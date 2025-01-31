Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 2 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRENTFORD
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Brentford
|23
|31
|+2
|LWDLW
|15th
|Tottenham
|23
|24
|+9
|DLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):