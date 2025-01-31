346
Rate My Team January 31

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section if there’s time.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    Folks,

    How do you proceed with this AM chip? I mean where do you see your options? Lol.

    T.I.A.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      How do you play it?
      The Assistant Manager Chip will practically be played like any other chip, click “Play Chip” and it is now active. Once active, a new slot will appear allowing you to choose from all the available managers. Simply pick the manager you want within your budget and click “Make Transfers”. You’ll be able to cancel it until you select your manager and save your team. This first transfer DOES NOT cost a free transfer. If you want to change managers while the chip is active, then it WILL cost a free transfer.

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        Where are the managers, though? Lol.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          Transfer page

        2. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 13 Years
          26 mins ago

          I see it now. Lol.

      2. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        I wasn't aware that the first manager transfer does not cost you a transfer.

  2. Everyday im Schneiderlin
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    If liverpool dgw 25 and you play slot AM 24 ? Will ypu then get 5 games AM with slot?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes

  3. THAT'S LIFE
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Gonna be a Spurs v Newcastle final, these two clubs have the hunger for a cup chance and it's the best chance they will get for a long time

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      For those playing AM on Slot, you could just then transfer to someone who does double in 25 so you still get 5 games from the chip...

      1. tobz102
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Agreed, the Cup result doesn't really matter, you're guaranteed 5 games with AM if you use this GW

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Spurs are huge bottlers and are spurs.

      Likely to get annihilated at anfield. I don’t care if they were 7-0 up in the first leg I’d still expect them to lose because they are spurs

      Newcastle on the other hand have a good chance.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Newcastle are just as big as bottlers as Spurs

  4. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Have Wissa, considering moving Gakpo for another striker to enable Slot, makes sense to get another doubler for this or next gw...Ndiaye not that appealing, Richarlison an option ?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Not guaranteed to double in 25 or stay fit...

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Neither for me. But at least N'Diaye doubles. Spurs are, well, Spurs.

    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      30% chance Slot doesn't have a double next GW. I wouldn't sell Gakpo for him.

      Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not a good time to sell Wissa, imo. His next 4 GWs look good

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        Sorry, I misread that completely. My bad

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Fitness a bit questionable, subbed early with "sore groin" last week apparently

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Played 81 mins last night

  5. tobz102
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    Who should I be playing here?

    A. Saliba (Man City H)
    B. Kerkez (Liv H)
    C. Robinson (New A)

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Probably C - don't see A or B keeping CS and C has greater attacking potential imo

      1. tobz102
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Just feel like I should be playing my premium

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Robinson

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anyone not playing any chip this GW?

    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Vaguely considering holding TC until 25 but there's so many chips going to be active this week it's probably madness.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      o/
      TC next week assuming Liverpool double. AM later DGW still

  7. Boss Hogg
    • 15 Years
    44 mins ago

    Got 3 Liverpool, 1 Everton, no FTs, but some money in the bank. So…

    a. Moyes AM (and switch him next gw)
    b. Salah TC

    ???

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      AM24-26

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        So, AM on Moyes this week?

  8. Brunsvigeren
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Help here? Ranked 100k
    4 FTs, 0.0 Itb
    I want Slot AM, so Selling Dijk, tired of double Liverpool defence anyways, but what way should I go? Sell Gordon or Wood aswell, or is there a good Max 4.8 defender?
    Current lineup

    Pickford
    Hall, TAA, Dijk
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Gordon
    Isak, Wood
    Fabianski, Raul, Munoz, Castagne

  9. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    To fund Slot:

    A. Wood > Ndiaye
    B. Amad > Idrissa Gueye

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      A

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Does Wood > Wissa make you the money? If so, do that.

