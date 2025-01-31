Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Newcastle United and Fulham.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NEWCASTLE
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Newcastle
|23
|41
|+14
|WWWLW
|10th
|Fulham
|23
|33
|+3
|DDLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):