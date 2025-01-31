Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 1 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WOLVES
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Aston Villa
|23
|37
|-1
|DWWDD
|18th
|Wolves
|23
|16
|-20
|DLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):