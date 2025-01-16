And breathe!

Any Premier League player still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

As for what to look out for next, we’ll cover the key details in the article below.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 22?

It’s all quiet on the suspension front. Not one player is banned for a sending off or for yellow card accumulation.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.2m) is, however, provisionally suspended by the Football Association after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 22?

Darwin Nunez (£7.0m) returns this weekend.

He sat out Liverpool’s draw with Nottingham Forest after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign in Gameweek 20.

THE RACE TO 10 YELLOW CARDS

So, the race to 10.

Three combative central midfielders are all on eight bookings (see above), although none of them are even remotely popular FPL picks.

One caution further back we can find bench fodder Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.1m), eight-goal forward Liam Delap (£5.6m) and Manchester United stopper Lisandro Martinez (£4.4m).

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.