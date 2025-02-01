There are four more Premier League fixtures kicking off at 3pm GMT, with Gameweek 24 ‘doublers’ Liverpool and Everton among the teams in action:

There are no teamsheet shocks for either Merseyside club.

Liverpool, and indeed their hosts Bournemouth, are unchanged from Gameweek 23.

The Reds have Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez back among the substitutes after injury/illness.

As for the Toffees, both of their alterations are enforced thanks to injuries affecting Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala.

Beto and James Garner replace that pair as expected.

The Toffees entertain Leicester City, whose manager Ruud van Nistelrooy recalls fit-again goalkeeper Mads Hermansen for Jakub Stolarczyk in his sole tweak.

Newcastle United are unchanged for their clash with Fulham, too. Nick Pope and Sven Botman have to make do with substitute roles again.

The Cottagers’ boss Marco Silva had his hand forced in replacing Harry Wilson – who is out for around 8-10 weeks – with Adama Traore. It’s the same Fulham side otherwise.

Most of the teamsheet turmoil comes in a six-pointer at the bottom – six points also being Southampton’s miserable points tally for 2024/25.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes, bringing in Arijanet Muric, Nathan Broadhead, Jens Cajuste and Julio Enciso.

Jaden Philogene and Kalvin Phillips are benched, Christian Walton is absent and Wes Burns is out for the season.

There’s a change between the posts for Southampton, too, as Aaron Ramsdale recovers from injury to oust Alex McCarthy.

New signings Welington and Albert Gronbaek get their debuts as Ryan Manning and Adam Armstrong make way.

Tyler Dibling and Kamaldeen Sulemana are back from injury but only among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Cook, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Christie, Adams, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, Ouattara.

Subs: Dennis, Akinmboni, Kinsey Wellings, Tavernier, Winterburn, Jebbison, Silcott-Duberry, Adu Adjei, Rees-Dottin.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Tsimiskas, Quansah, Bradley, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Nunez, Jota.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Lindstrom, Doucoure, Garner, Gueye, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Virgínia, Begović, Patterson, Keane, Young, Harrison, Iroegbunam, Armstrong, Sherif.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen, Winks, Soumare, Ayew, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Vardy.

Subs: Stolarczyk, Coady, Okoli, Coulibaly, Skipp, McAteer, Buonanotte, Mavididi, Daka

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Tuanzebe, Greaves, O’Shea, Davis, Cajuste, Morsy, Enciso, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Delap.

Subs: Slicker, Phillips, Taylor, Johnson, Townsend, Hirst, Philogene, Godfrey, Clarke.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Bree, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Wellington, Gronbaek, Fernandes, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Smallbone, Armstrong, Lallana, Sugawara, Sulemana, Dibling, Bella-Kotchap.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak.

Subs: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Krafth, Osula, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Pereira, King, Sessegnon, Diop, Godo.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.