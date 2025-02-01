1450
1,450 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Live FPL:

    Moyes 12 pts.
    Slot 10 pts.

    Open Controls
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Still think TC was the best, and Slot next to best

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Tc, Moyes then slot

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          If Liverpool win again
          With a clean sheet

          Slot>moyes

          Open Controls
          1. Sun God Nika
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            And massive upside if moyes wins!

            Open Controls
          2. MikeS
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            If 0-0 Moyes the winner

            Open Controls
          3. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            If Salah scores another 16 points. it will be TC's

            Open Controls
      2. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Depends on how the reverse chip choices

        Still think this is the best time to use Am

        Open Controls
        1. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Anyone would switch it with Salah TC in a heartbeat

          Open Controls
  2. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Moyes and Wood coming in clutch.

    Salah(c) good enough, well played triple cappers!

    Diaz, Hall, Isak, Verbruggen… awful.

    Come on Rogers

    Open Controls
  3. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Everton pool will be a tight game, I predict 0-0

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Would take that, as long as Trent plays.

      Pickford haul would be way less than ideal, though

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I'd take it as I have Moyes am, Pickford, mykolenko and taa

        Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Perfect it that happens

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Toight like a tiger

      Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      No. I see a 2-0 win to Liverpool with a rotation against Wolves 4 days later.

      They will no.

      Interested to see Slot and VVD talking tactics in English to his captain. I thought dutch may have mean they would have to cover their mouths lol

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        *know, the meaning of the game but won't care a jot.

        Open Controls
    5. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      0-2

      Open Controls
    6. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yup. Cagey.

      Open Controls
  4. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Brighton were so bad, i saw a Wood goal but not 3.

    How many sold Wood to Gapko ? You can't reverse that is you got him in early.

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Couldn't see the wood for the 3 s.

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      17 pts against 5 pts
      but still DGW second fixture
      at Everton away - if he scores
      like last week 16pts then good
      decision

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Bad luck if you did. It was a very sensible choice.

      Open Controls
  5. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    For TC captainers, Emery looking the best option for AM if the double happens? Or use the chip later?

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      That's the plan. Keeps the LFC triple up intact

      Open Controls
    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I want an AM with tablebonus possibilities. So perhaps Spurs later on or even wolves. On a 3-week run with an dgw.

      Open Controls
    3. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I am considering changing Moyes to Emery for my ft if we get the double

      Open Controls
    4. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I’m on Slot but I would use it later for sure

      Open Controls
    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Depends how long Trent is out for? I may go Slot if i play it and Trent is out.

      They may cash in if the injury is 6 months lol

      Open Controls
    6. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Keep an eye on ange and Marco on am gw25

      Open Controls
  6. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    I'm please with 86 points this week taken 86 points with 7 to play if TAA fit in 10 days
    how have others faired - possible going to be my biggest points in a single
    GW this season & hoping a Green Arrow?

    Open Controls
  7. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Iraola AM next game week?

    Bournemouth have Southampton, Brighton and Wolves

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I had my thoughts on this one but the curve ball of possible DGW 25 unsure at the moment

      Open Controls
      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Depending on the dgw I’d pick a manger for AM then switch to Iraola for the next 2

        Open Controls
  8. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    88 with 8 to go and no chips played.

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Amazing - how

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Salah C, Wood, Tarkowski, Pickford, Virg, Gakpo, Milenkovic etc

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Oh DGW. I don't see much for Everton Feb 12th TBH

          Open Controls
      2. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Impressive 76 with 8 to go here and Moyes am

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Bench boost?

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Lucky lad! Go go!

      Open Controls
  9. xuwei
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Was Gakpo injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I hope no..
      I don't think he usually gets subbed early doesn't he?

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Sometimes around 70, sometimes 85. Rarely makes the 90

        Open Controls
      2. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Thanks the play by play I was reading said he was down and then came off.

        Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Nunez seem to pick up an injury towards the end of the match

      Open Controls
  10. MarcusAurelius
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    TAA to Kerkez
    Slot in and play AM chip
    Pencilled in for GW25
    I triple captained Salah this week

    Open Controls
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Fairs

      Open Controls
  11. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Any AM chips played this week - best option for GW25?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I let you know after EPL cup semi.

      If Newcastle are in a slump, but they have a tough run.

      Spurs 5th from bottom?

