Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Ipswich Town and Southampton.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
IPSWICH
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|19th
|Ipswich
|23
|16
|-26
|WDLLL
|20th
|Southampton
|23
|6
|-37
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):