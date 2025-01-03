325
325 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    A. Pedro to Raul for -4
    B. Play Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Abaddon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Men think Pedro will blank (and sold) but Raul never hauls either. So probably not worth the hit. Raul also not nailed.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        *I think

        Open Controls
  2. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    We need to talk about rank inflation more

    Achieving top 10k ranks 10 years ago where there were a total of 2.5m players is not the same as today

    Open Controls
    1. Zilla
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      True but it was never this low, I started in 17/18 and total was about 6m

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        2.6 million in 2012

        Open Controls
        1. Zilla
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Well, he said 10 years ago

          Open Controls
          1. You Know Chippy Chips?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Game started with 2.5m players 10 years ago

            Look it up

            Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Percentage wise what is ideal? Top 1%?

      Open Controls
      1. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        It’s subjective

        It’s a silly game based on luck at the end of the day

        Top 1% on a luck based game is brilliant if you ask me. Especially if kept up for multiple years

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Mine highest rank is 3962.

      Open Controls
      1. GTJERSEY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        39 mins ago

        Mine was 2137 in 2011/12

        Open Controls
        1. zdrojo187
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          5093 in 18/19
          Today...4 845 020...

          Open Controls
    4. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Thats fine if you also take in there was also no spoonfeeding, xg, opta stats, team sheet leaks, lack of injury news etc etc. Had to be a proper detective

      Open Controls
      1. THAT'S LIFE
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        53rd ten years ago so that is personal lol

        Open Controls
        1. You Know Chippy Chips?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          Even if you 10x that (which the player base hasn’t done) that’s still incredible - would be 530th in today’s game

          Open Controls
    5. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      True, i was top 10k the first 7/9 years i played but havent been there the past 5. The masses are now just getting the spoonfeeding via twitter/youtube that i used only got from here back then lol.

      Open Controls
      1. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        Good point

        Open Controls
  3. Abaddon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Evening. Some help please. Amad to:

    A) Diaz
    B) Mbuemo
    C) Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      C safest

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      B, A, D

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        B, A, C

        Open Controls
  4. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    MVG or Nuke Littler?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Gonna be great tungsten...

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Top darts!

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Superior 'arras

          Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      'Jocky Wilson, what an athlete'

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc0kpHXJbl8

        JOCKY WILSON HOLDING A FAG WHILE THROWING HIS DARTS

        Open Controls
    3. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      MVG's gurning to see him through.

      That Dutchman knows how to pull faces.

      Open Controls
      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          So did Ed Gein

          Open Controls
      2. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Should be a great match - let’s go Luke!

        Open Controls
    4. aapoman
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      2ft and 1.6itb

      Alisson
      Saliba Gabriel Robinson Mykolenko
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Sarr
      Isak JPedro

      Fabianski*; Greaves, Rogers*, Cunha

      Down to 3 options. Any feedback?
      A. Roll
      B. Cunha -> Wood
      C. Rogers -> Gibbs-White

      Open Controls
    5. FallingDuck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Amad to Gordon or J.Murphy so I have more funds to bring in TAA later?

      Open Controls
    6. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Play Robinson over Hall, yes?

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Makes sense

        Open Controls
      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      3. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I'd play both

        Open Controls
        1. GTJERSEY
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
      4. Johnny 8
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      5. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Y

        Open Controls
    7. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Which seems best?

      A) Colwill + Larson to TAA + Jesus
      B) Colwill + Larson to Robinson + Watkins
      C) Colwill + Ode to TAA Diaz

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    8. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Who is your vice incase Liverpool Utd gets called off?

      I'm thinking Isak > Palmer this week.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Either Isak or someone playing in London

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Someone else*

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Isak plays Spurs away

            Open Controls
      2. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Mbeumo vs SOT

        Open Controls
      3. how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Isak

        Open Controls
    9. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      One good thing about the Pool game weather issue at least people dont have United players….do they?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        You'd imagine most would only have three players out. Maybe 4 tops if people have Amad/Bruno.