  10. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who would you downgrade and to whom in order to play AM chip on Moyes? 1 FT 0 ITB

    Pickford
    Konate Hall Neco
    Salah(C) Palmer Mbeumo Gordon
    Isak Mateta Gakpo

    Fab Savinho Munoz Maz

    A. Mateta to Wissa
    B. Mateta to Ndiaye
    C. Savinho to Dango
    D. Savinho to Kluivert
    E. Savinho to Rogers

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Just don't, imo. This team doesn't need a hit

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        There won't be any hit

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          That's True. Savinho to Kluivert, then

  11. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    What exactly are people hoping for with Everton AM? They don’t score goals or win games.

    1. Monklane
      • 15 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yeah, but apart from that........

    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'm not sold either but they have won their last two and scored four in the process.

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        3 against Spurs playing teenager midfielders as CB’s.

        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          Yes but goals against Spurs are still goals.

          1. C0YS
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            But how does one extrapolate that situation to upcoming games?

    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Last 2 games must have been a fever dream...

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        19 goals in 22 games. Only Southampton are worse.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Okay now do games with Moyes as manager

          1. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            20 mins ago

            You expecting them to turn in to Real Madrid with Moyes?

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Interesting comparison cos they both mug Liverpool off quite regularly

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      How many points for "spirted performance" and "tried their best"?

    5. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      They play Leicester, a game they are castle of winning as easily as they are capable of losing.

      Then, a local derby, where the form book can often be thrown out of the window.

      Again, they could lose both games, but would it surprise you if they got 4 or 6 points from them both?

      Add in the fact that they have clearly got new manager bounce under Moyes and it makes things a bit more interesting.

      Yes, they could end up being beaten by Leicester and absolutely spanked silly by Pool, but you’d have to think the chances of either or both happening has been reduced by their results since Moyes took the helm again.

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        Could get something against Leicester. No chance they do against Liverpool. Just think the AM chip is a better use for a better team than Everton.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          Exactly this. Moyes AM is banking solely on a result vs Liverpool. But it likely books a transfer in for GW25 to switch to a manager doubling - not to mention a lot are transferring out a Liverpool player to get there, some for a hit.

        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          25 mins ago

          History is littered with games where the team that shouldn’t have won did.

          Local derbies are incredibly hard to call at the best of times.

          You could and probably will be right, but it genuinely wouldn’t surprise me at all if Everton frustrate Liverpool and get something positive out of that game.

          Like I said, they could get 0 points or 6 points and neither would shock me.

        3. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Look up Liverpool's record at Goodison and see if they have "no chance"

  12. Ballistics
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    24-TC Salah
    25,26 - AM Arteta
    27 - AM punt on an underdog

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Which underdog? I don't really like the look of 27

  13. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    For those with just 2 Pool so far, Slot is easy choice right?

    1. Ballistics
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      The mother of all no brainers.

    3. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yup I'm going with that

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yup

  14. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Those with 3 pool already and/or not enough funds could always go Moyes this week, move to Slot next week including transferring out a pool player to another doubler when we know the 25 doubles...then reassess for 3rd gw?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Might as well take that hit this week and just get Slot from the start

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        This

    2. tobz102
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      That's 2 transfers banked for next GW. Doesn't seem sensible

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        2 tricky fixtures for pool though...

        Gakpo more likely to start both 24 fixtures than 25 with Jota/Darwin in training...

        ..plus who to transfer in for Gakpo when we dont know who doubles in 25 ?

  15. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Thinking to sell VVD, so I can bring Slot in for Assistant Manager....(have TAA and Salah).

    1) VVD > Tarkowski
    2) VVD> Young
    3) VVD> Kerkez (I could bench him this week)

  16. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Start Rogers or Kluivert?

    Start Gabriel or Muñoz?

    Sels

    TAA Hall ?

    Salah Palmer Mbeumo?

    Isak Wood Gakpo

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      I am going Rogers over Kluivert. Second one is hard, but Munoz.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Rogers and Munoz for me here

  17. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    Whatcha reckon?

