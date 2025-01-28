FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 23

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a quiet Gameweek 23. However, Double Gameweek 24 could see some big changes, with many Triple Captain and Assistant Manager chips expected to be played.

We report on the latest news about Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues, plus the latest FFS Live Hall of Fame update.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Matthew Robinson leads for a third week our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code n6lb8d) and has risen to 12th overall. Still level on points is Gideon Moss but with more transfers made.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Abinav C is back on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously done so after Gameweeks 7, 16 and 20. He’s 51st overall and, as seen below, is second in our Live Hall of Fame.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday afternoon, based on results by the end of Gameweek 23. However, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,691 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

With their Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, here is the live top 10:

1st (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Overall Rank 12k)

(Overall Rank 12k) 2nd (77th) Abinav C (OR 51st)

(OR 51st) 3rd (2nd) Ben Crellin (OR 29k)

(OR 29k) 4th (33rd) @elevenify (OR 6,946th)

(OR 6,946th) 5th (5th) Fabio Borges (OR 123k)

(OR 123k) 6th (622nd) Gideon Moss (OR 13th)

(OR 13th) 7th (-) Lukasz Wozniak (OR 12k)

(OR 12k) 8th (14th) Paul Marshman (OR 73k)

(OR 73k) 9th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 150k)

(OR 150k) 10th (30th) Jovan Popovic (OR 39k)

The only changes since the Gameweek 22 update see Abinav C overtake Ben Crellin and Gideon Moss move up three places. These two and @elevenify are the only ones currently inside the worldwide top 10k.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 23 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 85lwue) was 57 after hits, with 43 teams to be removed.

It means that 295 are going through to Gameweek 24. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. Entry will remain open until the Gameweek 24 deadline – when it will close for the season – but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Anurodh Kumar was the highest Gameweek 23 scorer due to double-digit hauls from Cody Gakpo (£7.6m), Alexander Isak (£9.5m) and Justin Kluivert (£5.7m).

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Meanwhile, Liam McAllister is in the lead for a fourth successive week and ninth time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. Ranked 78th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame, his lead has increased to three points.

The highest scorers in these head-to-head leagues are Andy Whiteley (League 6), Jamie Record (League 8) and four managers from League 9 – Karim Kapo, Adam Harriott, Arnaud Lev and Mo Elmelegy), with 60 points out of a possible 69.

MODS & CONS

Pras United sets the pace for a second consecutive week and fifth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He’s 14th in our Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney has regained the lead in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after seven other Gameweeks.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Abinav C, sitting in the number one spot for a fifth successive week and 10th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (Salarrivederci) leads for a seventh week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p). He is now 1,091st overall and 27th in our Live Hall of Fame.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa remains ahead for a 15th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and ranks 60th.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables leads for a 16th week in a row and 17th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk). He’s now 7,076th overall and 585th in our Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is top of the pile for a 12th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for a fourth consecutive week and fifth time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Time for some more Abinav C, who is in first place for a 12th successive week and 15th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Anoop K is the new leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3). He has had five top 10k finishes.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong is at the summit for a 13th week in my Opening Day League and is now 121st overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Whereas Charles Richter (Werkself) leads for a fourth successive week and seventh time this season in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6). He has risen to 672nd overall and is 224th in our Live Hall of Fame.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

He’s also top of the charts for a seventh successive week and 10th time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league. Furthermore, the Scout community team (Scout PFT) has risen to a season-high 119th position in its own league and finally broken into the overall top million.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Amr Thabet leads for a second week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code 7rjngs) and has risen to 366th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, for a third week, Henri W is the name in front of my January to May League (code rwy735). He has risen from 44k to 1,622nd in the four Gameweeks since the beginning of January and is 223rd in our Live Hall of Fame.

