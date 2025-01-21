FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 22

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a low-scoring Gameweek 22, when four players were captained by over a million managers each but the fifth most popular captain, Chris Wood (£7.1m), outscored them all.

We report on the latest news about Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Matthew Robinson leads for a second week our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code n6lb8d) and is now 21st overall. Gideon Moss is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Bena Mwass is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league after triple captaining Phil Foden and has shot up to 61st overall.

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 22 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 85lwue) was 38 after hits, with 42 teams to be removed and 333 going through to Gameweek 23. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Entry will remain open till the deadline for Gameweek 24 at the end of January when it will close for the season, but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Matthew Brown was the highest scorer of the Gameweek thanks to double-digit hauls from Phil Foden, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Chris Wood.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a third successive week and eighth time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, but is now only one point ahead of Simon MacNair.

Andy Whiteley (League 6, Division 16) is the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 60 points out of a possible 66 and is now 22nd overall.

MODS & CONS

Pras United has regained the lead in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 17-19. He was 17th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 21 Update.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

G Whizz has regained the lead in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 19 and 20.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C leads for a fourth successive week and ninth time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code wsmh56) and has risen to 76th overall. He also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (Salarrivederci) leads for a sixth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code etcj6p) and is now 821st overall.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a 14th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code xv5ui7) and is now 58th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables leads for a 15th successive week and 16th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code 7eqmvk).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant leads for an 11th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code wzpv0i).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for a third successive week and fourth time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C leads for an 11th successive week and 14th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Chris Bacon leads for a 10th week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong leads for a 12th week in my Opening Day League and is now 75th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Charles Richter (Werkself) leads for a third successive week and sixth time this season in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (league code z88dz6) and is now 1,412th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

He also leads for a sixth successive week and ninth time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has slipped to 145th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Amr Thabet is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code 7rjngs) and has risen to 700th overall, but he has shamefully twice finished outside the top million.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Henri W leads for a second week in my January to May League (code rwy735). He has risen from 44k to 2,445th in the three Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