    A) Salah (TC)
    B) No chip, Salah (TC) next week, AM later
    C) Gakpo -> 6.0 (Ndiaye) & Slot AM in

    PICKFORD
    TAA, MYKO, Gabriel
    SALAH, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    GAKPO, Isak, Wood

    Valdi, Murphy, Munoz, Castagne
    Bank 0.0m, 1FT, all chips

  18. Manani
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Essentially for next 3:

    A. Gakpo + Salah (TC for 1 week)
    B. Slot + Wissa

    I think B edges out? But feels like not as clear cut as I thought

    1. tobz102
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Opportunity for TC will come again.

      There will not be another opportunity for 5 AM games.

      1. Manani
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Fair point

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        23 mins ago

        I’m obviously missing something here. Where are 5 AM games coming from?

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          Doubles announced in 25 include Liverpool IF they make the cup final

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            4 mins ago

            Ah, just finished work and never saw that article. So, yes, Slot to start off with this GW makes sense now.

          2. tobz102
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            The man point being that IF Liverpool lose, you can transfer away from Slot to a manager that does get a DGW instead

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/31/fpl-double-gameweek-25-confirmed

  19. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Slot
    Raya ( Fab )
    Virgil Robinson Aina ( Kerkez / VDB )
    Salah Rogers Palmer Mbuemo ( Sarr )
    Delap Isak Wood

    1 FT / 1.2 ITB

    Do :

    A ) Delap > Ndayei
    B ) Raya > Pickford
    C ) Roll and save 2 FT for the break period to transfer a player and Slot if needed ? Delap is playing Southampton (H)

  20. yanky
    • 15 Years
    29 mins ago

    narrowed it down to 4 options hahahah
    have 0 ft and 0 itb, all chips left

    a) munoz > van de berg -4 (moyes AM)
    b) amad > ouattara -4 (moyes AM)
    c) gakpo > wissa -4 (slot AM)
    d) triple captain salah for free, AM gw25

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      How do you AM 25? You need to raise funds. I would either TC Salah for free and save the AM chip or go all-out and AM this week.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        There'll be a FT to raise funds in GW25 though

      2. yanky
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        yes but ill have one ft next wk 25 to fund AM for free

  21. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Alot of the analysis I was reading/watching on the Assistant Manager chip was that while Slot was a good option it doesn’t potential of the chip based on Liverpool being top of the league and missing out on league placing bonus. Why is Slot for this week now being considered a better option over waiting?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Absolutely - the AM chip on its own would be best used if Spurs or United have a resurgence because they could be beating teams they'd have beaten in years gone by, but with the bonus because of their low position.

      But you have to consider it vs other chips. You are likely using something around 29 for the blank, 33 and 36 for doubles. So the windows for using a 3 week chip are limited to best navigate those. And even if you did find it, you won't get 5 games most likely and not without making a transfer.

    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      25 mins ago

      because of the double double

    3. Manani
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      2 game win without position bonus is basically same as 1 win position bonus (not to mention the goals). And 2 game win feels more likely.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Absolutely because of the goals you need to score to win. You win 2-1 and get 2 points extra which is the minimum (1-0 win is 3 points because of the clear sheet).

        So 2x wins no bonus is 16 minimum. 1x win with bonus is 18 minimum.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Just the only week where you could maximise the quantity of fixtures for AM. But I still prefer bonus-hunting; or if not, targeting fixtures that look like they could be 4-0 which I don't really see happening in 24

  22. vova
    • 14 Years
    28 mins ago

    Have no money/transfers left... worth taking a hit to free up money for Moyes AM?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      And another hit next week to move Moyes on to a doubling manager? No chance

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      This chip is messing with peoples head on here

  23. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Worth doing Allison > Pickford for -4 to AM Slot? Still have TC but can keep it when we have more info. The other benefit of removing Allison is one less LIV player to remove in BGW29

  24. Alonso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Just transferred out Gakpo (who I’ve had for a long time) to get Slot AM

    Now I need reassurance I haven’t made a massive mistake!