      I will have to see single GW for 26&27 or play late in the season.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Thanks Crunchie

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          FPL terms for the first in ages had a good week - hoping second game returns in DGW

          Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Not sure I would go Ange, even if they get DGW... they are horrible atm

        Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Really need Pool to beat Spurs in the cup

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I'm hoping its a Liverpool v Newcastle final

      Open Controls
    2. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Ars vs Tot will be interesting too

      Open Controls
  13. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    logging off for a while
    t/c salah chat
    endless am questions and gloating
    wood jokes
    and getting absolutely pasted by h2h rival with
    pickford
    williams
    aina
    murphy
    salah c
    wood
    ndiaye
    with 3 still to play
    just cant take i have to let it be

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Bye

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Bad luck. Weeks like this happen for everyone.

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Guessing you went for TAA TC?

      Open Controls
  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Just the 15 penalty area touches and 6 goal attempts for Semenyo today, no-one had more so far

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      him and kluivert really should have hauled today. Double up should be the play

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Pool got away with murder... CS wise

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Game of luck innit. They were unfortunate Liverpool very fortunate.

      Open Controls
  15. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    if Trent is injured for 25 and they double:
    gakpo -> watkins
    trent -> konate (-4)
    play AM on slot. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bradley and Watkins for me if all goes well

      Open Controls
  16. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    58 with Slot AM and Wood out for Ndiaye and Elanga benched. Someone give me something to be positive about

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Could have been worse without that last minute goal from Ndiaye...?

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      What a day to be alive!

      Open Controls
  17. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Live fpl saying Moyes got 11.
    Thought he got 12.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      App says 12

      Open Controls
  18. MarcusAurelius
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    In the 3 weeks that AM chip is active can you play another chip? For instance can Slot AMs this week triple caption Salah next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. MarcusAurelius
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Music to my ears!

        Open Controls
  19. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Front 3 is gapko isak and wood. Who to sell for Watkins ????

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Probably Isak

      Open Controls
    2. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Could be Raul or Jackson

      Open Controls
  20. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    How did I not see that TC Salah and then AM in GW25 was clearly the best play. So obvious now. Hindsight a wonderful thing

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Well, we don’t know this new chip and didn’t know Salah would get a brace

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Luck is a wonderful thing

      Open Controls
    3. Pornchef
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Might not be the play yet, the AM has 4 more games to return by playing it now

      Open Controls
    4. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Salah could have another double fit TC though

      Open Controls
  21. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    If Trent is ruled out:
    A) Trent Moyes Verbruggen to Gabriel Slot Martinez

    If not:
    B) Diaz Moyes Verbruggen to Kluivert Slot Martinez

    I know which one I’d rather do!

    Open Controls
  22. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Absolutely love this am chip.. hopefully a regular chip from next year.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      But not gw1, eh

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      And when it delivers 0 pts?

      Open Controls
  23. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    There's another perspective on the chip usage

    I'm only 4 points short of TC Salah by playing AM Moyes with Salah c.

    Obviously it depends on the game at Goodison, but considering that TC is the most simple chip to play compared to the ins and outs of AM it's definitely honours even so far.

    They're not even comparable really over the 3 weeks, it's a straight chip v same chip timing.

    Those who played TC on Haaland when popular and got DCL in then Slott for a hit are the relative losers in rank so far.

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      I did the same. Have moyes AM and Salah. A win or even a draw for everton would be fantastic vs Liverpool

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Where’s our Rogers hattie?

      Open Controls
  24. pablo discobar
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    If spurs and arsenal get through in the cup semis, Free hit becomes a massive opportunity to load up on arsenal, Fulham and spurs i guess? Didn't fancy arsenal's chances but no doubt the Newcastle result today gives them hope

    Open Controls
    1. pablo discobar
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Oh and Chelsea loool

      Open Controls
    2. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      If this is the case, I can have 9 dgwers just with 3ft

      Open Controls
  25. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Gordon to Kluivert ? Or any other option?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Wait to see who has a double. Rogers for me and other non owners if Villa double

      Open Controls
      1. Tripleh123
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Already have Rogers & Mbeumo. Can't see any better option except maybe Semenyo.

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          I'd go Kluivert (pens) over Semenyo who is frustrating to own.

          Open Controls
          1. Tripleh123
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            How about Ouattara? Looking to fund Wood to Watkins for next few gameweeks

            Open Controls
  26. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Two big events that will decide which chip strategy was best are the outcome of the Pool derby (AM score and Salah TC) and whether or not Liverpool get past Spurs. These two games are big in FPL terms.

    Open Controls
  27. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Is there a manager bonus points system?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          Missed a trick there, manager of the week bonus would have been a clever addition

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.