'll not really know till Sunday morning.

          I think the game will go ahead.

          No other games likely to be affected.

          1. Mother Farke
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Rain on snow causes surfaces to turn treacherous, particularly around stadium concourses. England is pretty much a nanny-state when the weather turns bad, health and safety police everywhere...

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        It’s not set to be called off. There’s simply a meeting in place to discuss the situation. 9am Sunday. My advice would be make a transfer if, like me you have no bench and make sure your vc is in a London based match.

      3. JÆKS ⭐
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Cheers guys!

    2. Marvel Captain
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Who to play:

        Sels vs WOLV (A)
        or
        Flekken vs SOU (A)

        Also Gakpo likely to play? I only have Pedro Porro (NEW - H) on the bench to replace him.

      • Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        If you could pick between Diaz or mbuemo for the next month

        Who would you go for?

        Open Controls
        1. Crispo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Mbuemo

      • Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/03/fpl-gameweek-20-scout-picks-four-double-ups