        Open Controls
      2. how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        If they do, rhey won't be missing out on any points

        Open Controls
      3. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I've got Antony, still think he'll come good, just need to be patient...

        Open Controls
        1. NZREDS
          • 11 Years
          58 mins ago

          lol, god speed.

          Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          53 mins ago

          From which season? 🙂

          Open Controls
        3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            40 mins ago

            Sounds like you have been jafooled

            Open Controls
      4. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Gtg 0 FT but 3m ITB
        Raya
        Robinson bednarek greaves
        Salah Johnson palmer diaz
        Pedro isak jackson

        Open Controls
        1. Stockport Hatter
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Yep

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Cheers good town too

            Open Controls
      5. FPL Equilibrium
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Best option moving forward

        A) Jiminez
        B) Pedro

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          None

          Open Controls
      6. RomeluAndJuliet
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        GTG?

        Three FTs
        Pedro and Saka -> Wood and Gordon?

        Or hold on to Pedro?

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Y

          Open Controls
        2. Stockport Hatter
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Make the moves

          Open Controls
        3. OneTeamInBristol
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
      7. Doar1986
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Bowen to
        1. Martinelli
        2. Gordon
        3. Sarr
        4. Mbeumo

        I have Jota, Isak, Salah and Jesus

        Open Controls
        1. Stockport Hatter
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          2

          Open Controls
        2. OneTeamInBristol
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          2

          Open Controls
        3. RomeluAndJuliet
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          2

          Open Controls
      8. Stockport Hatter
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Sels
        Robinson VVD Gabriel
        Salah Gordon Palmer Kulusevski
        Gakpo Wood Isak

        Fabianski* Pau* Rogers RAN

        Any hits needed?

        Open Controls
        1. Zilla
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Thin cover but it is what is, think you can hold.

          Open Controls
          1. Stockport Hatter
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. RomeluAndJuliet
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Hold

          Open Controls
          1. Stockport Hatter
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      9. OneTeamInBristol
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Play:
        a) Bruno Fernandes (have Trent)
        b) Munoz (have Palmer)
        c) Pedro (have double Arsenal defence)

        Open Controls
        1. Stockport Hatter
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          I’d play c on the basis arsenal are very capable of conceding

          Open Controls
      10. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        If you had Alisson would you take this opportunity with the weather and to sell him to free up a Liverpool spot? Have Fab as back up but will likely get Trent later

        Open Controls
      11. Zilla
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        With Timber out I only have Dalot and Faes to cover, is it worth taking -4 to NOT play Dalot?

        Open Controls
        1. Stockport Hatter
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          It’s worth -28 to not play a United defender!

          Open Controls
      12. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        MVG throwing first...

        Open Controls
      13. No Professionals
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Start 2

        A) Lewis
        B) Konsa
        C) Sarr
        D) Joao Pedro

        Open Controls
      14. 17legend85
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Does anyone think this week could be the return of Haaland? Great chance to make a jump up the ML

        Open Controls
        1. how now brown cow
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Yep. Just like every other week.

          Open Controls
      15. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        GTG? Saving FT. 1.3m in the bank.

        Raya
        TAA - Saliba - Robinson
        Salah - Palmer - Diaz - Semenyo
        Isak - Jackson - Mateta

        Valdimarsson - Mykolenko - Harwood Bellis - Choudhury

        Next gw - Saliba + Semenyo :arrrow: Munoz + Gordon for free is the plan 🙂

        Open Controls
      16. BusbySwede
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Would you do ESR -> Mbuemo for a -4 hit? Have right now exactly the money itb to make the transfer.

        Raya
        Robinson, Konsa, Hall, Gabriel
        Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr
        Isak, Jackson

        Flekken, Munoz, ESR, Pedro

        And have some branching headache.. which 3 would you bench?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.