    1. squ1rrel
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      can't reassure you on this one

      1. Alonso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Haha 🙁

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don’t like it at all.

      1. Alonso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah I knee jerked as thought I may miss deadline. Think Gakpo hauls in at least one of these games and outscores Slot. Probably should have transferred out Trent.

    3. Hanz0
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Apologies for the post below!

      1. Alonso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        It’s actually quite a reassuring post, is quite a close call and will come down to luck

        Ie like 90% of the game

        1. Hanz0
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yep, could go either way. Best of luck!

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm not going to do that, but it's not a massive mistake. Should still get something like 14pts from Slot this week, and the DGW25 is very attractive for AM & more of a mins risk for Gakpo perhaps

  25. Hanz0
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Say Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1 and beat Everton 2-0, which is two favourable results, AM Slot would get 12 points for 2 wins, 5 points for goals scored and 2 points for a CS.

    This totals at 19 points. I think Salah TC could match it. A goal in each with some bonus and he wouldn't be far off. Salah got 16 points in GW19 (Whu A) and 21 points in GW17 (Tot A), notably both away games too.

    Salah (c) + TAA + Slot + "Gakpo Replacement" = x (-4 if hit required)
    Salah (TC) + TAA + Gakpo = x

    Obviously some would prefer to sell TAA to Gakpo, just giving a rough outline.

    Say Salah gets 15 points over the double (7.5 avg points in each) which seems feasible, your 15 points up on Salah non-TC captainers. TAA cancels each other out. Then you have Gakpo vs Slot, say Gakpo just gets 1 goal across 2 games and ends up on say just 8 points. Slot gets 19. Slot beats Gakpo by 11 points. But your already 15 points up on Salah (TC), 15-11 = 4. So your now 4 points up, but you now have to factor the Gakpo / TAA replacement which let's assume is Myko or Ndyiae. Lets be generous and assume they keep a CS / Score in one game and end up 8 points. That would mean those with AM would be up by 4 points. However if you factor in any potential hits to get Slot and include a -4, both outcomes would score the same if we plugged in these estimates.

    Extremely long winded but this is all with the assumption Liverpool win both games and score 2 - 3 in each, and accumulate at least 1 CS. And even then I think it is a lot closer than anticipated. Obviously making assumptions with Salah and Gakpo scoring too, but have been pretty reserved on their scoring potential (Salah 15 points across 2 games, and Gakpo 8 points across 2 games) which seems reasonable and they could easily score more in my opinion.

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Now you have to consider the useage of AM and TC for other weeks.

      I don’t see many 3 weeks streak with such good AM potential, while for TC there could be a few.

      1. C0YS
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Assuming you want to use TC on Salah, it would be just as good a time to play AM on Slot. Most likely in your scenario it would be somebody else (ideally Palmer, if he has a good fixture, otherwise Watkins/Mateta). Not sure any of those beat TC on Salah this GW tbh

    2. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Great breakdown, good to see it's not Slot or bust, and TC is an equally valid play. Cheers

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think that's quite an optimistic projection for 24 too (for AM), especially considering Bournemouth have only conceded 7 in 11 home games (and it's not been an especially favourable skewing of fixtures either). I'm expecting something like (across both games) 3 goals, 1 CS, 1 win 1 draw (e.g. 1-1 v BOU, 2-0 v EVE)

  26. C0YS
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Could use some outside perspectives to make sense of it all, best play here?

    Pickford (Sels)
    TAA Hall Robinson (Huijsen VdB)
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers (Gordon)
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    0FT 0.1 ITB

    A. Gordon -> Kluivert (-4) and AssMan on Moyes
    B. Hold transfer, TC Salah. Gordon -> Kluivert for free next GW, use AssMan next GW (ideally on a single manager for the next 3 GWs)

    Appreciate any feedback!

  27. bobicek92
      7 mins ago

      Should I sell Konate to get AM Slot?

